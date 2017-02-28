2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



The 2017 Men’s ACC Championships continue tonight with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. After night 1, Virginia Tech maintains the lead they established during the diving portion of the meet. NC State and Louisville now sit in 7th and 8th, respectively, and will look to make big moves in the rankings after tonight’s events.

The 500 free will feature a battle between 2 Olympic distance swimmers, Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta and NC State’s Anton Ipsen, who will be chasing Matt McLean‘s Meet Record from 2009. In the 200 IM, the Wolfpack’s Andreas Vazaois will take another shot at Pavel Snokvich’s ACC Record, which he missed by just 2 hundredths in prelims. NC State sprint stud Ryan Held, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, will be chasing former teammate Simonas Bilis‘ Conference Record in the 50 free.

MEN’S 500 FREE:

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 4:13.22

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 4:24.99

Conference Record – Matt McLean (2009)- 4:10.00

Championship Record – Matt McLean (2009)- 4:10.00

MEN’S 200 IM:

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:42.

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:49.09

Conference Record – Pavel Sankovich (2014)- 1:41.92

Championship Record – Pavel Sankovich (2014)- 1:41.92

MEN’S 50 FREE:

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 19.09

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 20.19

Conference Record – Simonas Bilis (2016)- 18.76

Championship Record – Ryan Held (2016)- 18.92

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY: