Quah Zheng Will Not Compete for Cal this Season (Pac-12 Psych Sheets)

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (results)

Psych sheets are out for the 2017 Pac-12 men’s swimming & diving championships that begin on Wednesday with a relay-only timed finals session.

Like most conferences, coaches are allowed to over-enter athletes and then scratch them down, so many event entries are still veiled in secrecy.

The biggest news is that Cal was unable to get approval for Quah Zheng to swim this season. Zheng, a Singapore Olympian, arrived on campus mid-season, but was unable to get approval from the NCAA to compete right away.

In earnest, though, we’ve listed the potential lineups of some of the biggest-name swimmers below.