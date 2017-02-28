Quah Zheng Will Not Compete for Cal this Season (Pac-12 Psych Sheets)

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (results)
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Psych sheets are out for the 2017 Pac-12 men’s swimming & diving championships that begin on Wednesday with a relay-only timed finals session.
Like most conferences, coaches are allowed to over-enter athletes and then scratch them down, so many event entries are still veiled in secrecy.
The biggest news is that Cal was unable to get approval for Quah Zheng to swim this season. Zheng, a Singapore Olympian, arrived on campus mid-season, but was unable to get approval from the NCAA to compete right away.
In earnest, though, we’ve listed the potential lineups of some of the biggest-name swimmers below.
- Defending NCAA backstroke champion Ryan Murphy is pre-entered in 6 events – the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. He swam the 200 IM, 100 back, and 200 back at NCAAs last season.
- Andrew Seliskar is entered in the 200 free, 200 breaststroke, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Those are the only 5 races he’s swum this season.
- Grant Shoults is entered in the 200, 500, and 1650 free, with a curveball entry in the 200 fly as an alternative to the mile on the final day. He actually swam both on the final day of the team’s mid-season invite at Texas.
- USC sophomore Carsten Vissering, the top seed in the 100 breaststroke, will also swim the 200 breaststroke and 50 free at the meet.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!