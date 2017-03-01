Peter Kropp Shatters ACC Record During 100 Breast Prelims

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



In the 100 breast prelims at the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships this morning, Duke‘s Peter Kropp smashed the ACC meet and all-time record with a 51.46 to take the top time in prelims. That’s Kropp’s very first time under the 52-second mark, and the senior sailed well under that barrier. He took down Thomas Dahlia‘s all-time ACC record of 51.83 along with Brandon Fiala‘s meet record of 51.86– Dahlia set the ACC record at the 2015 NCAA Champs, and Fiala set the meet record at last year’s ACC Champs.

SPLITS

Brandon Fiala, 2016

24.19 – 27.67 (51.86)

Thomas Dahlia, 2015

24.62 – 27.21 (51.83)

Brandon Fiala, 2017

24.29 – 27.21 (51.50)

Peter Kropp, 2017

23.70 – 27.76 (51.46)

Kropp, who’s known to be a pure sprint breaststroker, definitely took this out fast and was able to hold on. Fiala, meanwhile, had broken the ACC and meet records first, swimming a heat before Kropp in prelims– Kropp dove in seconds later and one-upped Fiala by just four hundredths. Fiala was actually faster on the medley relay on Monday night, splitting a 23.02 on Virginia Tech’s relay compared to Kropp’s 23.32.

The two should put on a great race tonight for the ACC crown. Whomever wins this one, should they beat their best times from this morning, will also take the conference and meet records. As of now, they have moved up to 7th and 8th on the top all-time U.S. performers list, and 10th and 11th on the top all-time performers list.