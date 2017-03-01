UGA’s Emily Cameron to Take On 200 Fly Instead of 200 Breast at NCAAs

The versatile Emily Cameron has added the 200 fly to her NCAA lineup in an interesting move for the traditional breaststroker/IMer. Cameron, a senior at Georgia, has done both IM’s and the 200 breast at SECs and NCAAs the last two seaons. She’s scored nationally in both IM’s in her sophomore and junior years, but she was unable to make the 200 breast finals in 2015 and 2016. Her freshman year, she swam the 100 and 200 breast along with the 200 IM at NCAAs.

On the psych sheet, Cameron is ranked 10th in the 400 IM, 28th in the 200 IM, and 35th in the 200 fly. Her 200 fly entry time is a 1:56.41, which wasn’t a swim done during a midseason invite nor a dual meet– she posted that time at the UGA last chance meet over the weekend, which is a meet specifically designed for swimmers to make one final effort to qualify for NCAAs.

Cameron is ranked 4th on the UGA team in the 200 fly this year. Chelsie Britt (4th), Megan Kingsley (14th), and Caitlin Casazza (22nd) are all Bulldogs seeded ahead of her on the NCAA psych sheet. Meanwhile, she’s the 2nd-fastest 200 breaststroker this year on the team– she isn’t swimming the 200 breast, though, leaving Meghan Raab as the only NCAA qualifier for UGA in that event at 39th. Georgia hasn’t been incredibly strong in breaststroke the last couple of seasons, but it’s still intriguing that Cameron has swapped the breast for the fly for the last day of NCAAs.