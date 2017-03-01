2017 M. ACCs Up/Mid/Down Report: NC State, Louisville Separate From Field

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



The NC State Wolfpack led the way with 11 A-finalists coming out of Wednesday’s morning session at the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships, but the Louisville Cardinals kept up the pace with 14 swimmers in the top 16 tonight. Both teams carried a relatively balanced attack, with at least one A-finalist in each event, but tonight’s 100 fly will be a race to watch; Wolfpack and Cardinal swimmers will account for six of eight people in the A-final.

The Cardinals’ strong morning will definitively move them into second place past Virginia Tech tonight. The H2Okies will be looking to hold off a deep Notre Dame team that is slowly making up ground.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

For our “prelims point estimate”, we project the estimated points based on the average score that will be earned by a swimmer in each final, rather than the actual prelims placing.

(Ups/Downs) 400 IM 100 fly 200 free 100 breast 100 back Total Prelims point estimate Current point total* TOTAL point estimate+ Virginia 0/1/2 1/2/0 0/2/1 0/0/1 1/1/1 2/6/5 163.375 276 439.375 NC State 2/1/0 3/0/1 2/1/2 1/0/0 3/0/0 11/2/3 314.125 494 808.125 Louisville 2/2/1 3/0/0 2/1/0 1/1/0 1/1/1 9/5/2 306.625 419.5 726.125 North Carolina 2/0/0 0/0/2 1/0/0 1/1/0 0/0/1 4/1/3 118.25 319 437.25 Notre Dame 0/2/3 1/0/2 1/2/1 1/0/0 1/1/1 4/5/7 177.25 388.5 565.75 Virginia Tech 2/1/0 0/1/1 1/0/1 1/1/1 0/0/2 4/3/5 147.75 463 610.75 Duke 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/0/1 2/1/1 0/2/0 2/5/2 125.5 257 382.5 Pittsburgh 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/4 1/0/0 1/3/6 70.125 251 321.125 Georgia Tech 0/0/0 0/2/0 1/0/0 1/1/0 0/1/2 2/4/2 110.75 223 333.75 Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0 98 98 Florida State 0/0/1 0/1/2 0/1/1 0/2/1 1/2/0 1/6/5 114.375 403 517.375 Miami 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0 108 108

*ALL diving events have already concluded, so total scores include last night’s relays and ALL diving events.

+Does not include tonight’s relay