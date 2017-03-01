Official Psych Sheets Released for 2017 Women’s NCAA Champs

The official psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Championships have been released on USASwimming.com. As we thought would happen in our prediction article, the first alternate is Louisville’s Nastja Govejsek, a freshman sprint butterflier.

We said the line would go to 39 entries, but it actually went to 40 for most of the events. The anomalies were 38 in the 100 breast, 39 in the 100 fly and 200 free, and 41 in the 200 IM.

USC, Stanford, and Georgia had 14 swimmers selected, followed closely by Cal and Texas A&M at 13. In total, 62 teams had at least one swimmer selected.

More analysis will come later on today, so stay tuned.