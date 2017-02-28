Predicting the Field: 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships

The pre-selection NCAA entries were released this morning by the NCAA. This allows us to check where the cut lines are expected to fall if nothing changes before the NCAA releases the invited list.
A refresher: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 281 individual entries (322 total minus 41 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event. If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.
Everyone ranked 39th or higher should be invited. There are then 4 slots left on line 40. These go to:
|Name
|School
|Event
|Loh Yen Ling, Christina
|Florida St
|200 Breaststroke
|Nack, Chantal
|Minnesota
|500 Freestyle
|Laughlin, Solie
|UC Davis
|400 Individual Medley
|Sanchez, Catherine
|Southern Cali
|200 Butterfly
Oddly Sanchez, the last swimmer in, appears twice on the entries list, both times on line 40. In fact, her second appearance on line 40 is tied with the first alternate. If her 200 fly were ranked 1 place lower, a comparisons of second entries to A-cuts tie breaker would have been required.
The alternates are:
|Name
|School
|Event
|1
|Govejsek, Nastja
|Louisville
|100 Butterfly
|2
|Dambacher, Kelsey
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|3
|Campbell, Katy
|UCLA
|1650 Freestyle
While none of the above will be official until the final psych sheets are released, and it is possible that the pre-selection sheets will be changed before final publication, below is a list of the 281 individuals currently expected to be invited to the NCAA Championships. Georgia, USC, and Stanford are tied for the most invited athletes with 14 (the full qualifier by team counts are below the entries table).
|Name
|Team
|Time
|Event
|Line
|Miller, Genevieve
|Air Force
|15:58.06
|1650 Freestyle
|13
|Szynal, Luka
|Akron, The University of
|1:52.94
|200 Backstroke
|25
|Marrero, Paloma
|Akron, The University of
|2:10.03
|200 Breaststroke
|28
|Myers, Madison
|Akron, The University of
|1:56.92
|200 Individual Medley
|29
|Scott, Bailey
|Alabama
|21.84
|50 Freestyle
|14
|Blood, Bridget
|Alabama
|59.83
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|Nonnenberg, Mia
|Alabama
|16:04.70
|1650 Freestyle
|21
|Konopka, Katrina
|Arizona
|21.71
|50 Freestyle
|9
|Oder, Tjasa
|Arizona
|15:59.47
|1650 Freestyle
|14
|Cox, Hannah
|Arizona
|4:38.38
|500 Freestyle
|15
|Lohman, Kennedy
|Arizona
|59.81
|100 Breaststroke
|19
|Ochitwa, Annie
|Arizona
|52.09
|100 Butterfly
|26
|Garcia, Taylor
|Arizona
|52.26
|100 Backstroke
|26
|Rumrill, Mackenzie
|Arizona
|52.37
|100 Butterfly
|34
|Jacobsen, Kirsten
|Arizona
|16:12.38
|1650 Freestyle
|35
|McHugh, Cameron
|Arizona
|1:53.76
|200 Backstroke
|35
|Kansakoski, Silja
|Arizona St
|58.44
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|Simonovic, Kat
|Arizona St
|1:44.67
|200 Freestyle
|22
|Dawson, Kendall
|Arizona St
|4:41.38
|500 Freestyle
|35
|Tatlow, Chelsea
|Arkansas
|1:55.82
|200 Butterfly
|21
|Macias, Ayumi
|Arkansas
|16:08.86
|1650 Freestyle
|28
|Soderberg, Mary Margaret
|Arkansas
|2:10.54
|200 Breaststroke
|38
|Neidigh, Ashley
|Auburn
|15:56.95
|1650 Freestyle
|10
|Black, Haley
|Auburn
|51.8
|100 Butterfly
|17
|Thatcher, Zoe
|Auburn
|4:39.95
|500 Freestyle
|25
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn
|48.33
|100 Freestyle
|26
|Falconer, Erin
|Auburn
|1:45.02
|200 Freestyle
|27
|Roman, Breanna
|Auburn
|59.99
|100 Breaststroke
|27
|Nero, Bailey
|Auburn
|52.36
|100 Butterfly
|32
|Lloyd, Natasha
|Auburn
|2:10.33
|200 Breaststroke
|33
|Tetzloff, Alyssa
|Auburn
|52.44
|100 Butterfly
|37
|Chard, Emma
|Boise St
|4:39.22
|500 Freestyle
|20
|Aoyama, Brittany
|Boise St
|52.04
|100 Butterfly
|23
|Martin, Katelyn
|Boise St
|22.11
|50 Freestyle
|29
|Burns, Megan
|Buffalo
|22.04
|50 Freestyle
|21
|Baker, Kathleen
|California
|1:48.33
|200 Backstroke
|1
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|California
|21.4
|50 Freestyle
|2
|Osman, Farida
|California
|50.4
|100 Butterfly
|3
|Thomas, Noemie
|California
|50.44
|100 Butterfly
|4
|Bilquist, Amy
|California
|1:50.06
|200 Backstroke
|4
|McLaughlin, Katie
|California
|1:53.29
|200 Butterfly
|6
|Vredeveld, Kristen
|California
|1:43.66
|200 Freestyle
|9
|Murphy, Maddie
|California
|51.62
|100 Butterfly
|13
|Li, Celina
|California
|4:06.76
|400 Individual Medley
|15
|Garcia Urzainqui, Marina
|California
|2:08.42
|200 Breaststroke
|15
|Devine, Chenoa
|California
|16:08.16
|1650 Freestyle
|27
|Blovad, Keaton
|California
|52.41
|100 Backstroke
|28
|Hull, Valerie
|California
|22.22
|50 Freestyle
|38
|Garber, Maddy
|Central Conn St
|1:00.01
|100 Breaststroke
|28
|Keire, Jackie
|Cincinnati
|1:43.19
|200 Freestyle
|6
|Lankiewicz, Elise
|Davidson
|1:45.14
|200 Freestyle
|30
|Andison, Bailey
|Denver
|1:55.82
|200 Individual Medley
|16
|Sanders, Amanda
|Denver
|2:09.01
|200 Breaststroke
|19
|Myers, Maddie
|Denver
|4:09.54
|400 Individual Medley
|32
|McCormick, Morgan
|Denver
|1:53.77
|200 Backstroke
|36
|Bernhardt, Rachel
|Drexel
|1:00.25
|100 Breaststroke
|36
|Goldman, Leah
|Duke
|51.62
|100 Butterfly
|13
|Marsh, Alyssa
|Duke
|52.43
|100 Butterfly
|36
|Norrman, Vendela
|East Carolina
|2:10.28
|200 Breaststroke
|30
|Duncan, Delaney
|Eastern Mich
|59.89
|100 Breaststroke
|25
|Mitcheltree, Alexis
|Eastern Mich
|52.57
|100 Backstroke
|35
|Faulconer, Savanna
|Florida
|4:07.24
|400 Individual Medley
|17
|Yambor-Maul, Alyssa
|Florida
|1:55.68
|200 Butterfly
|18
|Fertel, Kelly
|Florida
|4:07.45
|400 Individual Medley
|19
|Finke, Autumn
|Florida
|16:06.64
|1650 Freestyle
|25
|Burns, Hannah
|Florida
|4:08.65
|400 Individual Medley
|26
|Ball, Emma
|Florida
|52.49
|100 Backstroke
|29
|Sell, Sydney
|Florida
|1:53.57
|200 Backstroke
|29
|Sargent, Kay
|Florida
|4:10.78
|400 Individual Medley
|39
|Elmgreen, Christina Kaas
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|1:56.24
|200 Butterfly
|31
|Bertelli, Letizia
|Florida International
|48.32
|100 Freestyle
|25
|Pierce, Natalie
|Florida St
|58.37
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|Lovemore, Tayla
|Florida St
|52.02
|100 Butterfly
|20
|Loh Yen Ling, Christina
|Florida St
|2:10.55
|200 Breaststroke
|40
|Smoliga, Olivia
|Georgia
|46.95
|100 Freestyle
|3
|Britt, Chelsea
|Georgia
|1:52.72
|200 Butterfly
|4
|Cameron, Emily
|Georgia
|4:05.09
|400 Individual Medley
|10
|Van Landeghem, Chantal
|Georgia
|47.74
|100 Freestyle
|10
|Kingsley, Megan
|Georgia
|1:54.80
|200 Butterfly
|14
|Peters, Stephanie
|Georgia
|4:38.48
|500 Freestyle
|16
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|51.79
|100 Butterfly
|16
|McCann, Meryn
|Georgia
|4:38.62
|500 Freestyle
|17
|Raab, Meaghan
|Georgia
|1:44.37
|200 Freestyle
|17
|Casazza, Caitln
|Georgia
|1:55.88
|200 Butterfly
|22
|Stewart, Kylie
|Georgia
|52.05
|100 Butterfly
|24
|Zilinskas, Rachel
|Georgia
|4:08.71
|400 Individual Medley
|27
|Parker, Katherine
|Georgia
|52.54
|100 Backstroke
|32
|Finnon, Meg
|Georgia
|16:15.78
|1650 Freestyle
|39
|Dahlke, Miki
|Harvard
|1:45.23
|200 Freestyle
|32
|Weidner, Franziska
|Hawaii
|1:56.32
|200 Individual Medley
|23
|Hansen, Bryndis
|Hawaii
|48.55
|100 Freestyle
|37
|King, Lilly
|Indiana
|56.3
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|Dalesandro, Gia
|Indiana
|50.45
|100 Butterfly
|5
|Goss, Kennedy
|Indiana
|1:50.95
|200 Backstroke
|6
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|16:04.33
|1650 Freestyle
|20
|Marchuk, Stephanie
|Indiana
|16:10.11
|1650 Freestyle
|29
|Pressey, Bailey
|Indiana
|4:10.16
|400 Individual Medley
|35
|Rockett, Ally
|Indiana
|52.58
|100 Backstroke
|36
|Sougstad, Emma
|Iowa
|59.31
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|1:50.22
|200 Backstroke
|5
|Galyer, Danielle
|Kentucky
|1:51.17
|200 Backstroke
|10
|Freriks, Geena
|Kentucky
|1:44.26
|200 Freestyle
|16
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|1:51.82
|200 Backstroke
|16
|Alexander, Bridgette
|Kentucky
|1:52.38
|200 Backstroke
|19
|Winstead, Madison
|Kentucky
|59.86
|100 Breaststroke
|22
|Painter, Kathryn
|Kentucky
|4:08.11
|400 Individual Medley
|23
|Casey, Kendal
|Kentucky
|4:40.81
|500 Freestyle
|31
|Crew, Kendra
|Kentucky
|2:10.42
|200 Breaststroke
|35
|Finnigan, Alicia
|Liberty University
|1:56.15
|200 Butterfly
|28
|Comerford, Mallory
|Louisville
|46.75
|100 Freestyle
|2
|Cottrell, Andrea
|Louisville
|58.61
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|1:55.24
|200 Butterfly
|16
|Fanz, Casey
|Louisville
|22.09
|50 Freestyle
|27
|Visscher, Lainey
|Louisville
|48.41
|100 Freestyle
|30
|Kendzior, Alina
|Louisville
|1:53.61
|200 Backstroke
|31
|Houck, Abbie
|Louisville
|1:56.25
|200 Butterfly
|32
|Bradford-Feldman, Rachael
|Louisville
|4:10.11
|400 Individual Medley
|34
|Kopcso, Kara
|LSU
|1:55.66
|200 Butterfly
|17
|O’Neil, Colleen
|LSU
|1:00.18
|100 Breaststroke
|34
|Troskot, Leah
|LSU
|48.53
|100 Freestyle
|35
|Rowe, Sirena
|Marshall University
|22.08
|50 Freestyle
|24
|Algee, Angela
|Miami
|52.01
|100 Butterfly
|19
|Ryan, G
|Michigan
|4:34.28
|500 Freestyle
|3
|Bi, Rose
|Michigan
|4:34.63
|500 Freestyle
|4
|Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette
|Michigan
|1:42.49
|200 Freestyle
|4
|Smiddy, Clara
|Michigan
|1:51.39
|200 Backstroke
|11
|Postoll, Becca
|Michigan
|4:38.16
|500 Freestyle
|13
|Kopas, Emily
|Michigan
|59.54
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|Deloof, Gabby
|Michigan
|1:44.22
|200 Freestyle
|15
|Krause, Vanessa
|Michigan
|1:55.74
|200 Butterfly
|19
|Swensen, Astrid
|Michigan
|1:56.02
|200 Butterfly
|24
|McCann, Carolyn
|Michigan
|1:00.33
|100 Breaststroke
|38
|Smith, Kierra
|Minnesota
|2:04.37
|200 Breaststroke
|2
|Zeiger, Brooke
|Minnesota
|15:44.00
|1650 Freestyle
|3
|Horejsi, Lindsey
|Minnesota
|58.9
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|Waddell, Tevyn
|Minnesota
|51.96
|100 Backstroke
|18
|Avestruz, Zoe
|Minnesota
|48.33
|100 Freestyle
|26
|Nack, Danielle
|Minnesota
|1:45.27
|200 Freestyle
|34
|Nack, Chantal
|Minnesota
|4:41.84
|500 Freestyle
|40
|Stevens, Hannah
|Missouri
|50.82
|100 Backstroke
|7
|Brady, Sharli
|Missouri
|4:05.63
|400 Individual Medley
|12
|Ross, Katharine
|Missouri
|59.54
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|Laemmler, Nadine
|Missouri
|51.96
|100 Backstroke
|18
|Zubar, Kira
|Missouri
|16:03.37
|1650 Freestyle
|18
|Hynes, Haley
|Missouri
|52.19
|100 Backstroke
|25
|King, Jen
|Missouri
|1:53.60
|200 Backstroke
|30
|Suek, Ellie
|Missouri
|4:10.33
|400 Individual Medley
|37
|Metzger-Seymour, Erin
|Missouri
|52.52
|100 Butterfly
|39
|Zevnik, Alexia
|NC STATE
|1:49.61
|200 Backstroke
|3
|Brumbaum, Kayla
|NC STATE
|58.85
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|Haan, Elise
|NC STATE
|51.13
|100 Backstroke
|10
|Moore, Hannah
|NC STATE
|4:38.07
|500 Freestyle
|12
|Caldwell, Courtney
|NC STATE
|51.35
|100 Backstroke
|12
|Perry, Ky-lee
|NC STATE
|21.8
|50 Freestyle
|13
|Labonge, Natalie
|NC STATE
|22
|50 Freestyle
|20
|Nevalainen, Lotta
|NC STATE
|48.12
|100 Freestyle
|20
|Muller, Rachel
|NC STATE
|1:44.85
|200 Freestyle
|24
|Duffield, Krista
|NC STATE
|48.49
|100 Freestyle
|33
|Glover, Mackenzie
|NC STATE
|1:53.72
|200 Backstroke
|34
|Gruest Slowing, Valerie
|Northwestern
|16:01.28
|1650 Freestyle
|16
|Postoll, Melissa
|Northwestern
|4:08.76
|400 Individual Medley
|28
|Dolan, Abigail
|Notre Dame
|1:44.65
|200 Freestyle
|21
|Mulquin, Catherine
|Notre Dame
|52.13
|100 Backstroke
|24
|Sheehan, Erin
|Notre Dame
|52.22
|100 Butterfly
|28
|O’Donnell, Meaghan
|Notre Dame
|1:00.13
|100 Breaststroke
|30
|Treuth, Alice
|Notre Dame
|1:53.66
|200 Backstroke
|32
|Li, Zhesi
|Ohio St
|21.48
|50 Freestyle
|3
|Clary, Lindsey
|Ohio St
|4:04.09
|400 Individual Medley
|7
|Vargo, Taylor
|Ohio St
|2:08.56
|200 Breaststroke
|16
|Kowal, Molly
|Ohio St
|16:02.35
|1650 Freestyle
|17
|Bailey, Meg
|Ohio St
|4:08.10
|400 Individual Medley
|22
|Demler, Kathrin
|Ohio St
|4:09.74
|400 Individual Medley
|33
|McHugh, Ally
|Penn St
|4:06.27
|400 Individual Medley
|14
|Sowinski, Katelyn
|Penn St
|1:55.97
|200 Butterfly
|23
|Francis, Casey
|Penn St
|16:10.35
|1650 Freestyle
|30
|Rathsack, Lina
|Pittsburgh
|59.8
|100 Breaststroke
|18
|Richey, Amanda
|Pittsburgh
|16:04.25
|1650 Freestyle
|19
|Cichowska, Kinga
|Pittsburgh
|2:10.30
|200 Breaststroke
|32
|Meitz, Kaersten
|Purdue
|4:37.45
|500 Freestyle
|9
|Kitchel, Taite
|Purdue
|1:56.54
|200 Butterfly
|39
|Schillinger, Marie-Claire
|Rice
|1:00.13
|100 Breaststroke
|30
|Stoppa, Francesca
|Rutgers
|1:56.20
|200 Butterfly
|30
|Koprivova, Vera
|Rutgers
|1:53.94
|200 Backstroke
|37
|Wittenauer-Lee, Blaise
|Seattle U
|2:09.85
|200 Breaststroke
|24
|Erasmus, Marne
|SMU
|51.42
|100 Butterfly
|10
|Samardzic, Matea
|SMU
|4:05.52
|400 Individual Medley
|11
|Barksdale, Emma
|South Carolina
|4:06.07
|400 Individual Medley
|13
|Dirrane, Kersten
|South Carolina
|2:08.58
|200 Breaststroke
|17
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali
|50.39
|100 Butterfly
|2
|Scott, Riley
|Southern Cali
|2:06.20
|200 Breaststroke
|3
|Wright, Maddie
|Southern Cali
|1:52.67
|200 Butterfly
|3
|Mann, Becca
|Southern Cali
|15:52.30
|1650 Freestyle
|8
|Apostalon, Anika
|Southern Cali
|21.75
|50 Freestyle
|10
|Moseley, Stanzi
|Southern Cali
|1:43.98
|200 Freestyle
|12
|Vose, Kirsten
|Southern Cali
|2:07.65
|200 Breaststroke
|12
|Wade, Tatum
|Southern Cali
|1:44.44
|200 Freestyle
|19
|Leach, Hanni
|Southern Cali
|52
|100 Backstroke
|20
|Hayward, Riley
|Southern Cali
|2:10.29
|200 Breaststroke
|31
|Wooden, Allie
|Southern Cali
|16:11.28
|1650 Freestyle
|33
|Weiss, Hannah
|Southern Cali
|52.56
|100 Backstroke
|34
|Kafka, Kelsey
|Southern Cali
|1:00.34
|100 Breaststroke
|39
|Sanchez, Catherine
|Southern Cali
|1:56.60
|200 Butterfly
|40
|Ledecky, Katie
|Stanford
|4:25.15
|500 Freestyle
|1
|Eastin, Ella
|Stanford
|1:52.34
|200 Individual Medley
|1
|Manuel, Simone
|Stanford
|21.29
|50 Freestyle
|1
|Hu, Janet
|Stanford
|50.38
|100 Butterfly
|1
|Howe, Ally
|Stanford
|49.69
|100 Backstroke
|1
|Szekely, Allie
|Stanford
|4:02.34
|400 Individual Medley
|4
|Neal, Lia
|Stanford
|46.97
|100 Freestyle
|4
|Byrnes, Megan
|Stanford
|15:47.62
|1650 Freestyle
|5
|Drabot, Katie
|Stanford
|4:35.69
|500 Freestyle
|6
|Stevens, Leah
|Stanford
|15:57.87
|1650 Freestyle
|12
|Engel, Lindsey
|Stanford
|51.77
|100 Butterfly
|15
|Williams, Kim
|Stanford
|2:09.85
|200 Breaststroke
|24
|Voss, Erin
|Stanford
|1:53.25
|200 Backstroke
|26
|Stafford, Nicole
|Stanford
|1:45.26
|200 Freestyle
|33
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|1:53.31
|200 Individual Medley
|4
|Banic, Maddy
|Tennessee
|21.54
|50 Freestyle
|5
|Toussaint, Kira
|Tennessee
|51.56
|100 Backstroke
|16
|Bohon, Micah
|Tennessee
|52.28
|100 Backstroke
|27
|Cefal, Michelle
|Tennessee
|1:56.18
|200 Butterfly
|29
|Callahan, Colleen
|Tennessee
|1:00.20
|100 Breaststroke
|35
|Cieplucha, Tess
|Tennessee
|4:10.37
|400 Individual Medley
|38
|Cox, Madisyn
|Texas
|4:01.15
|400 Individual Medley
|2
|Karosas, Tasija
|Texas
|1:51.11
|200 Backstroke
|7
|Evans, Joanna
|Texas
|4:36.97
|500 Freestyle
|8
|Adams, Claire
|Texas
|1:51.16
|200 Backstroke
|8
|Case, Lauren
|Texas
|1:53.85
|200 Butterfly
|10
|Rule, Remedy
|Texas
|1:53.97
|200 Butterfly
|11
|Millard, Rebecca
|Texas
|47.84
|100 Freestyle
|13
|Anderson, Olivia
|Texas
|1:00.14
|100 Breaststroke
|33
|McCullagh, Nora
|Texas
|1:57.51
|200 Individual Medley
|35
|Diener, Anelise
|Texas
|48.6
|100 Freestyle
|39
|Gibson, Sarah
|Texas A&M
|1:52.64
|200 Butterfly
|2
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Texas A&M
|4:02.25
|400 Individual Medley
|3
|Galat, Bethany
|Texas A&M
|4:03.88
|400 Individual Medley
|6
|McGregor, Ashley
|Texas A&M
|2:07.16
|200 Breaststroke
|9
|Caneta, Jorie
|Texas A&M
|59.38
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|Bratton, Lisa
|Texas A&M
|1:51.68
|200 Backstroke
|14
|Gastaldello, Beryl
|Texas A&M
|21.94
|50 Freestyle
|15
|Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika
|Texas A&M
|4:07.90
|400 Individual Medley
|20
|Rasmus, Claire
|Texas A&M
|1:44.51
|200 Freestyle
|20
|Jonker, Frankie
|Texas A&M
|2:09.68
|200 Breaststroke
|23
|Gonzalez Medina, Esther
|Texas A&M
|2:09.99
|200 Breaststroke
|27
|Malone, Kristin
|Texas A&M
|1:57.17
|200 Individual Medley
|30
|Hemstreet, Karling
|Texas A&M
|1:45.22
|200 Freestyle
|31
|Laughlin, Solie
|UC Davis
|4:10.86
|400 Individual Medley
|40
|Mack, Linnea
|UCLA
|50.56
|100 Backstroke
|4
|Grover, Katie
|UCLA
|51.95
|100 Butterfly
|18
|Schanz, Emma
|UCLA
|2:09.18
|200 Breaststroke
|22
|White, Madison
|UCLA
|1:53.39
|200 Backstroke
|27
|Liu, Kenisha
|UCLA
|1:45.38
|200 Freestyle
|36
|Soe, Sandra
|UCLA
|16:13.17
|1650 Freestyle
|36
|Escobedo, Emily
|UMBC
|2:06.20
|200 Breaststroke
|3
|Moffitt, Hellen
|UNC
|50.86
|100 Butterfly
|7
|Baldwin, Caroline
|UNC
|21.78
|50 Freestyle
|12
|Koucheki, Sarah
|UNC
|1:54.27
|200 Butterfly
|12
|Hitchens, Sarah
|UNC
|21.99
|50 Freestyle
|18
|Hulsey, Caty
|UNC
|1:56.04
|200 Butterfly
|26
|Colleou, Stina
|Utah
|2:09.90
|200 Breaststroke
|26
|Robertson, Genny
|Utah
|2:10.33
|200 Breaststroke
|33
|Smith, Leah
|Virginia
|4:30.81
|500 Freestyle
|2
|Simon, Laura
|Virginia
|58.41
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|Jones, Kaitlyn
|Virginia
|1:52.93
|200 Butterfly
|5
|Marrkand, Jen
|Virginia
|1:53.75
|200 Butterfly
|8
|Tafuto, Vivian
|Virginia
|59.79
|100 Breaststroke
|17
|Cooper, Caitlin
|Virginia
|22.08
|50 Freestyle
|24
|Thomas, Ellen
|Virginia
|22.2
|50 Freestyle
|35
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia
|48.53
|100 Freestyle
|35
|Gyorgy, Reka
|Virginia Tech
|4:04.97
|400 Individual Medley
|9
|Nazieblo, Klaudia
|Virginia Tech
|1:54.68
|200 Butterfly
|13
|Hespeler, Jessica
|Virginia Tech
|1:44.07
|200 Freestyle
|14
|Hicks, Chloe
|Virginia Tech
|1:53.70
|200 Backstroke
|33
|Runge, Cierra
|Wisconsin
|4:35.55
|500 Freestyle
|5
|Valley, Danielle
|Wisconsin
|15:53.16
|1650 Freestyle
|9
|Carlson, Maria
|Wisconsin
|59.3
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|1:52.31
|200 Backstroke
|18
|Kinney, Chase
|Wisconsin
|22.08
|50 Freestyle
|24
|Grindall, Dana
|Wisconsin
|52.08
|100 Butterfly
|25
|Unicomb, Jess
|Wisconsin
|52.63
|100 Backstroke
|38
|Harutjunjan, Maria
|Wyoming
|59.85
|100 Breaststroke
|21
Qualifier numbers by team
|Georgia
|14
|Southern Cali
|14
|Stanford
|14
|California
|13
|Texas A&M
|13
|NC STATE
|11
|Michigan
|10
|Texas
|10
|Arizona
|9
|Auburn
|9
|Kentucky
|9
|Missouri
|9
|Florida
|8
|Louisville
|8
|Virginia
|8
|Indiana
|7
|Minnesota
|7
|Tennessee
|7
|Wisconsin
|7
|Ohio St
|6
|UCLA
|6
|Notre Dame
|5
|UNC
|5
|Denver
|4
|Virginia Tech
|4
|Akron, The University of
|3
|Alabama
|3
|Arizona St
|3
|Arkansas
|3
|Boise St
|3
|Florida St
|3
|LSU
|3
|Penn St
|3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|Duke
|2
|Eastern Mich
|2
|Hawaii
|2
|Northwestern
|2
|Purdue
|2
|Rutgers
|2
|SMU
|2
|South Carolina
|2
|Utah
|2
|Air Force
|1
|Buffalo
|1
|Central Conn St
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|Davidson
|1
|Drexel
|1
|East Carolina
|1
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|1
|Florida International
|1
|Harvard
|1
|Iowa
|1
|Liberty University
|1
|Marshall University
|1
|Miami
|1
|Rice
|1
|Seattle U
|1
|UC Davis
|1
|UMBC
|1
|Wyoming
|1
8 Comments on "Predicting the Field: 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships"
Great work guys! Quick question, if a swimmer is invited by making the cut line in one event but falls short of the cut line in a second event (but still has a B cut), will they get to swim the second event as well since they are already invited to the meet? Or will they only get to swim the event they made the cut in? Thanks!
Coach Mike – yes, once a swimmer is invited in an individual, they can swim any other individuals in which they have at least a “B” team. In fact, the reality is that this is the only use of the “B” time system under the current qualification procedures.
Practically yes. However, theoretically B cuts can matter under the current procedure. You need a B cut to enter an event in the first place. If the number of B cuts achieved by the entire field fell below the cut line (ex. the cut line is 40 but only 35 swimmers got a B cut), the next ranked swimmer wouldn’t get in because they wouldn’t be allowed to enter the event. This situation never comes up because the B cuts are set too easy
That’s correct – and the entire paradigm of setting the standards would have to change for that to matter, as most events fill up 3 NCAA fields worth of B times.
Thanks Braden! That’s great news. Great work again.
Great work guys! Quick question — if an athlete has two ‘B’ cuts and makes the cut line in one but not in the other, are they still permitted to swim the second event since they don’t add to the total list of athletes in the meet? Thanks!
Where do divers fit into all this?
The NCAA takes 41 divers based on the results of the zones meets. If you want to read the full procedure, go to the NCAA Pre Championship Manual I linked in the article and read the section called “Selection of Divers.”