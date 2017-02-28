Predicting the Field: 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships

  8 Andrew Mering | February 28th, 2017 | College, News

The pre-selection NCAA entries were released this morning by the NCAA. This allows us to check where the cut lines are expected to fall if nothing changes before the NCAA releases the invited list.

A refresher: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 281 individual entries (322 total minus 41 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event. If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

Everyone ranked 39th or higher should be invited. There are then 4 slots left on line 40. These go to:

Name School Event
Loh Yen Ling, Christina Florida St 200 Breaststroke
Nack, Chantal Minnesota 500 Freestyle
Laughlin, Solie UC Davis 400 Individual Medley
Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali 200 Butterfly

Oddly Sanchez, the last swimmer in, appears twice on the entries list, both times on line 40. In fact, her second appearance on line 40 is tied with the first alternate. If her 200 fly were ranked 1 place lower, a comparisons of second entries to A-cuts tie breaker would have been required.

The alternates are:

Name School Event
1 Govejsek, Nastja Louisville 100 Butterfly
2 Dambacher, Kelsey Florida 200 Freestyle
3 Campbell, Katy UCLA 1650 Freestyle

While none of the above will be official until the final psych sheets are released, and it is possible that the pre-selection sheets will be changed before final publication, below is a list of the 281 individuals currently expected to be invited to the NCAA Championships. Georgia, USC, and Stanford are tied for the most invited athletes with 14 (the full qualifier by team counts are below the entries table).

Name Team Time Event Line
Miller, Genevieve Air Force 15:58.06 1650 Freestyle 13
Szynal, Luka Akron, The University of 1:52.94 200 Backstroke 25
Marrero, Paloma Akron, The University of 2:10.03 200 Breaststroke 28
Myers, Madison Akron, The University of 1:56.92 200 Individual Medley 29
Scott, Bailey Alabama 21.84 50 Freestyle 14
Blood, Bridget Alabama 59.83 100 Breaststroke 20
Nonnenberg, Mia Alabama 16:04.70 1650 Freestyle 21
Konopka, Katrina Arizona 21.71 50 Freestyle 9
Oder, Tjasa Arizona 15:59.47 1650 Freestyle 14
Cox, Hannah Arizona 4:38.38 500 Freestyle 15
Lohman, Kennedy Arizona 59.81 100 Breaststroke 19
Ochitwa, Annie Arizona 52.09 100 Butterfly 26
Garcia, Taylor Arizona 52.26 100 Backstroke 26
Rumrill, Mackenzie Arizona 52.37 100 Butterfly 34
Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona 16:12.38 1650 Freestyle 35
McHugh, Cameron Arizona 1:53.76 200 Backstroke 35
Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 58.44 100 Breaststroke 4
Simonovic, Kat Arizona St 1:44.67 200 Freestyle 22
Dawson, Kendall Arizona St 4:41.38 500 Freestyle 35
Tatlow, Chelsea Arkansas 1:55.82 200 Butterfly 21
Macias, Ayumi Arkansas 16:08.86 1650 Freestyle 28
Soderberg, Mary Margaret Arkansas 2:10.54 200 Breaststroke 38
Neidigh, Ashley Auburn 15:56.95 1650 Freestyle 10
Black, Haley Auburn 51.8 100 Butterfly 17
Thatcher, Zoe Auburn 4:39.95 500 Freestyle 25
Meynen, Julie Auburn 48.33 100 Freestyle 26
Falconer, Erin Auburn 1:45.02 200 Freestyle 27
Roman, Breanna Auburn 59.99 100 Breaststroke 27
Nero, Bailey Auburn 52.36 100 Butterfly 32
Lloyd, Natasha Auburn 2:10.33 200 Breaststroke 33
Tetzloff, Alyssa Auburn 52.44 100 Butterfly 37
Chard, Emma Boise St 4:39.22 500 Freestyle 20
Aoyama, Brittany Boise St 52.04 100 Butterfly 23
Martin, Katelyn Boise St 22.11 50 Freestyle 29
Burns, Megan Buffalo 22.04 50 Freestyle 21
Baker, Kathleen California 1:48.33 200 Backstroke 1
Weitzeil, Abbey California 21.4 50 Freestyle 2
Osman, Farida California 50.4 100 Butterfly 3
Thomas, Noemie California 50.44 100 Butterfly 4
Bilquist, Amy California 1:50.06 200 Backstroke 4
McLaughlin, Katie California 1:53.29 200 Butterfly 6
Vredeveld, Kristen California 1:43.66 200 Freestyle 9
Murphy, Maddie California 51.62 100 Butterfly 13
Li, Celina California 4:06.76 400 Individual Medley 15
Garcia Urzainqui, Marina California 2:08.42 200 Breaststroke 15
Devine, Chenoa California 16:08.16 1650 Freestyle 27
Blovad, Keaton California 52.41 100 Backstroke 28
Hull, Valerie California 22.22 50 Freestyle 38
Garber, Maddy Central Conn St 1:00.01 100 Breaststroke 28
Keire, Jackie Cincinnati 1:43.19 200 Freestyle 6
Lankiewicz, Elise Davidson 1:45.14 200 Freestyle 30
Andison, Bailey Denver 1:55.82 200 Individual Medley 16
Sanders, Amanda Denver 2:09.01 200 Breaststroke 19
Myers, Maddie Denver 4:09.54 400 Individual Medley 32
McCormick, Morgan Denver 1:53.77 200 Backstroke 36
Bernhardt, Rachel Drexel 1:00.25 100 Breaststroke 36
Goldman, Leah Duke 51.62 100 Butterfly 13
Marsh, Alyssa Duke 52.43 100 Butterfly 36
Norrman, Vendela East Carolina 2:10.28 200 Breaststroke 30
Duncan, Delaney Eastern Mich 59.89 100 Breaststroke 25
Mitcheltree, Alexis Eastern Mich 52.57 100 Backstroke 35
Faulconer, Savanna Florida 4:07.24 400 Individual Medley 17
Yambor-Maul, Alyssa Florida 1:55.68 200 Butterfly 18
Fertel, Kelly Florida 4:07.45 400 Individual Medley 19
Finke, Autumn Florida 16:06.64 1650 Freestyle 25
Burns, Hannah Florida 4:08.65 400 Individual Medley 26
Ball, Emma Florida 52.49 100 Backstroke 29
Sell, Sydney Florida 1:53.57 200 Backstroke 29
Sargent, Kay Florida 4:10.78 400 Individual Medley 39
Elmgreen, Christina Kaas Florida Gulf Coast University 1:56.24 200 Butterfly 31
Bertelli, Letizia Florida International 48.32 100 Freestyle 25
Pierce, Natalie Florida St 58.37 100 Breaststroke 2
Lovemore, Tayla Florida St 52.02 100 Butterfly 20
Loh Yen Ling, Christina Florida St 2:10.55 200 Breaststroke 40
Smoliga, Olivia Georgia 46.95 100 Freestyle 3
Britt, Chelsea Georgia 1:52.72 200 Butterfly 4
Cameron, Emily Georgia 4:05.09 400 Individual Medley 10
Van Landeghem, Chantal Georgia 47.74 100 Freestyle 10
Kingsley, Megan Georgia 1:54.80 200 Butterfly 14
Peters, Stephanie Georgia 4:38.48 500 Freestyle 16
Burchill, Veronica Georgia 51.79 100 Butterfly 16
McCann, Meryn Georgia 4:38.62 500 Freestyle 17
Raab, Meaghan Georgia 1:44.37 200 Freestyle 17
Casazza, Caitln Georgia 1:55.88 200 Butterfly 22
Stewart, Kylie Georgia 52.05 100 Butterfly 24
Zilinskas, Rachel Georgia 4:08.71 400 Individual Medley 27
Parker, Katherine Georgia 52.54 100 Backstroke 32
Finnon, Meg Georgia 16:15.78 1650 Freestyle 39
Dahlke, Miki Harvard 1:45.23 200 Freestyle 32
Weidner, Franziska Hawaii 1:56.32 200 Individual Medley 23
Hansen, Bryndis Hawaii 48.55 100 Freestyle 37
King, Lilly Indiana 56.3 100 Breaststroke 1
Dalesandro, Gia Indiana 50.45 100 Butterfly 5
Goss, Kennedy Indiana 1:50.95 200 Backstroke 6
Jernberg, Cassy Indiana 16:04.33 1650 Freestyle 20
Marchuk, Stephanie Indiana 16:10.11 1650 Freestyle 29
Pressey, Bailey Indiana 4:10.16 400 Individual Medley 35
Rockett, Ally Indiana 52.58 100 Backstroke 36
Sougstad, Emma Iowa 59.31 100 Breaststroke 12
Seidt, Asia Kentucky 1:50.22 200 Backstroke 5
Galyer, Danielle Kentucky 1:51.17 200 Backstroke 10
Freriks, Geena Kentucky 1:44.26 200 Freestyle 16
Galyer, Ali Kentucky 1:51.82 200 Backstroke 16
Alexander, Bridgette Kentucky 1:52.38 200 Backstroke 19
Winstead, Madison Kentucky 59.86 100 Breaststroke 22
Painter, Kathryn Kentucky 4:08.11 400 Individual Medley 23
Casey, Kendal Kentucky 4:40.81 500 Freestyle 31
Crew, Kendra Kentucky 2:10.42 200 Breaststroke 35
Finnigan, Alicia Liberty University 1:56.15 200 Butterfly 28
Comerford, Mallory Louisville 46.75 100 Freestyle 2
Cottrell, Andrea Louisville 58.61 100 Breaststroke 5
Oglesby, Grace Louisville 1:55.24 200 Butterfly 16
Fanz, Casey Louisville 22.09 50 Freestyle 27
Visscher, Lainey Louisville 48.41 100 Freestyle 30
Kendzior, Alina Louisville 1:53.61 200 Backstroke 31
Houck, Abbie Louisville 1:56.25 200 Butterfly 32
Bradford-Feldman, Rachael Louisville 4:10.11 400 Individual Medley 34
Kopcso, Kara LSU 1:55.66 200 Butterfly 17
O’Neil, Colleen LSU 1:00.18 100 Breaststroke 34
Troskot, Leah LSU 48.53 100 Freestyle 35
Rowe, Sirena Marshall University 22.08 50 Freestyle 24
Algee, Angela Miami 52.01 100 Butterfly 19
Ryan, G Michigan 4:34.28 500 Freestyle 3
Bi, Rose Michigan 4:34.63 500 Freestyle 4
Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan 1:42.49 200 Freestyle 4
Smiddy, Clara Michigan 1:51.39 200 Backstroke 11
Postoll, Becca Michigan 4:38.16 500 Freestyle 13
Kopas, Emily Michigan 59.54 100 Breaststroke 14
Deloof, Gabby Michigan 1:44.22 200 Freestyle 15
Krause, Vanessa Michigan 1:55.74 200 Butterfly 19
Swensen, Astrid Michigan 1:56.02 200 Butterfly 24
McCann, Carolyn Michigan 1:00.33 100 Breaststroke 38
Smith, Kierra Minnesota 2:04.37 200 Breaststroke 2
Zeiger, Brooke Minnesota 15:44.00 1650 Freestyle 3
Horejsi, Lindsey Minnesota 58.9 100 Breaststroke 7
Waddell, Tevyn Minnesota 51.96 100 Backstroke 18
Avestruz, Zoe Minnesota 48.33 100 Freestyle 26
Nack, Danielle Minnesota 1:45.27 200 Freestyle 34
Nack, Chantal Minnesota 4:41.84 500 Freestyle 40
Stevens, Hannah Missouri 50.82 100 Backstroke 7
Brady, Sharli Missouri 4:05.63 400 Individual Medley 12
Ross, Katharine Missouri 59.54 100 Breaststroke 14
Laemmler, Nadine Missouri 51.96 100 Backstroke 18
Zubar, Kira Missouri 16:03.37 1650 Freestyle 18
Hynes, Haley Missouri 52.19 100 Backstroke 25
King, Jen Missouri 1:53.60 200 Backstroke 30
Suek, Ellie Missouri 4:10.33 400 Individual Medley 37
Metzger-Seymour, Erin Missouri 52.52 100 Butterfly 39
Zevnik, Alexia NC STATE 1:49.61 200 Backstroke 3
Brumbaum, Kayla NC STATE 58.85 100 Breaststroke 6
Haan, Elise NC STATE 51.13 100 Backstroke 10
Moore, Hannah NC STATE 4:38.07 500 Freestyle 12
Caldwell, Courtney NC STATE 51.35 100 Backstroke 12
Perry, Ky-lee NC STATE 21.8 50 Freestyle 13
Labonge, Natalie NC STATE 22 50 Freestyle 20
Nevalainen, Lotta NC STATE 48.12 100 Freestyle 20
Muller, Rachel NC STATE 1:44.85 200 Freestyle 24
Duffield, Krista NC STATE 48.49 100 Freestyle 33
Glover, Mackenzie NC STATE 1:53.72 200 Backstroke 34
Gruest Slowing, Valerie Northwestern 16:01.28 1650 Freestyle 16
Postoll, Melissa Northwestern 4:08.76 400 Individual Medley 28
Dolan, Abigail Notre Dame 1:44.65 200 Freestyle 21
Mulquin, Catherine Notre Dame 52.13 100 Backstroke 24
Sheehan, Erin Notre Dame 52.22 100 Butterfly 28
O’Donnell, Meaghan Notre Dame 1:00.13 100 Breaststroke 30
Treuth, Alice Notre Dame 1:53.66 200 Backstroke 32
Li, Zhesi Ohio St 21.48 50 Freestyle 3
Clary, Lindsey Ohio St 4:04.09 400 Individual Medley 7
Vargo, Taylor Ohio St 2:08.56 200 Breaststroke 16
Kowal, Molly Ohio St 16:02.35 1650 Freestyle 17
Bailey, Meg Ohio St 4:08.10 400 Individual Medley 22
Demler, Kathrin Ohio St 4:09.74 400 Individual Medley 33
McHugh, Ally Penn St 4:06.27 400 Individual Medley 14
Sowinski, Katelyn Penn St 1:55.97 200 Butterfly 23
Francis, Casey Penn St 16:10.35 1650 Freestyle 30
Rathsack, Lina Pittsburgh 59.8 100 Breaststroke 18
Richey, Amanda Pittsburgh 16:04.25 1650 Freestyle 19
Cichowska, Kinga Pittsburgh 2:10.30 200 Breaststroke 32
Meitz, Kaersten Purdue 4:37.45 500 Freestyle 9
Kitchel, Taite Purdue 1:56.54 200 Butterfly 39
Schillinger, Marie-Claire Rice 1:00.13 100 Breaststroke 30
Stoppa, Francesca Rutgers 1:56.20 200 Butterfly 30
Koprivova, Vera Rutgers 1:53.94 200 Backstroke 37
Wittenauer-Lee, Blaise Seattle U 2:09.85 200 Breaststroke 24
Erasmus, Marne SMU 51.42 100 Butterfly 10
Samardzic, Matea SMU 4:05.52 400 Individual Medley 11
Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 4:06.07 400 Individual Medley 13
Dirrane, Kersten South Carolina 2:08.58 200 Breaststroke 17
Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 50.39 100 Butterfly 2
Scott, Riley Southern Cali 2:06.20 200 Breaststroke 3
Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 1:52.67 200 Butterfly 3
Mann, Becca Southern Cali 15:52.30 1650 Freestyle 8
Apostalon, Anika Southern Cali 21.75 50 Freestyle 10
Moseley, Stanzi Southern Cali 1:43.98 200 Freestyle 12
Vose, Kirsten Southern Cali 2:07.65 200 Breaststroke 12
Wade, Tatum Southern Cali 1:44.44 200 Freestyle 19
Leach, Hanni Southern Cali 52 100 Backstroke 20
Hayward, Riley Southern Cali 2:10.29 200 Breaststroke 31
Wooden, Allie Southern Cali 16:11.28 1650 Freestyle 33
Weiss, Hannah Southern Cali 52.56 100 Backstroke 34
Kafka, Kelsey Southern Cali 1:00.34 100 Breaststroke 39
Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali 1:56.60 200 Butterfly 40
Ledecky, Katie Stanford 4:25.15 500 Freestyle 1
Eastin, Ella Stanford 1:52.34 200 Individual Medley 1
Manuel, Simone Stanford 21.29 50 Freestyle 1
Hu, Janet Stanford 50.38 100 Butterfly 1
Howe, Ally Stanford 49.69 100 Backstroke 1
Szekely, Allie Stanford 4:02.34 400 Individual Medley 4
Neal, Lia Stanford 46.97 100 Freestyle 4
Byrnes, Megan Stanford 15:47.62 1650 Freestyle 5
Drabot, Katie Stanford 4:35.69 500 Freestyle 6
Stevens, Leah Stanford 15:57.87 1650 Freestyle 12
Engel, Lindsey Stanford 51.77 100 Butterfly 15
Williams, Kim Stanford 2:09.85 200 Breaststroke 24
Voss, Erin Stanford 1:53.25 200 Backstroke 26
Stafford, Nicole Stanford 1:45.26 200 Freestyle 33
Small, Meghan Tennessee 1:53.31 200 Individual Medley 4
Banic, Maddy Tennessee 21.54 50 Freestyle 5
Toussaint, Kira Tennessee 51.56 100 Backstroke 16
Bohon, Micah Tennessee 52.28 100 Backstroke 27
Cefal, Michelle Tennessee 1:56.18 200 Butterfly 29
Callahan, Colleen Tennessee 1:00.20 100 Breaststroke 35
Cieplucha, Tess Tennessee 4:10.37 400 Individual Medley 38
Cox, Madisyn Texas 4:01.15 400 Individual Medley 2
Karosas, Tasija Texas 1:51.11 200 Backstroke 7
Evans, Joanna Texas 4:36.97 500 Freestyle 8
Adams, Claire Texas 1:51.16 200 Backstroke 8
Case, Lauren Texas 1:53.85 200 Butterfly 10
Rule, Remedy Texas 1:53.97 200 Butterfly 11
Millard, Rebecca Texas 47.84 100 Freestyle 13
Anderson, Olivia Texas 1:00.14 100 Breaststroke 33
McCullagh, Nora Texas 1:57.51 200 Individual Medley 35
Diener, Anelise Texas 48.6 100 Freestyle 39
Gibson, Sarah Texas A&M 1:52.64 200 Butterfly 2
Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 4:02.25 400 Individual Medley 3
Galat, Bethany Texas A&M 4:03.88 400 Individual Medley 6
McGregor, Ashley Texas A&M 2:07.16 200 Breaststroke 9
Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M 59.38 100 Breaststroke 13
Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M 1:51.68 200 Backstroke 14
Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M 21.94 50 Freestyle 15
Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika Texas A&M 4:07.90 400 Individual Medley 20
Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M 1:44.51 200 Freestyle 20
Jonker, Frankie Texas A&M 2:09.68 200 Breaststroke 23
Gonzalez Medina, Esther Texas A&M 2:09.99 200 Breaststroke 27
Malone, Kristin Texas A&M 1:57.17 200 Individual Medley 30
Hemstreet, Karling Texas A&M 1:45.22 200 Freestyle 31
Laughlin, Solie UC Davis 4:10.86 400 Individual Medley 40
Mack, Linnea UCLA 50.56 100 Backstroke 4
Grover, Katie UCLA 51.95 100 Butterfly 18
Schanz, Emma UCLA 2:09.18 200 Breaststroke 22
White, Madison UCLA 1:53.39 200 Backstroke 27
Liu, Kenisha UCLA 1:45.38 200 Freestyle 36
Soe, Sandra UCLA 16:13.17 1650 Freestyle 36
Escobedo, Emily UMBC 2:06.20 200 Breaststroke 3
Moffitt, Hellen UNC 50.86 100 Butterfly 7
Baldwin, Caroline UNC 21.78 50 Freestyle 12
Koucheki, Sarah UNC 1:54.27 200 Butterfly 12
Hitchens, Sarah UNC 21.99 50 Freestyle 18
Hulsey, Caty UNC 1:56.04 200 Butterfly 26
Colleou, Stina Utah 2:09.90 200 Breaststroke 26
Robertson, Genny Utah 2:10.33 200 Breaststroke 33
Smith, Leah Virginia 4:30.81 500 Freestyle 2
Simon, Laura Virginia 58.41 100 Breaststroke 3
Jones, Kaitlyn Virginia 1:52.93 200 Butterfly 5
Marrkand, Jen Virginia 1:53.75 200 Butterfly 8
Tafuto, Vivian Virginia 59.79 100 Breaststroke 17
Cooper, Caitlin Virginia 22.08 50 Freestyle 24
Thomas, Ellen Virginia 22.2 50 Freestyle 35
Hill, Morgan Virginia 48.53 100 Freestyle 35
Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 4:04.97 400 Individual Medley 9
Nazieblo, Klaudia Virginia Tech 1:54.68 200 Butterfly 13
Hespeler, Jessica Virginia Tech 1:44.07 200 Freestyle 14
Hicks, Chloe Virginia Tech 1:53.70 200 Backstroke 33
Runge, Cierra Wisconsin 4:35.55 500 Freestyle 5
Valley, Danielle Wisconsin 15:53.16 1650 Freestyle 9
Carlson, Maria Wisconsin 59.3 100 Breaststroke 11
Nelson, Beata Wisconsin 1:52.31 200 Backstroke 18
Kinney, Chase Wisconsin 22.08 50 Freestyle 24
Grindall, Dana Wisconsin 52.08 100 Butterfly 25
Unicomb, Jess Wisconsin 52.63 100 Backstroke 38
Harutjunjan, Maria Wyoming 59.85 100 Breaststroke 21

Qualifier numbers by team

Georgia 14
Southern Cali 14
Stanford 14
California 13
Texas A&M 13
NC STATE 11
Michigan 10
Texas 10
Arizona 9
Auburn 9
Kentucky 9
Missouri 9
Florida 8
Louisville 8
Virginia 8
Indiana 7
Minnesota 7
Tennessee 7
Wisconsin 7
Ohio St 6
UCLA 6
Notre Dame 5
UNC 5
Denver 4
Virginia Tech 4
Akron, The University of 3
Alabama 3
Arizona St 3
Arkansas 3
Boise St 3
Florida St 3
LSU 3
Penn St 3
Pittsburgh 3
Duke 2
Eastern Mich 2
Hawaii 2
Northwestern 2
Purdue 2
Rutgers 2
SMU 2
South Carolina 2
Utah 2
Air Force 1
Buffalo 1
Central Conn St 1
Cincinnati 1
Davidson 1
Drexel 1
East Carolina 1
Florida Gulf Coast University 1
Florida International 1
Harvard 1
Iowa 1
Liberty University 1
Marshall University 1
Miami 1
Rice 1
Seattle U 1
UC Davis 1
UMBC 1
Wyoming 1

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Predicting the Field: 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Coach Mike

Great work guys! Quick question, if a swimmer is invited by making the cut line in one event but falls short of the cut line in a second event (but still has a B cut), will they get to swim the second event as well since they are already invited to the meet? Or will they only get to swim the event they made the cut in? Thanks!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 14 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Coach Mike – yes, once a swimmer is invited in an individual, they can swim any other individuals in which they have at least a “B” team. In fact, the reality is that this is the only use of the “B” time system under the current qualification procedures.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 13 minutes ago
Andrew Mering

Practically yes. However, theoretically B cuts can matter under the current procedure. You need a B cut to enter an event in the first place. If the number of B cuts achieved by the entire field fell below the cut line (ex. the cut line is 40 but only 35 swimmers got a B cut), the next ranked swimmer wouldn’t get in because they wouldn’t be allowed to enter the event. This situation never comes up because the B cuts are set too easy

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 47 seconds ago
Braden Keith

That’s correct – and the entire paradigm of setting the standards would have to change for that to matter, as most events fill up 3 NCAA fields worth of B times.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
59 minutes 48 seconds ago
Coach Mike

Thanks Braden! That’s great news. Great work again.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 19 seconds ago
Coach Mike

Great work guys! Quick question — if an athlete has two ‘B’ cuts and makes the cut line in one but not in the other, are they still permitted to swim the second event since they don’t add to the total list of athletes in the meet? Thanks!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 4 minutes ago
Hoosierdaddy

Where do divers fit into all this?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 47 seconds ago
Andrew Mering

The NCAA takes 41 divers based on the results of the zones meets. If you want to read the full procedure, go to the NCAA Pre Championship Manual I linked in the article and read the section called “Selection of Divers.”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes 34 seconds ago
