Predicting the Field: 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships

The pre-selection NCAA entries were released this morning by the NCAA. This allows us to check where the cut lines are expected to fall if nothing changes before the NCAA releases the invited list.

A refresher: The NCAA will go through, event by event, and add one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 30th-ranked swimmers) puts the field over the maximum 281 individual entries (322 total minus 41 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event. If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

Everyone ranked 39th or higher should be invited. There are then 4 slots left on line 40. These go to:

Name School Event Loh Yen Ling, Christina Florida St 200 Breaststroke Nack, Chantal Minnesota 500 Freestyle Laughlin, Solie UC Davis 400 Individual Medley Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali 200 Butterfly

Oddly Sanchez, the last swimmer in, appears twice on the entries list, both times on line 40. In fact, her second appearance on line 40 is tied with the first alternate. If her 200 fly were ranked 1 place lower, a comparisons of second entries to A-cuts tie breaker would have been required.

The alternates are:

Name School Event 1 Govejsek, Nastja Louisville 100 Butterfly 2 Dambacher, Kelsey Florida 200 Freestyle 3 Campbell, Katy UCLA 1650 Freestyle

While none of the above will be official until the final psych sheets are released, and it is possible that the pre-selection sheets will be changed before final publication, below is a list of the 281 individuals currently expected to be invited to the NCAA Championships. Georgia, USC, and Stanford are tied for the most invited athletes with 14 (the full qualifier by team counts are below the entries table).

Name Team Time Event Line Miller, Genevieve Air Force 15:58.06 1650 Freestyle 13 Szynal, Luka Akron, The University of 1:52.94 200 Backstroke 25 Marrero, Paloma Akron, The University of 2:10.03 200 Breaststroke 28 Myers, Madison Akron, The University of 1:56.92 200 Individual Medley 29 Scott, Bailey Alabama 21.84 50 Freestyle 14 Blood, Bridget Alabama 59.83 100 Breaststroke 20 Nonnenberg, Mia Alabama 16:04.70 1650 Freestyle 21 Konopka, Katrina Arizona 21.71 50 Freestyle 9 Oder, Tjasa Arizona 15:59.47 1650 Freestyle 14 Cox, Hannah Arizona 4:38.38 500 Freestyle 15 Lohman, Kennedy Arizona 59.81 100 Breaststroke 19 Ochitwa, Annie Arizona 52.09 100 Butterfly 26 Garcia, Taylor Arizona 52.26 100 Backstroke 26 Rumrill, Mackenzie Arizona 52.37 100 Butterfly 34 Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona 16:12.38 1650 Freestyle 35 McHugh, Cameron Arizona 1:53.76 200 Backstroke 35 Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 58.44 100 Breaststroke 4 Simonovic, Kat Arizona St 1:44.67 200 Freestyle 22 Dawson, Kendall Arizona St 4:41.38 500 Freestyle 35 Tatlow, Chelsea Arkansas 1:55.82 200 Butterfly 21 Macias, Ayumi Arkansas 16:08.86 1650 Freestyle 28 Soderberg, Mary Margaret Arkansas 2:10.54 200 Breaststroke 38 Neidigh, Ashley Auburn 15:56.95 1650 Freestyle 10 Black, Haley Auburn 51.8 100 Butterfly 17 Thatcher, Zoe Auburn 4:39.95 500 Freestyle 25 Meynen, Julie Auburn 48.33 100 Freestyle 26 Falconer, Erin Auburn 1:45.02 200 Freestyle 27 Roman, Breanna Auburn 59.99 100 Breaststroke 27 Nero, Bailey Auburn 52.36 100 Butterfly 32 Lloyd, Natasha Auburn 2:10.33 200 Breaststroke 33 Tetzloff, Alyssa Auburn 52.44 100 Butterfly 37 Chard, Emma Boise St 4:39.22 500 Freestyle 20 Aoyama, Brittany Boise St 52.04 100 Butterfly 23 Martin, Katelyn Boise St 22.11 50 Freestyle 29 Burns, Megan Buffalo 22.04 50 Freestyle 21 Baker, Kathleen California 1:48.33 200 Backstroke 1 Weitzeil, Abbey California 21.4 50 Freestyle 2 Osman, Farida California 50.4 100 Butterfly 3 Thomas, Noemie California 50.44 100 Butterfly 4 Bilquist, Amy California 1:50.06 200 Backstroke 4 McLaughlin, Katie California 1:53.29 200 Butterfly 6 Vredeveld, Kristen California 1:43.66 200 Freestyle 9 Murphy, Maddie California 51.62 100 Butterfly 13 Li, Celina California 4:06.76 400 Individual Medley 15 Garcia Urzainqui, Marina California 2:08.42 200 Breaststroke 15 Devine, Chenoa California 16:08.16 1650 Freestyle 27 Blovad, Keaton California 52.41 100 Backstroke 28 Hull, Valerie California 22.22 50 Freestyle 38 Garber, Maddy Central Conn St 1:00.01 100 Breaststroke 28 Keire, Jackie Cincinnati 1:43.19 200 Freestyle 6 Lankiewicz, Elise Davidson 1:45.14 200 Freestyle 30 Andison, Bailey Denver 1:55.82 200 Individual Medley 16 Sanders, Amanda Denver 2:09.01 200 Breaststroke 19 Myers, Maddie Denver 4:09.54 400 Individual Medley 32 McCormick, Morgan Denver 1:53.77 200 Backstroke 36 Bernhardt, Rachel Drexel 1:00.25 100 Breaststroke 36 Goldman, Leah Duke 51.62 100 Butterfly 13 Marsh, Alyssa Duke 52.43 100 Butterfly 36 Norrman, Vendela East Carolina 2:10.28 200 Breaststroke 30 Duncan, Delaney Eastern Mich 59.89 100 Breaststroke 25 Mitcheltree, Alexis Eastern Mich 52.57 100 Backstroke 35 Faulconer, Savanna Florida 4:07.24 400 Individual Medley 17 Yambor-Maul, Alyssa Florida 1:55.68 200 Butterfly 18 Fertel, Kelly Florida 4:07.45 400 Individual Medley 19 Finke, Autumn Florida 16:06.64 1650 Freestyle 25 Burns, Hannah Florida 4:08.65 400 Individual Medley 26 Ball, Emma Florida 52.49 100 Backstroke 29 Sell, Sydney Florida 1:53.57 200 Backstroke 29 Sargent, Kay Florida 4:10.78 400 Individual Medley 39 Elmgreen, Christina Kaas Florida Gulf Coast University 1:56.24 200 Butterfly 31 Bertelli, Letizia Florida International 48.32 100 Freestyle 25 Pierce, Natalie Florida St 58.37 100 Breaststroke 2 Lovemore, Tayla Florida St 52.02 100 Butterfly 20 Loh Yen Ling, Christina Florida St 2:10.55 200 Breaststroke 40 Smoliga, Olivia Georgia 46.95 100 Freestyle 3 Britt, Chelsea Georgia 1:52.72 200 Butterfly 4 Cameron, Emily Georgia 4:05.09 400 Individual Medley 10 Van Landeghem, Chantal Georgia 47.74 100 Freestyle 10 Kingsley, Megan Georgia 1:54.80 200 Butterfly 14 Peters, Stephanie Georgia 4:38.48 500 Freestyle 16 Burchill, Veronica Georgia 51.79 100 Butterfly 16 McCann, Meryn Georgia 4:38.62 500 Freestyle 17 Raab, Meaghan Georgia 1:44.37 200 Freestyle 17 Casazza, Caitln Georgia 1:55.88 200 Butterfly 22 Stewart, Kylie Georgia 52.05 100 Butterfly 24 Zilinskas, Rachel Georgia 4:08.71 400 Individual Medley 27 Parker, Katherine Georgia 52.54 100 Backstroke 32 Finnon, Meg Georgia 16:15.78 1650 Freestyle 39 Dahlke, Miki Harvard 1:45.23 200 Freestyle 32 Weidner, Franziska Hawaii 1:56.32 200 Individual Medley 23 Hansen, Bryndis Hawaii 48.55 100 Freestyle 37 King, Lilly Indiana 56.3 100 Breaststroke 1 Dalesandro, Gia Indiana 50.45 100 Butterfly 5 Goss, Kennedy Indiana 1:50.95 200 Backstroke 6 Jernberg, Cassy Indiana 16:04.33 1650 Freestyle 20 Marchuk, Stephanie Indiana 16:10.11 1650 Freestyle 29 Pressey, Bailey Indiana 4:10.16 400 Individual Medley 35 Rockett, Ally Indiana 52.58 100 Backstroke 36 Sougstad, Emma Iowa 59.31 100 Breaststroke 12 Seidt, Asia Kentucky 1:50.22 200 Backstroke 5 Galyer, Danielle Kentucky 1:51.17 200 Backstroke 10 Freriks, Geena Kentucky 1:44.26 200 Freestyle 16 Galyer, Ali Kentucky 1:51.82 200 Backstroke 16 Alexander, Bridgette Kentucky 1:52.38 200 Backstroke 19 Winstead, Madison Kentucky 59.86 100 Breaststroke 22 Painter, Kathryn Kentucky 4:08.11 400 Individual Medley 23 Casey, Kendal Kentucky 4:40.81 500 Freestyle 31 Crew, Kendra Kentucky 2:10.42 200 Breaststroke 35 Finnigan, Alicia Liberty University 1:56.15 200 Butterfly 28 Comerford, Mallory Louisville 46.75 100 Freestyle 2 Cottrell, Andrea Louisville 58.61 100 Breaststroke 5 Oglesby, Grace Louisville 1:55.24 200 Butterfly 16 Fanz, Casey Louisville 22.09 50 Freestyle 27 Visscher, Lainey Louisville 48.41 100 Freestyle 30 Kendzior, Alina Louisville 1:53.61 200 Backstroke 31 Houck, Abbie Louisville 1:56.25 200 Butterfly 32 Bradford-Feldman, Rachael Louisville 4:10.11 400 Individual Medley 34 Kopcso, Kara LSU 1:55.66 200 Butterfly 17 O’Neil, Colleen LSU 1:00.18 100 Breaststroke 34 Troskot, Leah LSU 48.53 100 Freestyle 35 Rowe, Sirena Marshall University 22.08 50 Freestyle 24 Algee, Angela Miami 52.01 100 Butterfly 19 Ryan, G Michigan 4:34.28 500 Freestyle 3 Bi, Rose Michigan 4:34.63 500 Freestyle 4 Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan 1:42.49 200 Freestyle 4 Smiddy, Clara Michigan 1:51.39 200 Backstroke 11 Postoll, Becca Michigan 4:38.16 500 Freestyle 13 Kopas, Emily Michigan 59.54 100 Breaststroke 14 Deloof, Gabby Michigan 1:44.22 200 Freestyle 15 Krause, Vanessa Michigan 1:55.74 200 Butterfly 19 Swensen, Astrid Michigan 1:56.02 200 Butterfly 24 McCann, Carolyn Michigan 1:00.33 100 Breaststroke 38 Smith, Kierra Minnesota 2:04.37 200 Breaststroke 2 Zeiger, Brooke Minnesota 15:44.00 1650 Freestyle 3 Horejsi, Lindsey Minnesota 58.9 100 Breaststroke 7 Waddell, Tevyn Minnesota 51.96 100 Backstroke 18 Avestruz, Zoe Minnesota 48.33 100 Freestyle 26 Nack, Danielle Minnesota 1:45.27 200 Freestyle 34 Nack, Chantal Minnesota 4:41.84 500 Freestyle 40 Stevens, Hannah Missouri 50.82 100 Backstroke 7 Brady, Sharli Missouri 4:05.63 400 Individual Medley 12 Ross, Katharine Missouri 59.54 100 Breaststroke 14 Laemmler, Nadine Missouri 51.96 100 Backstroke 18 Zubar, Kira Missouri 16:03.37 1650 Freestyle 18 Hynes, Haley Missouri 52.19 100 Backstroke 25 King, Jen Missouri 1:53.60 200 Backstroke 30 Suek, Ellie Missouri 4:10.33 400 Individual Medley 37 Metzger-Seymour, Erin Missouri 52.52 100 Butterfly 39 Zevnik, Alexia NC STATE 1:49.61 200 Backstroke 3 Brumbaum, Kayla NC STATE 58.85 100 Breaststroke 6 Haan, Elise NC STATE 51.13 100 Backstroke 10 Moore, Hannah NC STATE 4:38.07 500 Freestyle 12 Caldwell, Courtney NC STATE 51.35 100 Backstroke 12 Perry, Ky-lee NC STATE 21.8 50 Freestyle 13 Labonge, Natalie NC STATE 22 50 Freestyle 20 Nevalainen, Lotta NC STATE 48.12 100 Freestyle 20 Muller, Rachel NC STATE 1:44.85 200 Freestyle 24 Duffield, Krista NC STATE 48.49 100 Freestyle 33 Glover, Mackenzie NC STATE 1:53.72 200 Backstroke 34 Gruest Slowing, Valerie Northwestern 16:01.28 1650 Freestyle 16 Postoll, Melissa Northwestern 4:08.76 400 Individual Medley 28 Dolan, Abigail Notre Dame 1:44.65 200 Freestyle 21 Mulquin, Catherine Notre Dame 52.13 100 Backstroke 24 Sheehan, Erin Notre Dame 52.22 100 Butterfly 28 O’Donnell, Meaghan Notre Dame 1:00.13 100 Breaststroke 30 Treuth, Alice Notre Dame 1:53.66 200 Backstroke 32 Li, Zhesi Ohio St 21.48 50 Freestyle 3 Clary, Lindsey Ohio St 4:04.09 400 Individual Medley 7 Vargo, Taylor Ohio St 2:08.56 200 Breaststroke 16 Kowal, Molly Ohio St 16:02.35 1650 Freestyle 17 Bailey, Meg Ohio St 4:08.10 400 Individual Medley 22 Demler, Kathrin Ohio St 4:09.74 400 Individual Medley 33 McHugh, Ally Penn St 4:06.27 400 Individual Medley 14 Sowinski, Katelyn Penn St 1:55.97 200 Butterfly 23 Francis, Casey Penn St 16:10.35 1650 Freestyle 30 Rathsack, Lina Pittsburgh 59.8 100 Breaststroke 18 Richey, Amanda Pittsburgh 16:04.25 1650 Freestyle 19 Cichowska, Kinga Pittsburgh 2:10.30 200 Breaststroke 32 Meitz, Kaersten Purdue 4:37.45 500 Freestyle 9 Kitchel, Taite Purdue 1:56.54 200 Butterfly 39 Schillinger, Marie-Claire Rice 1:00.13 100 Breaststroke 30 Stoppa, Francesca Rutgers 1:56.20 200 Butterfly 30 Koprivova, Vera Rutgers 1:53.94 200 Backstroke 37 Wittenauer-Lee, Blaise Seattle U 2:09.85 200 Breaststroke 24 Erasmus, Marne SMU 51.42 100 Butterfly 10 Samardzic, Matea SMU 4:05.52 400 Individual Medley 11 Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 4:06.07 400 Individual Medley 13 Dirrane, Kersten South Carolina 2:08.58 200 Breaststroke 17 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 50.39 100 Butterfly 2 Scott, Riley Southern Cali 2:06.20 200 Breaststroke 3 Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 1:52.67 200 Butterfly 3 Mann, Becca Southern Cali 15:52.30 1650 Freestyle 8 Apostalon, Anika Southern Cali 21.75 50 Freestyle 10 Moseley, Stanzi Southern Cali 1:43.98 200 Freestyle 12 Vose, Kirsten Southern Cali 2:07.65 200 Breaststroke 12 Wade, Tatum Southern Cali 1:44.44 200 Freestyle 19 Leach, Hanni Southern Cali 52 100 Backstroke 20 Hayward, Riley Southern Cali 2:10.29 200 Breaststroke 31 Wooden, Allie Southern Cali 16:11.28 1650 Freestyle 33 Weiss, Hannah Southern Cali 52.56 100 Backstroke 34 Kafka, Kelsey Southern Cali 1:00.34 100 Breaststroke 39 Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali 1:56.60 200 Butterfly 40 Ledecky, Katie Stanford 4:25.15 500 Freestyle 1 Eastin, Ella Stanford 1:52.34 200 Individual Medley 1 Manuel, Simone Stanford 21.29 50 Freestyle 1 Hu, Janet Stanford 50.38 100 Butterfly 1 Howe, Ally Stanford 49.69 100 Backstroke 1 Szekely, Allie Stanford 4:02.34 400 Individual Medley 4 Neal, Lia Stanford 46.97 100 Freestyle 4 Byrnes, Megan Stanford 15:47.62 1650 Freestyle 5 Drabot, Katie Stanford 4:35.69 500 Freestyle 6 Stevens, Leah Stanford 15:57.87 1650 Freestyle 12 Engel, Lindsey Stanford 51.77 100 Butterfly 15 Williams, Kim Stanford 2:09.85 200 Breaststroke 24 Voss, Erin Stanford 1:53.25 200 Backstroke 26 Stafford, Nicole Stanford 1:45.26 200 Freestyle 33 Small, Meghan Tennessee 1:53.31 200 Individual Medley 4 Banic, Maddy Tennessee 21.54 50 Freestyle 5 Toussaint, Kira Tennessee 51.56 100 Backstroke 16 Bohon, Micah Tennessee 52.28 100 Backstroke 27 Cefal, Michelle Tennessee 1:56.18 200 Butterfly 29 Callahan, Colleen Tennessee 1:00.20 100 Breaststroke 35 Cieplucha, Tess Tennessee 4:10.37 400 Individual Medley 38 Cox, Madisyn Texas 4:01.15 400 Individual Medley 2 Karosas, Tasija Texas 1:51.11 200 Backstroke 7 Evans, Joanna Texas 4:36.97 500 Freestyle 8 Adams, Claire Texas 1:51.16 200 Backstroke 8 Case, Lauren Texas 1:53.85 200 Butterfly 10 Rule, Remedy Texas 1:53.97 200 Butterfly 11 Millard, Rebecca Texas 47.84 100 Freestyle 13 Anderson, Olivia Texas 1:00.14 100 Breaststroke 33 McCullagh, Nora Texas 1:57.51 200 Individual Medley 35 Diener, Anelise Texas 48.6 100 Freestyle 39 Gibson, Sarah Texas A&M 1:52.64 200 Butterfly 2 Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 4:02.25 400 Individual Medley 3 Galat, Bethany Texas A&M 4:03.88 400 Individual Medley 6 McGregor, Ashley Texas A&M 2:07.16 200 Breaststroke 9 Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M 59.38 100 Breaststroke 13 Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M 1:51.68 200 Backstroke 14 Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M 21.94 50 Freestyle 15 Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika Texas A&M 4:07.90 400 Individual Medley 20 Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M 1:44.51 200 Freestyle 20 Jonker, Frankie Texas A&M 2:09.68 200 Breaststroke 23 Gonzalez Medina, Esther Texas A&M 2:09.99 200 Breaststroke 27 Malone, Kristin Texas A&M 1:57.17 200 Individual Medley 30 Hemstreet, Karling Texas A&M 1:45.22 200 Freestyle 31 Laughlin, Solie UC Davis 4:10.86 400 Individual Medley 40 Mack, Linnea UCLA 50.56 100 Backstroke 4 Grover, Katie UCLA 51.95 100 Butterfly 18 Schanz, Emma UCLA 2:09.18 200 Breaststroke 22 White, Madison UCLA 1:53.39 200 Backstroke 27 Liu, Kenisha UCLA 1:45.38 200 Freestyle 36 Soe, Sandra UCLA 16:13.17 1650 Freestyle 36 Escobedo, Emily UMBC 2:06.20 200 Breaststroke 3 Moffitt, Hellen UNC 50.86 100 Butterfly 7 Baldwin, Caroline UNC 21.78 50 Freestyle 12 Koucheki, Sarah UNC 1:54.27 200 Butterfly 12 Hitchens, Sarah UNC 21.99 50 Freestyle 18 Hulsey, Caty UNC 1:56.04 200 Butterfly 26 Colleou, Stina Utah 2:09.90 200 Breaststroke 26 Robertson, Genny Utah 2:10.33 200 Breaststroke 33 Smith, Leah Virginia 4:30.81 500 Freestyle 2 Simon, Laura Virginia 58.41 100 Breaststroke 3 Jones, Kaitlyn Virginia 1:52.93 200 Butterfly 5 Marrkand, Jen Virginia 1:53.75 200 Butterfly 8 Tafuto, Vivian Virginia 59.79 100 Breaststroke 17 Cooper, Caitlin Virginia 22.08 50 Freestyle 24 Thomas, Ellen Virginia 22.2 50 Freestyle 35 Hill, Morgan Virginia 48.53 100 Freestyle 35 Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 4:04.97 400 Individual Medley 9 Nazieblo, Klaudia Virginia Tech 1:54.68 200 Butterfly 13 Hespeler, Jessica Virginia Tech 1:44.07 200 Freestyle 14 Hicks, Chloe Virginia Tech 1:53.70 200 Backstroke 33 Runge, Cierra Wisconsin 4:35.55 500 Freestyle 5 Valley, Danielle Wisconsin 15:53.16 1650 Freestyle 9 Carlson, Maria Wisconsin 59.3 100 Breaststroke 11 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin 1:52.31 200 Backstroke 18 Kinney, Chase Wisconsin 22.08 50 Freestyle 24 Grindall, Dana Wisconsin 52.08 100 Butterfly 25 Unicomb, Jess Wisconsin 52.63 100 Backstroke 38 Harutjunjan, Maria Wyoming 59.85 100 Breaststroke 21

Qualifier numbers by team