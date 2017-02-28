NCAA Releases Division I Women’s Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships have been released. While these do not necessarily confirm who is being invited, the pre-selection sheets do give insight into who is swimming which events at March’s championship meet in Indianapolis.

Coaches have the option of putting anyone with a B time on these sheets. The actual invites will be confirmed later this week – though we’ll project the field later this afternoon.

Among the highlights are that Katie Ledecky will revert to her anticipated 500 free/200 free/1650 free schedule individually at NCAAs. She swam the 400 IM at the Pac-12 Championships and broke the American Record, but has decided to focus exclusively on freestyle races at NCAAs. By dropping that race, she picks up the 1650, which she bypassed at Pac-12s, but even on a bad day will win at NCAAs easily.

More to come later in the morning.