It’s Here! The 2017 Women’s NCAA Pick ‘Em Contest is Here!

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships has arrived!

At this year’s meet, some events seem wide open – like the butterflies after the graduation of Kelsi Worrell. Others appear to be slam dunks – like Katie Ledecky in the mile. Each year, though, brings its own surprises, twists, and turns that make the NCAA Championships the most interesting and entertaining meet in the world.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

In the team picks, correctly picking a team to finish in exactly each place will earn this many points:

1st – 20

2nd – 17

3rd – 16

4th – 15

5th – 14

6th – 13

7th – 12

8th – 11

9th – 9

10th – 7

Picks will close at 4PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 15th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 PM on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

Note: this year, we’ve solved a technical limitation that we had last year that made it impossible to change your mind on the team selections once a team had been clicked. The “JK” columns are designed for any such errors. If you don’t need them, feel free to leave them blank!

PRIZES

The top 3 scorers of the full meet will receive:

A one-year subscription to SwimSwam Magazine

An official, can’t-be-bought, “Swimming Expert” t-shirt (design to be revealed)

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must: