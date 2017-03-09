78 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 716 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

WPI, the nation’s third oldest private technological university, established in 1865 by New England industrialists John Boynton and Ichabod Washburn consists of 80 acres set in a safe, residential section of Worcester, Massachusetts—the second largest city in New England—home to 13 colleges, and situated 40 miles west of Boston.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Responsible for overseeing the delivery of a broad range of programs within the aquatic /pool areas in the Clubhouse and Camp Simmons. Head coach of vibrant swim team program. Maintain schedules and practices for the team as well as supervise coaching assistants as needed. Plans, implements, supervises and evaluates all swimming pool programming–encompassing teaching of lessons, swim team, free swim, family swim and special events for members and open community. Must be willing to be in the water, teaching lessons, as a way to lead by example.

D&J SPORTS SEEKS FULL-TIME BUSINESS UNIT MANAGER

D&J Sports has an opening for a full-time Business Unit Manager. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of store operations including sales, staff, stock and overall team business for the area.

***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the San Antonio, TX for this position.

MEMBERSHIP ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – GULF SWIMMING, INC. LSC

Gulf Swimming is looking for an individual to serve as the Membership Administrative Assistant for our growing non-profit organization. The coordinator will support Gulf Swimming’s membership registration process with USA Swimming for both athlete and non-athlete members, re-registration process of teams and members. The Assistant will support the Local Swim Committee(LSC) programs and initiatives as requested. This position will require regular interaction with our members. This position will report to the Executive Director of Gulf Swimming and work with him/her to ensure the needs of our members are met. Duties require skills in managing multiple projects, a commitment to customer service, phone etiquette and an ability to learn new software programs. Salary is commensurate with experience.

AQUATICS MANAGER

About SwimLabs: Since our inception, Swimlabs in Issaquah has helped thousands of kids and adults become water-safe and learn to swim. We utilize a unique teaching progression and shallow, warm-water, endless pools to help students move from beginning stages of swimming all the way through the learning and mastering of the 4 swimming strokes: Freestyle, Breaststroke, Backstroke, and Butterfly.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Life University is a small, private NAIA institution located in Marietta, GA. We offer a variety of revolutionary Undergraduate and Graduate programs rooted in innovation and purpose, along with the world’s largest, philosophically sound Doctor of Chiropractic program.

LEANDER ISD (NORTHEST AUSTIN, TX) HEAD HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING COACH

Leander ISD is actively recruiting swim coaches for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Leander ISD is a rapidly growing school district in northwest Austin, Texas. Multiple positions are available.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Charlottesville YMCA Aquatics Club (CYAC) Head Swim Coach develops, organizes and executes a high quality, member-focused YMCA Competitive Swim program. This position will implement both Short Course and Long Course competition with YMCA and USA Swimming opportunities. This year-round program will be based at the Brooks Family YMCA 10 lane/25 yard competition pool opening June 2017.

HEAD SWIM COACH-WAVE RYDER SWIM CLUB

Established in 2005, we are a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and well being of our community. We currently have a member base of about 5500 members and there are 55+ kids on our swim team ranging in ages from 6 to 18.

ROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been rated by U.S. News & World Reports as the top Undergraduate Engineering School in the Country for 18 years in a row! We are located in Terre Haute, IN and have about 2200 Students. Our men’s team has won the CCIW Championsip in both 2015 and 2016. We have had swimmers qualify for the last 5 NCAA Championships and have earned 7 All-American Awards during that time.

HEAD COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING AND ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Hamilton (www.hamilton.edu) is a residential liberal arts college located in upstate New York. Applicants with dual career considerations can find other Hamilton and nearby academic job listings at www.upstatenyherc.org, as well as additional information at http://bit.ly/1tAtCaB (Opportunities for Spouses or Partners). Hamilton College is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer and is committed to diversity in all areas of the campus community. Hamilton provides domestic partner benefits. Candidates from underrepresented groups in higher education are especially encouraged to apply.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Y has been faithfully serving our region for over 60 years. Besides having the longest standing year round competitive swim team in the region, we offer the top childcare in the area, the city’s largest basketball and youth sports programming, a large learn to swim program with excellent retention rate into competitive swimming, and have the best fitness equipment and staff in the Shenandoah Valley.

HEAD COACH WOMEN’S SWIMMING, ADAMS STATE UNIVERSITY

Adams State University (NCAA Division II) is seeking applications for the position of Head Coach/Women’s Swimming. Responsibilities include: organizing, directing and administering a competitive swimming program in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Further responsibilities include monitoring academic success, recruitment, skill development, scheduling, public relations/community involvement, fundraising, summer camps, budget management as well as other duties as assigned. The successful candidate will be a person of integrity with high ethical standards and will require the same of staff and student-athletes.

Florida Gulf Coast University seeks ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Assistant Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach provides assistance to the Head Coach with activities associated with the Women’s Swimming & Diving Intercollegiate Athletics program and student athletes, including recruitment, monitoring academic performance and social development, maintaining discipline and development programs, fundraising activities, coordinating summer camp, pre-and post-conditioning programs, practice, and competitions.

LOOKING FOR COMMISSION BASED SALES AGENT IN THE USA

We are an Australian swimwear label, who are on the hunt for a highly experienced sales agent to represent our brand and drive sales in the USA. We are looking for a stand out, dedicated agent who has experience in the swimwear and/or sports market.

PROVINCIAL MENTOR COACH – SWIM ALBERTA

Swim Alberta is the governing body for competitive swimming in the province of Alberta. We embrace employees who value excellence, integrity, innovation and collaboration and who believe strongly in our mandate to provide innovative and world-class athlete development and high performance competitive swimming programs. We seek a Provincial Mentor Coach who has the ability to work in conjunction with our current staff, provincial coaches’ council and Swimming Canada’s national coaches to develop and sustain athlete programs that align with our provincial programming strategies and serve as a pathway to national programs offered by Swimming Canada.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS LEAD COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO CA AND ISLAMORADA FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire lead coaches based in San Diego, CA and Islamorada, FL.

NOW HIRING LIFEGUARDS AND SWIM INSTRUCTORS!!!

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte engages nearly 300,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – at our 19 locations and two resident camps, Camp Thunderbird and Camp Harrison. Deeply rooted in the community since 1874, we have the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

POOL DECK SUPERVISOR

YWCA Bergen County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

HEAD COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Mich., an NCAA division III liberal arts institution in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is seeking to fill a position as head men’s and women’s swimming coach. This is a full-time, 12-month administrative appointment. Responsibilities include the development of leading and organizing all facets of a division III men’s and women’s swimming program, knowledge of and adherence to MIAA and NCAA rules, scheduling of non-league contests, recruiting, and overseeing the program’s budget.

BRISBANE GRAMMAR SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED SWIM COACH

Brisbane Grammar School is a non-denominational boys school of about 1700 students (Years 5-12) that overlooks the Brisbane CBD. The School maintains a strong tradition of academic excellence and operates extensive extracurricular and student wellbeing programs.

NYC SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Come join an exciting new business. We are bringing expertise learn to swim to high rise residential buildings in NYC. The right candidate will be a former collegiate swimmer willing to work 20-30 hours a week with a starting hourly salary of $45 per hour. After an initial trial you will be considered full time with 4-5 weeks of vacation a year and a starting slarary of $52,000. After 6 months you will be making 65 -70k a year. Hours required – 3-8 pm 4 nights a week and 9 – 2 pm one weekend day.

SWIM TEAM COACH

Love kids? Love swimming? We are looking for a dedicated, full time, highly motivated, and driven age group coach to add to our swim team family in the Long Beach, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos, Cypress area.

NTN SENIOR COACH/COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR

North Texas Nadadores (NTN) is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club, operated by Carroll Independent School District. NTN has 320 USA registered swimmers, along with a stroke team feeder program, and learn-to-swim program. Senior Group will be in charge of at least one practice group but work under the direction of the Head Coach. This person will also be responsible for maintaining and coordinating communication mediums for the team. NTN operates out of the Southlake Carroll Aquatic Center, in Southlake, Texas. This is a full-time position, with individual health and retirement benefits. The right applicant should possess the following:

THE BLUEFISH SWIM CLUB-WILLISTON SEEKS ASSISTANT COACHES

The club is located in Easthampton, MA and practices out of the Williston-Northampton School, www.willistonaquaticclub.com. The Bluefish Swim Club is a USA Swimming Level 4, Silver Medal Team for 2017, and its alumnae include Olympians and USA Swimming National and National Junior Team members.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR CIRCLE CITY AQUATICS – CCAQ – SALARY RANGE 50K-65K

Circle City Aquatics (CCAQ) is seeking a Head Coach who is experienced and has the leadership qualities to take us to the next level. We want a Head Coach who can lead, communicate, and continue to build a strong swim program. The Head Coach will lead his/her staff and be supported by his/her Board of Directors. Our new Head Coach must have the ability to work with Coaches, Parents, and the swimmers.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

Responsible for assisting the Director of Competitive Swimming with the administration and operation of the Joliet Y Jets Swim Team, primarily in regards to programming for 12 & under swimmers.

USA SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The Fort Hood Area Dolphins (FHD) swim team is looking for a new Head Coach starting May 2017. This position will consist of coaching 10-20 hours per week (practices and swim meets). FHD is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), year-round, USA Swimming affiliated club in Central Texas.

OLYMPIC AQUATIC CLUB HEAD COACH

The Olympic Aquatic Club is well established part of the Central Kitsap community. OAC is a close-knit team of 30-40 swimmers dedicated to competitive swimming on a national level. The ideal coach for our team supports our mission of providing every swimmer an environment in which to reach their full potential, whether that is pursuing an Olympic dream, collegiate swimming, age group swimming, or being a strong contributor to their high school swim team. We strive to help each child grow as a person and an athlete through the sport of swimming.

CHEROKEE TOWN & COUNTRY CLUB, SWIM TEAM ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Cherokee Town and Country Club offers a top-notch working environment supported by a high quality team management approach that includes competitive wages.

HEAD COACH AND PROGRAM MANAGER

Now is an exciting time to be joining the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centres High Performance Program. With a successful campaign at the 2016 RIO Olympics, a new strategic structure with a renewed focus for developing high performance athletes in line with the South Australian Sports Institute is in place.

HEAD SWIM COACH

HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of the Highland Lakes in Burnet, Texas, is hiring a full-time Head Swim Coach and Aquatic Coordinator.

The Head Coach and Coordinator will be expected to serve as Head Coach of our competitive USA Swim team as well as our TAAF summer league, organize and run our swim lessons program, assist in the supervision and management of the facilities and staff, and other duties as assigned by the Senior Program Director or the Executive Director.

ASSISTANT OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

The Assistant Operations Director provides leadership and support for the YMCA of the Highland Lakes and will interact with employees, management, members, and other business associates in an outgoing, courteous manner. The Assistant Operations Director will perform various administrative, support, and specialty duties related to the efficient operation of Aquatics, Youth Sports, Daycamp programs and the development of an after-school swim club.

ARENA USA SEEKS TEAM TECHNICAL SPECIALIST

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

ASSISTANT COACH (AGE GROUP), AUSTIN, TX, METRO AREA

Cedar Park Swimming (CPS) is seeking an experienced age group coach. This position will consist of coaching 10-20 hours per week (practices and swim meets). CPS is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), year-round, USA Swimming affiliated club in northwest Austin, TX, metro area.

ASSISTANT PART TIME SWIM CLUB COACH POSITION

Bixby Swim Club is looking for a dynamic assistant swim coach. We are a fast growing competitive swim team with a learn to swim program near Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our team is seeking that assistant coach to work with our Head coach to continue our efforts in developing a successful swim program.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The University of Wyoming, a Division I member of the NCAA and member of the Mountain West Conference (Women’s Swimming and Diving) and the Western Athletic Conference (Men’s Swimming and Diving), has an immediate full-time opening for the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach position.

TRI CLUB HEAD COACH

Asphalt Green’s Tri Club has an active membership of 150 fierce competitors 18 years of age and up. We are looking for a Head Coach who is interested in fostering positive relationships, mentoring as appropriate, and communicating well with coaching staff and members.

CINCINNATI MARLINS HEAD COACH SEARCH

REGIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE

FINIS is looking for a Regional Business Development Representative to play a critical role in building relationships while maximizing sales opportunities with significant international customers. The position will be based at our headquarters, in Livermore, California, and will report to the Senior Director of Sales. As a Regional Business Development Representative, this person will represent our company and interact with major customers in Canada, Central and South America, the Oceanic region, and countries within the Southeast Asia market.

FORT BELVOIR SWIM TEAM – HEAD ASSISTANT COACH POSITION

FBST has grown incredibly over the past 13 years under the leadership of Head Coach/CEO Mark Murray. This position reports to the Head Coach/CEO and requires a dynamic person with a broad range of knowledge, skills and abilities. Earning potential ($$$$) is fantastic for a motivated individual with energy and passion for the sport. We are located within the highly competitive Potomac Valley LSC. The Alexandria area has much to offer to include, many historical sites, fantastic recreational opportunities, highly rated schools, and a rich diverse environment.

HEARTLAND AQUATICS SEEKS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Heartland Aquatics is a non-profit, year-round, competitive swim team. Our mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities, and in the process, teach life balance, citizenship, and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS – AGE GROUP COACHES

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Cardinal Site) is seeking coaches for multiple competitive team groups. The groups vary in age. On deck coaching would include between 8-15 hours a week, as well as 1-2 weekend meets per month. The coaches will be responsible for season, weekly and daily planning. The position has the potential to be full-time for interested and available candidates.

HEAD COACH

Since 1957, Ply-Mar has been a great place for suburban Philadelphia families to spend their summers. We are dedicated to giving our younger members a healthy respect for the water as they develop swim skills that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Rancho San Dieguito Swim Team is looking for 2 experienced age-group swim coaches to work with our competitive 12 & under swimmers. RSD is a teaching and values based team with over 550 members. RSD swim team’s home is the Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito in beautiful Solana Beach, CA. As a part of the Boys and Girls Club we have complete access and operate our two pool facility. RSD is a USA Swimming Club Excellence Bronze Medal Club and a USA Swimming Recognized Level 3 Club.

TYR SPORTS PROMOTIONS REPRESENTATIVE

TYR’s Sports Promotions Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

PART TIME LEAD SITE COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

The YMCA of the North Shore, with locations in Haverhill, Ipswich, Beverly, Cape Ann, Salem, and Marblehead MA is looking for part time swim coaches for both age group and masters level groups.

ENERGETIC SENIOR COACH

Infinity Swim Club is seeking a high-energy, experienced and passionate coach to build our Senior Program. In addition, this individual will, on a daily basis, support our age-group practice groups. Infinity Swim Club trains at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, in Milford, New Hampshire. The Senior coach will work directly with Head Team Coach and Program Director Allsion Balboni. There will also be an administrative role for this person dependent upon their strengths and the Team’s operational needs. Infinity Swim Club, Inc. is Coach Owned Program with future possibilties of co-ownership with proven success through this role.

CINCINNATI MARLINS HEAD COACH SEARCH

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH & LESSONS MANAGER

West Coast Aquatics is a non-profit swim team run facility & organization. We have roughly 85 swimmers on the competitive team, 200 learn-to-swim children per month and 150-200 other facility use members. Other programs include pre-competitive and summer rec teams, local high school team rentals, water aerobics, masters, et cetera. We have several swimmers at national levels and regularly finish in the top of our LSC despite our small size. We believe in quality over quantity and love hard work.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS NEEDED (NEWTON SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA)

Suburban Swim Club is seeking part-time swimming instructors for its swim school. Suburban is a well-established community aquatic center for swim instruction, water safety training, competitive swimming, masters swimming and health/wellness in Newtown Square, PA. The Club seeks swim instructors to begin work immediately.Primary Job Responsibility: Planning, coordinating and teaching lessons for children of all age levels and skill sets at Suburban Swim Club.

MANAGER, PUBLICATIONS – US MASTERS SWIMMING

The Manager, Publications will be responsible for writing and editing assigned content, coordinating contracts, content assignment, deliverables, and accounts payable for numerous freelance contributors; and facilitating internal messaging, marketing, and sponsorship deliverables related to USMS publications, website, and electronic newsletters. The Manager, Publications will be accountable for managing the content creation and delivery process and meeting publications deadlines for USMS’s flagship publication, SWIMMER, a bimonthly print magazine with accompanying digital version; articles on the USMS website and the STREAMLINES eNewsletter series, which delivers relevant swimming content to members, coaches, and volunteers in its 40 issues per year.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH – ABERDEEN, SD

The Aberdeen Swim Club (ASC), a USA Swimming club in Aberdeen, SD, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 120 athletes.

SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Cardinal Site) is seeking a Swim School Director to run the Cardinal Swim School.

The Cardinal Swim School operates out of multiple facilities in Palo Alto, CA. It includes a Learn to Swim Program as well as developmental and fitness groups.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACHES (AGE GROUP AND SENIOR)

Gator Swim Club (BGSC-NE) is seeking a part-time Assistant Age Group Coach and a Senior Assistant Coach. The Senior program is based out of Minuteman High School (Lexington, MA) and Bentley University (Waltham, MA) and the Age Group program is based out of Bentley University (Waltham, MA). Gator Swim Club is a competitive swim team ranging from novice to Olympic Trial qualifier swimmers. We are looking for passionate and enthusiastic coaches for our growing swim team.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

APEX Aquatics (APEX-NE) is seeking a part-time Assistant Age Group Coach based out of Bosse Sports (Sudbury, MA). APEX is a competitive swim team ranging from novice to Junior National level swimmers. We are looking for a passionate and enthusiastic coach for our growing swim team.

POOL DIRECTOR

Under the administrative direction of the Honey Lake Valley Recreation Authority (HLVRA) Board, the Pool Director shall be responsible for the efficient administration of all matters related to the “Honey Lake Valley Community Pool” and HLVRA. The Pool Director performs professional duties in supervision of the operations of the new community pool through planning, coordination, scheduling, and evaluating a variety of programs specific to aquatics and facility operation. Hires and supervises staff, including but not limited to lifeguards and water safety instructors and is the purchasing agent for the Authority.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR SUMMER REC TEAM IN SACRAMENTO, CA

The Sacramento Stingrays Swim Team, a recreational team in the Greenhaven area of Sacramento, is seeking well-qualified applicants for ASSISTANT COACH positions for the 2017 recreational summer swim season (March-July/August) to work with all levels of swimmers (ages 5-18). Our ideal candidate is someone with competitive swimming/coaching experience, high energy and enthusiasm, a passion for the sport of swimming, and an ability to connect with swimmers ages 5 to 18, to help further improve their swimming potential.

HEAD COACH WITH RIVERSIDE SWIM CLUB BARRACUDAS (RIVERSIDE, ILLINOIS)

Riverside Swim Club is a private club founded over 50 years ago by the residents of our community. RSC has been a summer oasis of swim lessons, swim team and a source of relaxation for generations. Our facilities include three pools featuring an adult pool with lap swimming, three meter and one meter diving boards, a junior pool and a baby splash pad. RSC offers various aquatics programs including swim team, swim lessons and water polo. We also offer a snack bar, locker room amenities and a sport court. Our social calendar provides fun throughout the summer for all ages!

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Velocity Swimming in Wenatchee, WA is seeking a full-time Age Group Coach (ASCA Level 2 preferred). The Age Group Coach is primarily responsible for lead coaching our 11 to 14-year-old group that includes several Age Group Zone level swimmers. The Age Group Coach will assist in coordination of our Age Group program (Copper, Steel, and Bronze groups) under the direction of the Head Coach with the goal of pushing the vision of our team towards senior-level swimming. In addition, the Age Group Coach will direct our small “Swim America” swim lesson program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Redlands Swim Team is located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. RST was established in 1959 and consists of 150 members which range from 5 years old to masters. During the spring and summer months, our club offers Learn to Swim and Pre-Competitive programs.

BOULDER ELKS SEEKS HEAD COACH

The Boulder Elks Swim Team (BEST) has an opening for a Head Coach to lead our team in the pursuit of excellence in the sport of swimming. BEST is a non-profit, summer swim league team based at the Boulder Elks Lodge. The team, comprised of approximately 150 – 200 swimmers, ranges in age and ability from novice through competitive High Schoolers. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a growing team and supportive community.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Macungie Bears Summer Swim Team is seeking assistant coaching staff for the 2017 summer season. Macungie Bears practice at the Macungie Memorial Park Pool daily through July. The team competes in the Suburban Swim League of the Lehigh Valley. Meets are held on Monday and Thursday evenings. Responsibilities include: attending all practices, swim meets and staff meetings, and helping to plan workouts. Additional opportunities exist for coaching at invitational and championship meets.

EVENT MANAGERS- MARYLAND, NORTHERN VA AND WASHINGTON DC AREA

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com is looking for hardworking, passionate individuals who love swimming, people, and thrive on being responsible for the execution of amazing clinics all around the country. Imagine working with Olympic athletes, traveling the country, and working with others who share a passion for swimming. Amazing right? The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is currently looking for five to six part-time Event Managers located in the Washington, DC area.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Blue Tide Aquatics is a nationally-recognized swim club located in northeast Houston, TX. Founded in 1980, BTA is the oldest and most-established swim club in the area. We are a year-round competitive swimming team offering instruction, training, and competition for young people of all ages and abilities and currently have over 200 registered USA swimmers. Blue Tide’s membership lives primarily in the northeast Houston communities of Kingwood, Humble and Atascocita. The majority of our swimmers ages 5-18 attend schools in the Humble Independent School District. Many of our senior swimmers are also members of the Kingwood High School and Kingwood Park High School swim teams.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH – NORTHERN KY CLIPPERS SWIMMING

Established in 1979, the Northern Kentucky Clippers swim team is a year-round competitive swim team sanctioned by USA Swimming. Our Developmental, Age Group and National swimming programs provide year-round training and a training group for EVERYONE – from the novice to the elite levels of swimming. Since our inception, the Clippers have trained thousands of swimmers, making it the largest club in Northern Kentucky.

ESA – HEAD COACH

Head (Jr & Sr Programs, 11-18 yrs – AA swimmer & above). Salary Range – Minimum $55,000 – Commensurate experience, resume & recommendations.

OR

Head (Sr Program Only, 14-18 yrs – AA swimmer & above). Salary Range – Minimum $45,000 – Commensurate experience, resume & recommendations.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Under the Direction of the Senior Program Director, the Aquatics Director leads the administration of the policies, procedures and programs of the branch relating to Aquatics. This position also leads all aquatics personnel and is ultimately responsible for swimming pools and aquatic safety as well as pool maintenance and upkeep. The aquatics director has staff supervision, budget accountability, fundraising accountability, member involvement accountability and program development, delivery and evaluation responsibility. Key ingredients for a successful department include programs and services that are values centered and mission driven in an environment that is centered on member service.

HEAD COACH-SUMMER TEAM

The Fort Myer Swim Team (FMST) program is seeking one experienced Head Coach for the 2017 swim season. The Fort Myer Squids are a well-established team located on base at Fort Myer in Arlington County, Virginia. The Squids currently compete in the Red Division of the Colonial Swim League. We are looking for a high-energy, motivated individual to lead approximately (175) swimmers of all ability levels in our developmental and competitive summer swim league, as well as coordinate and manage our assistant and junior coaches.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

APEX Aquatics (APEX-NE) is competitive swim team based out of Sudbury, Massachusetts. The primary training facility is at Bosse Sports Club, with additional training at MIT (Cambridge, MA) and the Atkinson Pool (Sudbury, MA). APEX is a moderately sized club, with approximately 100-120 swimmers.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Aquatic Management of Indianapolis is seeking top candidates for its Director of Operations position managing all aspects of our commercial pool management and lifeguard services operations in Indianapolis. This position will work closely with the Aquatic Management of Indianapolis General Manager as well as the team at our parent company, The Pool Management Group. The Pool Management Group is the largest privately held pool management company in the US and is at the forefront of swimming pool operations, technology, and safety and risk management.

ASSOCIATION SWIM DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the Association Director of Program Development / Risk, the Association Swim Director will act as the business line leader and will oversee the development, administration, and supervision of the Swim function for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. In addition, this role will influence the development of new safety strategies & policies for the branches, leadership development and program growth, and providing direct leadership to the Safety Around Water (SAW) program. Programs will include branch swim programs, association swim programs, and SAW.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR CIRCLE CITY AQUATICS – CCAQ – SALARY RANGE 50K-65K

HEAD MEN AND WOMENS SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Department of Athletics at Messiah College currently has an opening for the full time position of Head Men and Women’s Swim Coach and Aquatics Director. The Head Coach serves as the program leader for Men/Women Swimming. As Head Coach, this individual is responsible for operating a program for student-athletes, with differing abilities and skills, and serving as a role model in meeting our complimentary goals in Athletics of “Pursuing Athletic Excellence…Developing Christian Character.” As Aquatics Director, the individual will also oversee the College’s aquatics programs for students and community (including Swim Schools).

FULL TIME HEAD COACH OPPORTUNITY – EXETER, NH

Exeter Swim Team (EST), a 130 to 150 member club in Exeter, NH, has an opening for a dynamic, confident, energetic head coach to lead our growing club. We are a USA Swimming Level 2 team and the current Granite State Swimming Association summer champions. Our athletes span all competitive levels from the novice swimmer to Junior National qualifiers. EST has been in operation for more than 30 years and a high percentage of our graduating seniors go on to swim at the college level.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

