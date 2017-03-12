Plantation Sectionals Day 3: GSC’s Main Wins 100 Back/50 Free Double

2017 PLANTATION SECTIONALS

March 9-12, 2017

Plantation Aquatic Complex- Plantation, FL

Hosted by Plantation Swim Team

Long Course Meters

Gator Swim Club’s Corey Main, a New Zealand Olympian, got the ball rolling with a victory in his signature 100 back on Saturday night at the 2017 Speedo Southern Zone Sectionals in Plantation, Florida. Main dominated the race, charging to a 55.68 to lead a 1-2 finish with teammate Jian Wang (58.15). Rounding out the podium was Bolles’ Willie Davis, a soon-to-be Gator, in 59.22.

Main went on to collect his 2nd gold of the night in the 50 free. In that race, he topped the field by 6 tenths, clocking in at 23.06. Behind him, Davis tied for the silver with Performance Aquatics’ Runar Borgen in 23.67. Borgen went on the win the 50 fly in 24.94.

U.S. Junior National Teamer Isabel Ivey, who competed for Gator Swim Club, pulled off another successful double on night 3. Ivey used her front half speed to win the 200 IM, clocking a 2:16.92 to hold off a late charge from South Florida Aquatic Club’s Kathleen Golding (2:17.69). She used a similary strategy in the 400 free, jumping out to the early lead en route to a 4:19.38 ahead of Bolles’ Kensey McMahon (4:20.18).

Also returning to the top of the podium on Saturday night was Venezuelan Olympian Marcos Lavado. He took a big lead in the 400 free, winning by nearly 7 full seconds with his 4:00.45. Kamehameha Swim Club’s Michael Petrides and Saint Edwards Aquatics’ Coleman Kramer battled closey for the silver, with Petrides getting his hand on the wall first in 4:07.04 to Kramer’s 4:07.31.

Additional Event Winners