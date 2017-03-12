Detti Does It Again With World-Topping 1500 Free In Milan

7TH TROPHY CITY OF MILAN
- March 10th-11th, 2017
- Milan, Italy
- Live results
Yesterday we saw Italian Olympian Gabriele Detti open his 2017 campaign with a 3:45.28 in the 400 free at the Trophy of the City of Milan and he fired off another impressive swim on day 2. Competing in the men’s 1500m freestyle, Detti registered a swift mark of 14:48.21 to score the only sub-15-minute time of the field, one which included the Olympic gold medalist in the event, Gregorio Paltrinieri.
Detti was 14:40.86 in Rio to claim the bronze behind Paltrinieri and American Connor Jaeger, and the 22-year-old’s outing tonight places him atop the world rankings for the season, comfortably overtaking Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Ramnuchuk’s time of 14:55.18. Detti’s result also ranks as the 3rd fastest of his career, which is quite promising pre-Budapest. Countryman Paltrinieri finished the race tonight in Milan in 15:02.67.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
DETTI
14.48.21
|2
|Mykhaylo
ROMANCHUK
|UKR
|14.55.18
|01/27
|3
|Gregorio
PALTRINIERI
|ITA
|15.02.67
|03/11
|4
|Naito
EHARA
|JPN
|15.04.44
|02/19
|5
|Tae Hwan
PARK
|KOR
|15.07.86
|11/19
World record holder in the women’ 200m freestyle, Federica Pellegrini opted for another backstroke event today, doubling up on her 200m back race from yesterday. Silver was the color of her medal today, however, as she touched in 1:01.59 in the 100m distance to finish behind Carlotta Zofkova Costa, who won the race just .14 ahead in 1:01.35.
Pellegrini did get her hand on the wall first in the 100m freestyle race earlier in the session, claiming a time of 54.77, the only sub-55 mark of the field. That’s the 2nd 54-second outing for the multiple Olympic medalist in as many weeks, having earned a mark of 54.47 at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. This isn’t an event to sleep on for Pellegrini, as she earned her own personal best and a new Italian NR just last season pre-Rio, setting the bar high at 53.18 at 27 years of age.
Additional Notable Winners on Day 2:
- Filippo Magnini and Alex Di Giorgio went 1-2 in the men’s 200m freestyle, clocking the only sub-1:50 marks of the field. Magnini led the charge in 1:49.36, followed by teammate Di Giorgi’s time of 1:49.97.
- The women’ 200m butterfly saw Stefania Pirozzi top the podium, earning the gold in 2:09.60. That result sits just outside the world’s top 10 this season.
- Simona Quadarella stopped the clock at 4:08.62 to blow away her previous personal best of 4:11.35 from last year. She now sits as 9th fastest in the world this season.
- Luca Dotto snagged the men’s 50m freestyle gold, edging out countryman Marco Orsi by just .01 of a second. Dotto touched in 22.43 to Orsi’s 22.44.
Paltrinieri is preparing the 10km for the end of the month (Eilat in Israel 26th march) so he is not in full shape for the 1500.