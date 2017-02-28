Scoring the NCAA D1 Women’s Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

The NCAA released the pre-selection psych sheet today. While this isn’t the final official psych sheet, the cut line will fall well below the scoring swimmers at 16th place and any event changes will be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable here is diving which isn’t one the pre-selection psych sheet.

Unsurprisingly, season long #1 Stanford has a large lead over California 551 to 400. There are a large number of teams that are competitive for the 3rd spot. USC, NC State, Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M are all seeded within 38 points of each other.

Stanford has 4 of the top 5 swimmers by individual seeded points. Kathleen Baker of California with 54 points was the non Stanford able to break into the top 5. The complete individual swimmer points are below.

The highest single event score from a single team is Stanford with 54 in the 200 free. The event by event scores for each of the top 10 ranked teams are below.

Team Psych Sheet Points

Team Score 1 Stanford 551 2 California 400 3 Southern Cali 246 4 NC STATE 223 5 Texas 217 6 Georgia 208 6 Texas A&M 208 8 Virginia 189 9 Michigan 155 10 Louisville 129 11 Wisconsin 128 12 Indiana 126 13 Arizona 102 13 Minnesota 102 15 UNC 91 16 Tennessee 85 17 Ohio St 77 18 Kentucky 55 19 Auburn 39 20 UCLA 33 21 Arizona St 29 22 Missouri 27 22 UMBC 27 24 Florida St 23 25 Virginia Tech 16 26 Cincinnati 15 27 SMU 13 28 Boise St 12 29 Purdue 9 30 Duke 5 30 Iowa 5 32 Air Force 4 32 Florida International 4 32 South Carolina 4 35 Penn St 3 35 Alabama 3 37 Northwestern 1 37 Denver 1

Individual Swimmer Points

Name Team Seeded Points 1 Eastin, Ella Stanford 60 1 Manuel, Simone Stanford 60 3 Ledecky, Katie Stanford 57 4 Baker, Kathleen California 54 5 Hu, Janet Stanford 53 6 Smith, Leah Virginia 46 7 King, Lilly Indiana 45 8 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 44 9 Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 43 9 Osman, Farida California 43 9 Smoliga, Olivia Georgia 43 12 Runge, Cierra Wisconsin 41 13 Comerford, Mallory Louisville 40 13 Cox, Madisyn Texas 40 13 Zevnik, Alexia NC STATE 40 16 Li, Zhesi Ohio St 38 17 Neal, Lia Stanford 37 18 Mack, Linnea UCLA 33 19 McLaughlin, Katie California 32 20 Ryan, G Michigan 31 20 Jones, Kaitlyn Virginia 31 20 Howe, Ally Stanford 31 23 Zeiger, Brooke Minnesota 30 23 Weitzeil, Abbey California 30 23 Gibson, Sarah Texas A&M 30 26 Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 29 27 Bi, Rose Michigan 27 27 Escobedo, Emily UMBC 27 27 Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan 27 27 Simon, Laura Virginia 27 31 Small, Meghan Tennessee 26 31 Galat, Bethany Texas A&M 26 31 Scott, Riley Southern Cali 26 31 Cottrell, Andrea Louisville 26 31 Smith, Kierra Minnesota 26 31 Bilquist, Amy California 26 31 Dalesandro, Gia Indiana 26 38 Clary, Lindsey Ohio St 24 38 Seidt, Asia Kentucky 24 38 Thomas, Noemie California 24 38 Britt, Chelsea Georgia 24 42 Karosas, Tasija Texas 21 43 Banic, Maddy Tennessee 20 44 Drabot, Katie Stanford 19 44 Brumbaum, Kayla NC STATE 19 46 Moffitt, Hellen UNC 18 47 Goss, Kennedy Indiana 17 47 Marrkand, Jen Virginia 17 47 Szekely, Allie Stanford 17 47 Stevens, Hannah Missouri 17 47 Pierce, Natalie Florida St 17 47 Adams, Claire Texas 17 53 Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 16 54 Keire, Jackie Cincinnati 15 55 Byrnes, Megan Stanford 14 56 Van Landeghem, Chantal Georgia 13 57 Valley, Danielle Wisconsin 12 57 Apostalon, Anika Southern Cali 12 57 Horejsi, Lindsey Minnesota 12 60 Evans, Joanna Texas 11 60 Mann, Becca Southern Cali 11 62 Baldwin, Caroline UNC 10 63 Meitz, Kaersten Purdue 9 63 Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 9 63 McGregor, Ashley Texas A&M 9 63 Konopka, Katrina Arizona 9 63 Vredeveld, Kristen California 9 63 Carlson, Maria Wisconsin 9 69 Caldwell, Courtney NC STATE 8 70 Moore, Hannah NC STATE 7 70 Neidigh, Ashley Auburn 7 70 Case, Lauren Texas 7 70 Cameron, Emily Georgia 7 70 Galyer, Danielle Kentucky 7 70 Haan, Elise NC STATE 7 70 Erasmus, Marne SMU 7 77 Vose, Kirsten Southern Cali 6 77 Smiddy, Clara Michigan 6 77 Rule, Remedy Texas 6 77 Samardzic, Matea SMU 6 81 Stevens, Leah Stanford 5 81 Brady, Sharli Missouri 5 81 Sougstad, Emma Iowa 5 81 Millard, Rebecca Texas 5 81 Moseley, Stanzi Southern Cali 5 81 Koucheki, Sarah UNC 5 87 Postoll, Becca Michigan 4 87 Miller, Genevieve Air Force 4 87 Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M 4 87 Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 4 87 Nazieblo, Klaudia Virginia Tech 4 87 Perry, Ky-lee NC STATE 4 87 Murphy, Maddie California 4 87 Engel, Lindsey Stanford 4 87 Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M 4 96 Hespeler, Jessica Virginia Tech 3 96 McHugh, Ally Penn St 3 96 Oder, Tjasa Arizona 3 96 Goldman, Leah Duke 3 96 Kingsley, Megan Georgia 3 96 Ross, Katharine Missouri 3 96 Scott, Bailey Alabama 3 103 Cox, Hannah Arizona 2 103 Li, Celina California 2 103 Kopas, Emily Michigan 2 103 Garcia Urzainqui, Marina California 2 103 Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M 2 103 Deloof, Gabby Michigan 2 109 Peters, Stephanie Georgia 1 109 Freriks, Geena Kentucky 1 109 Gruest Slowing, Valerie Northwestern 1 109 Galyer, Ali Kentucky 1 109 Andison, Bailey Denver 1 109 Oglesby, Grace Louisville 1 109 Toussaint, Kira Tennessee 1 109 Burchill, Veronica Georgia 1 109 Vargo, Taylor Ohio St 1

Top 10 Teams Event by Event Scores