Scoring the NCAA D1 Women’s Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

  5 Andrew Mering | February 28th, 2017 | College, News

The NCAA released the pre-selection psych sheet today. While this isn’t the final official psych sheet, the cut line will fall well below the scoring swimmers at 16th place and any event changes will be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable here is diving which isn’t one the pre-selection psych sheet.

Unsurprisingly, season long #1 Stanford has a large lead over California 551 to 400. There are a large number of teams that are competitive for the 3rd spot. USC, NC State, Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M are all seeded within 38 points of each other.

Stanford has 4 of the top 5 swimmers by individual seeded points. Kathleen Baker of California with 54 points was the non Stanford able to break into the top 5. The complete individual swimmer points are below.

The highest single event score from a single team is Stanford with 54 in the 200 free. The event by event scores for each of the top 10 ranked teams are below.

Team Psych Sheet Points

Team Score
1 Stanford 551
2 California 400
3 Southern Cali 246
4 NC STATE 223
5 Texas 217
6 Georgia 208
6 Texas A&M 208
8 Virginia 189
9 Michigan 155
10 Louisville 129
11 Wisconsin 128
12 Indiana 126
13 Arizona 102
13 Minnesota 102
15 UNC 91
16 Tennessee 85
17 Ohio St 77
18 Kentucky 55
19 Auburn 39
20 UCLA 33
21 Arizona St 29
22 Missouri 27
22 UMBC 27
24 Florida St 23
25 Virginia Tech 16
26 Cincinnati 15
27 SMU 13
28 Boise St 12
29 Purdue 9
30 Duke 5
30 Iowa 5
32 Air Force 4
32 Florida International 4
32 South Carolina 4
35 Penn St 3
35 Alabama 3
37 Northwestern 1
37 Denver 1

Individual Swimmer Points

Name Team Seeded Points
1 Eastin, Ella Stanford 60
1 Manuel, Simone Stanford 60
3 Ledecky, Katie Stanford 57
4 Baker, Kathleen California 54
5 Hu, Janet Stanford 53
6 Smith, Leah Virginia 46
7 King, Lilly Indiana 45
8 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 44
9 Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 43
9 Osman, Farida California 43
9 Smoliga, Olivia Georgia 43
12 Runge, Cierra Wisconsin 41
13 Comerford, Mallory Louisville 40
13 Cox, Madisyn Texas 40
13 Zevnik, Alexia NC STATE 40
16 Li, Zhesi Ohio St 38
17 Neal, Lia Stanford 37
18 Mack, Linnea UCLA 33
19 McLaughlin, Katie California 32
20 Ryan, G Michigan 31
20 Jones, Kaitlyn Virginia 31
20 Howe, Ally Stanford 31
23 Zeiger, Brooke Minnesota 30
23 Weitzeil, Abbey California 30
23 Gibson, Sarah Texas A&M 30
26 Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 29
27 Bi, Rose Michigan 27
27 Escobedo, Emily UMBC 27
27 Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan 27
27 Simon, Laura Virginia 27
31 Small, Meghan Tennessee 26
31 Galat, Bethany Texas A&M 26
31 Scott, Riley Southern Cali 26
31 Cottrell, Andrea Louisville 26
31 Smith, Kierra Minnesota 26
31 Bilquist, Amy California 26
31 Dalesandro, Gia Indiana 26
38 Clary, Lindsey Ohio St 24
38 Seidt, Asia Kentucky 24
38 Thomas, Noemie California 24
38 Britt, Chelsea Georgia 24
42 Karosas, Tasija Texas 21
43 Banic, Maddy Tennessee 20
44 Drabot, Katie Stanford 19
44 Brumbaum, Kayla NC STATE 19
46 Moffitt, Hellen UNC 18
47 Goss, Kennedy Indiana 17
47 Marrkand, Jen Virginia 17
47 Szekely, Allie Stanford 17
47 Stevens, Hannah Missouri 17
47 Pierce, Natalie Florida St 17
47 Adams, Claire Texas 17
53 Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 16
54 Keire, Jackie Cincinnati 15
55 Byrnes, Megan Stanford 14
56 Van Landeghem, Chantal Georgia 13
57 Valley, Danielle Wisconsin 12
57 Apostalon, Anika Southern Cali 12
57 Horejsi, Lindsey Minnesota 12
60 Evans, Joanna Texas 11
60 Mann, Becca Southern Cali 11
62 Baldwin, Caroline UNC 10
63 Meitz, Kaersten Purdue 9
63 Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 9
63 McGregor, Ashley Texas A&M 9
63 Konopka, Katrina Arizona 9
63 Vredeveld, Kristen California 9
63 Carlson, Maria Wisconsin 9
69 Caldwell, Courtney NC STATE 8
70 Moore, Hannah NC STATE 7
70 Neidigh, Ashley Auburn 7
70 Case, Lauren Texas 7
70 Cameron, Emily Georgia 7
70 Galyer, Danielle Kentucky 7
70 Haan, Elise NC STATE 7
70 Erasmus, Marne SMU 7
77 Vose, Kirsten Southern Cali 6
77 Smiddy, Clara Michigan 6
77 Rule, Remedy Texas 6
77 Samardzic, Matea SMU 6
81 Stevens, Leah Stanford 5
81 Brady, Sharli Missouri 5
81 Sougstad, Emma Iowa 5
81 Millard, Rebecca Texas 5
81 Moseley, Stanzi Southern Cali 5
81 Koucheki, Sarah UNC 5
87 Postoll, Becca Michigan 4
87 Miller, Genevieve Air Force 4
87 Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M 4
87 Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 4
87 Nazieblo, Klaudia Virginia Tech 4
87 Perry, Ky-lee NC STATE 4
87 Murphy, Maddie California 4
87 Engel, Lindsey Stanford 4
87 Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M 4
96 Hespeler, Jessica Virginia Tech 3
96 McHugh, Ally Penn St 3
96 Oder, Tjasa Arizona 3
96 Goldman, Leah Duke 3
96 Kingsley, Megan Georgia 3
96 Ross, Katharine Missouri 3
96 Scott, Bailey Alabama 3
103 Cox, Hannah Arizona 2
103 Li, Celina California 2
103 Kopas, Emily Michigan 2
103 Garcia Urzainqui, Marina California 2
103 Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M 2
103 Deloof, Gabby Michigan 2
109 Peters, Stephanie Georgia 1
109 Freriks, Geena Kentucky 1
109 Gruest Slowing, Valerie Northwestern 1
109 Galyer, Ali Kentucky 1
109 Andison, Bailey Denver 1
109 Oglesby, Grace Louisville 1
109 Toussaint, Kira Tennessee 1
109 Burchill, Veronica Georgia 1
109 Vargo, Taylor Ohio St 1

Top 10 Teams Event by Event Scores

Stanford California Southern Cali NC STATE Texas Georgia Texas A&M Virginia Michigan Louisville
500 Freestyle 33 12 0 5 11 1 0 17 35 7
200 Individual Medley 22 17 13 11 16 0 23 18 3 0
50 Freestyle 31 32 7 4 1 19 2 0 0 0
400 Individual Medley 35 2 0 0 17 7 30 0 0 0
100 Butterfly 22 35 17 0 0 10 13 5 0 0
200 Freestyle 54 16 5 0 0 0 0 12 17 16
100 Breaststroke 0 0 12 13 0 0 4 16 2 14
100 Backstroke 36 28 0 25 15 14 0 0 0 0
1650 Freestyle 39 0 11 2 0 0 0 17 27 0
200 Backstroke 28 35 0 16 23 0 3 0 6 0
100 Freestyle 35 25 19 3 4 23 0 0 9 17
200 Breaststroke 0 2 20 6 7 0 26 11 0 12
200 Butterfly 22 22 16 0 13 18 17 25 0 1
800 Freestyle Relay 40 34 32 18 26 12 24 28 30 8
200 Freestyle Relay 34 40 0 30 12 32 0 10 8 4
400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 26 18 24 22 6 12
200 Medley Relay 40 34 28 30 22 26 24 2 0 12
400 Freestyle Relay 40 32 34 30 24 28 18 6 12 26

5 Comments on "Scoring the NCAA D1 Women’s Pre-Selection Psych Sheet"

Swimdad22

How did this work out last year? Clearly this is an exercise in mathematics and not a prognostication but it might have been worth mentioning how close last year’s numbers compared to the final standings.

Woof Woof Woof

1 hour 3 minutes ago
Andrew Mering

Last year’s numbers. First number is psych sheet. Second number is real score. If those trends hold this year’s meet will be 1. Stanford 2. Cal 3. Georgia which sounds pretty plausible

California 398 357
Stanford 376 395
Virginia 313 264
Georgia 280 414
Southern Cali 265 244
Texas A&M 261 308
Louisville 227 220
Indiana 190 228
NC State 190 155
Tennessee 158 111
Michigan 157 150
Texas 142 79
Ohio St 94 84
Arizona 80 120

39 minutes 13 seconds ago
Stoobie

Didn’t look it up myself, but are diving points included in either of last year’s totals, or is it swimming only “apples-to-apples”?

10 minutes 51 seconds ago
Andrew Mering

This is not apples to apples. The psych sheet points don’t include diving (same as the article) and the real points do. It’s the same comparison as this article vs the real meet in March, but for last year.

8 minutes 30 seconds ago
Joe

Wow, I did not realize the divide between 2 and 3 was so stark (and you could also say the divide between 1 and 2, I guess). Also interesting that the top 3 schools are from California (though Georgia may peak later as they did last year).

3 minutes 18 seconds ago
