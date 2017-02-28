Cal’s Kathleen Baker Opts Out of 200 Free for NCAAs

In a predictable move, Cal sophomore Kathleen Baker has scratched out of the 200 freestyle, where her 1:43.17 from last weekend’s Pac 12 Championships ranked her sixth in the nation. Baker was Cal’s most highly-ranked swimmer in this event, though Kristen Vredeveld (1:43.66) and Katie McLaughlin (1:43.75) are seeded 9th and 10th, respectively, for the Golden Bears in Baker’s absence. Additionally, Cal first-year Abbey Weitzeil sits at a tie for 24th with her 1:44.85 from Pac 12s.

While scratching a sixth-seeded event wouldn’t make much sense for the majority of swimmers in the NCAA, Baker is seeded better in three other events anyways. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 100 back, she is the top seed in the 200 back and the 2nd seed in both the 100 back and 200 IM. Baker is more known for her sprint backstroke, though she was 13th in both backstrokes at last year’s NCAA Championships. While her times weren’t extraordinary at last year’s NCAAs, Baker has been almost eight tenths faster in the 100 back than she was last year at this point, and over two seconds faster in the 200.

Check out a quick comparison of her pre-NCAAs season bests and national ranks between last season and this season, below:

100 back 200 back 2016 51.05 (7th) 1:50.74 (7th) 2017 50.27 (2nd) 1:48.33 (1st)

She was ranked 7th in both races before NCAAs in 2016, compared to 2nd in the 100 and 1st in the 200 this season. Baker certainly looks a lot stronger this season and will vie for both backstroke titles after tangling with Ella Eastin and Madisyn Cox in the 200 IM on the first day of competition. As for the 200 free, Baker will probably swim on Cal’s 800 free relay, and may serve as the lead off leg to get a flat start time, too.