Ledecky Picks 200 Free Over 400 IM For NCAA Championships

  13 Jared Anderson | February 28th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12

It was fun speculation while it lasted.

While Katie Ledecky‘s aptitude for the 400 IM has been a popular topic of conversation (and her American record at the Pac-12 Championships proves it), Ledecky is not entered in the event on the 2017 NCAA psych sheets, instead choosing the 200 free.

It shouldn’t come as a major surprise, given that Ledecky is the defending Olympic champion in the 200 free. But there was at least some intrigue in Ledecky’s decision, especially after she added the 400 IM to her Pac-12 lineup at the expense of the 1650 free. Stanford already has the likely 200 free NCAA champ (if Ledecky doesn’t swim it) on its roster in Simone Manuel, and the team could hedge its bets by trying to get three wins each from Manuel and Ledecky, rather than relegating one of them to second. But Stanford also has the defending NCAA champ returning in the 400 IM – Ella Eastin.

Ledecky’s IM last week was 3:57.68, the fastest time in the nation this year by almost three seconds. It was an American record and closing in on the U.S. Open record of 3:56.54 set by Katinka Hosszu. That Hosszu swim from 2012 is the fastest ever on record.

But Ledecky will return to her native 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free lineup for NCAAs next month, where she’s also very likely to break American and U.S. Open records. Giving up one NCAA title and American record for another… it’s a tough life being Katie Ledecky.

You can find the full pre-cut psych sheets here.

13 Comments on "Ledecky Picks 200 Free Over 400 IM For NCAA Championships"

Swimmer A

I wonder if she did this cause she felt like doing this…

1 hour 23 minutes ago
Swimclh

Yes, I do believe it was her decision.
She wants that American record, and she wants to avenge her loss at PAC 12s.

42 minutes 55 seconds ago
Pac12

Her “loss.” She was a tenth behind a fresh Simone Manuel 20 minutes after her American record 400IM. She’ll win this events by body lengths at NCAAs.

22 minutes 53 seconds ago
bobo gigi

I doubt KL breaks crazy Missy’s record. But I know I’m also crazy to doubt that KL can’t break it.

17 minutes 18 seconds ago
50free

I think women should swim the 1000 at NCAA

1 hour 7 minutes ago
50free

^sarcasm just in case you couldn’t figure that out

57 minutes 28 seconds ago
DMacCheez

– International Olympic Comittee

52 minutes 43 seconds ago
Yabo Squadrant

Are you joking?

47 minutes 14 seconds ago
Baker\'s Pearl Earrings

Katie’s not one to back down from a challenge. I kind of figured she wouldnt let Simone win without a fight, especially since Simone has beat her the last few times they went head to head.

55 minutes 27 seconds ago
