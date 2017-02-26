Big 10 Men Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Live Results

The Big 10 Men’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.

Notes

-The score was close throughout the meet. Indiana last trailed after the 100 fly, but Michigan got as close as 2.5 points after the 100 back. Michigan beat Indiana and Ohio State in the swimming events by over 100 points. They ended up tied for second because they only scored 21 diving points to Indiana’s 242 and Ohio State’s 281. Diving was nearly as decisive between Minnesota and Wisconsin. Minnesota won by 116 points over Wisconsin, 111 on the boards, and 5 in the pool.

-The highest single event score was Michigan in the 200 IM with 146 points, followed by Ohio State in the 100 back with 125, Indiana in the 200 free with 123, and Michigan in the 500 free with 119.

-The top two classes by individual swimming points belonged to Indiana. Their sophomores scored 371 and their seniors scored 351 points. The next class was Wisconsin’s seniors with 322 points. The concerning part for Wisconsin next year is that their other 3 returning classes combined to score only 172 individual swimming points.

Final Scores

1. Indiana: 1504

2. Ohio St: 1382

2. Michigan: 1382

4. Minnesota: 879

5. Wisconsin: 763

6. Purdue: 721.5

7. Penn St: 554.5

8. Iowa: 424

9. Northwestern: 349

10. Mich St: 273

Score Progression

Indiana Ohio St Michigan Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Penn St Iowa Northwestern Mich St 200 Medley Relay 64 54 56 52 48 40 50 46 44 34 800 Free Relay 128 106 110 102 104 84 96 94 84 68 500 Free 214 168 229 111 161 84 96 94 109 72 200 IM 322 213 375 133 188 93 101 94 109 72 50 Free 403 293 409.5 172 228 104.5 128 123 118 83 1 mtr Diving 498 374 409.5 208 228 190.5 157 147 126 86 400 Medley Relay 562 430 461.5 262 276 236.5 207 191 160 126 200 Free Relay 618 494 515.5 314 324 280.5 253 241 194 166 400 IM 627 536 618.5 376 360 336.5 259 250 210 189 100 Fly 678 623 716.5 422 400 341.5 260 278 216 189 200 Free 801 679 777.5 442 498 344.5 261 278 216 189 100 Breast 861 721.5 848.5 498 499 383.5 319.5 278 227 212 100 Back 911 846.5 908.5 520 499 421.5 372.5 292 227 212 3 mtr Diving 999 939.5 923.5 551 502 505.5 405.5 297 237 212 1650 Free 1099 972.5 1020.5 587 557 505.5 405.5 300 266 221 200 Back 1151 1026 1123 603 611 533.5 409.5 342 273 224 100 Free 1271 1080 1169 654 649 539.5 437.5 361 273 224 200 Breast 1318 1123 1263 736 658 587.5 476.5 361 273 224 200 Fly 1381 1219 1326 768 697 599.5 505.5 374 273 239 Platform Diving 1440 1326 1332 827 709 675.5 514.5 376 305 239 400 Free Relay 1504 1382 1382 879 763 721.5 554.5 424 349 273

Single Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Indiana Ohio St Michigan Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Penn St Iowa Northwestern Mich St 200 Medley Relay 64 54 56 52 48 40 50 46 44 34 800 Free Relay 64 52 54 50 56 44 46 48 40 34 500 Free 86 62 119 9 57 0 0 0 25 4 200 IM 108 45 146 22 27 9 5 0 0 0 50 Free 81 80 34.5 39 40 11.5 27 29 9 11 1 mtr Diving 95 81 0 36 0 86 29 24 8 3 400 Medley Relay 64 56 52 54 48 46 50 44 34 40 200 Free Relay 56 64 54 52 48 44 46 50 34 40 400 IM 9 42 103 62 36 56 6 9 16 23 100 Fly 51 87 98 46 40 5 1 28 6 0 200 Free 123 56 61 20 98 3 1 0 0 0 100 Breast 60 42.5 71 56 1 39 58.5 0 11 23 100 Back 50 125 60 22 0 38 53 14 0 0 3 mtr Diving 88 93 15 31 3 84 33 5 10 0 1650 Free 100 33 97 36 55 0 0 3 29 9 200 Back 52 53.5 102.5 16 54 28 4 42 7 3 100 Free 120 54 46 51 38 6 28 19 0 0 200 Breast 47 43 94 82 9 48 39 0 0 0 200 Fly 63 96 63 32 39 12 29 13 0 15 Platform Diving 59 107 6 59 12 76 9 2 32 0 400 Free Relay 64 56 50 52 54 46 40 48 44 34

Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)

Indiana Ohio St Michigan Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Penn St Iowa Northwestern Mich St 1 8 1 4 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 4 6 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 3 2 3 6 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 4 2 2 3 4 2 2 1 0 0 0 5 3 3 4 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 6 4 3 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 7 3 5 2 2 1 1 0 2 0 0 8 3 4 3 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 9 6 3 1 0 2 3 1 0 0 0 10 1 1 5 4 1 1 0 2 0 1 11 3 4 3 3 0 0 2 1 1 0 12 3 4 4 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 13 1 4 2 3 1 1 2 1 0 0 14 4 3 1 1 2 3 0 1 1 0 15 4 2 2 2 2 0 2 0 0 2 16 1 5 2 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 1 1 2 1 3 0 3 1 3 1 18 3 1 4 1 1 2 1 2 2 0 19 1 2 3 1 1 3 1 0 2 1 20 1 2 0 5 1 3 3 1 0 0 21 3 0 3 1 2 2 3 2 0 0 22 1 1 2 1 2 2 0 3 1 4 23 0 1 1 0 5 4 0 3 1 0 24 1 0 1 4 1 4 2 0 2 1

Individual Points by Class

Classes are swimming only. Divers didn’t include class years on the live result so they are listed separately.