Big 10 Men Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th
- Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
- Live Results
The Big 10 Men’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.
Notes
-The score was close throughout the meet. Indiana last trailed after the 100 fly, but Michigan got as close as 2.5 points after the 100 back. Michigan beat Indiana and Ohio State in the swimming events by over 100 points. They ended up tied for second because they only scored 21 diving points to Indiana’s 242 and Ohio State’s 281. Diving was nearly as decisive between Minnesota and Wisconsin. Minnesota won by 116 points over Wisconsin, 111 on the boards, and 5 in the pool.
-The highest single event score was Michigan in the 200 IM with 146 points, followed by Ohio State in the 100 back with 125, Indiana in the 200 free with 123, and Michigan in the 500 free with 119.
-The top two classes by individual swimming points belonged to Indiana. Their sophomores scored 371 and their seniors scored 351 points. The next class was Wisconsin’s seniors with 322 points. The concerning part for Wisconsin next year is that their other 3 returning classes combined to score only 172 individual swimming points.
Final Scores
1. Indiana: 1504
2. Ohio St: 1382
2. Michigan: 1382
4. Minnesota: 879
5. Wisconsin: 763
6. Purdue: 721.5
7. Penn St: 554.5
8. Iowa: 424
9. Northwestern: 349
10. Mich St: 273
Score Progression
|Indiana
|Ohio St
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|Purdue
|Penn St
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|Mich St
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|56
|52
|48
|40
|50
|46
|44
|34
|800 Free Relay
|128
|106
|110
|102
|104
|84
|96
|94
|84
|68
|500 Free
|214
|168
|229
|111
|161
|84
|96
|94
|109
|72
|200 IM
|322
|213
|375
|133
|188
|93
|101
|94
|109
|72
|50 Free
|403
|293
|409.5
|172
|228
|104.5
|128
|123
|118
|83
|1 mtr Diving
|498
|374
|409.5
|208
|228
|190.5
|157
|147
|126
|86
|400 Medley Relay
|562
|430
|461.5
|262
|276
|236.5
|207
|191
|160
|126
|200 Free Relay
|618
|494
|515.5
|314
|324
|280.5
|253
|241
|194
|166
|400 IM
|627
|536
|618.5
|376
|360
|336.5
|259
|250
|210
|189
|100 Fly
|678
|623
|716.5
|422
|400
|341.5
|260
|278
|216
|189
|200 Free
|801
|679
|777.5
|442
|498
|344.5
|261
|278
|216
|189
|100 Breast
|861
|721.5
|848.5
|498
|499
|383.5
|319.5
|278
|227
|212
|100 Back
|911
|846.5
|908.5
|520
|499
|421.5
|372.5
|292
|227
|212
|3 mtr Diving
|999
|939.5
|923.5
|551
|502
|505.5
|405.5
|297
|237
|212
|1650 Free
|1099
|972.5
|1020.5
|587
|557
|505.5
|405.5
|300
|266
|221
|200 Back
|1151
|1026
|1123
|603
|611
|533.5
|409.5
|342
|273
|224
|100 Free
|1271
|1080
|1169
|654
|649
|539.5
|437.5
|361
|273
|224
|200 Breast
|1318
|1123
|1263
|736
|658
|587.5
|476.5
|361
|273
|224
|200 Fly
|1381
|1219
|1326
|768
|697
|599.5
|505.5
|374
|273
|239
|Platform Diving
|1440
|1326
|1332
|827
|709
|675.5
|514.5
|376
|305
|239
|400 Free Relay
|1504
|1382
|1382
|879
|763
|721.5
|554.5
|424
|349
|273
Single Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
|Indiana
|Ohio St
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|Purdue
|Penn St
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|Mich St
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|56
|52
|48
|40
|50
|46
|44
|34
|800 Free Relay
|64
|52
|54
|50
|56
|44
|46
|48
|40
|34
|500 Free
|86
|62
|119
|9
|57
|0
|0
|0
|25
|4
|200 IM
|108
|45
|146
|22
|27
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|50 Free
|81
|80
|34.5
|39
|40
|11.5
|27
|29
|9
|11
|1 mtr Diving
|95
|81
|0
|36
|0
|86
|29
|24
|8
|3
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|52
|54
|48
|46
|50
|44
|34
|40
|200 Free Relay
|56
|64
|54
|52
|48
|44
|46
|50
|34
|40
|400 IM
|9
|42
|103
|62
|36
|56
|6
|9
|16
|23
|100 Fly
|51
|87
|98
|46
|40
|5
|1
|28
|6
|0
|200 Free
|123
|56
|61
|20
|98
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100 Breast
|60
|42.5
|71
|56
|1
|39
|58.5
|0
|11
|23
|100 Back
|50
|125
|60
|22
|0
|38
|53
|14
|0
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|88
|93
|15
|31
|3
|84
|33
|5
|10
|0
|1650 Free
|100
|33
|97
|36
|55
|0
|0
|3
|29
|9
|200 Back
|52
|53.5
|102.5
|16
|54
|28
|4
|42
|7
|3
|100 Free
|120
|54
|46
|51
|38
|6
|28
|19
|0
|0
|200 Breast
|47
|43
|94
|82
|9
|48
|39
|0
|0
|0
|200 Fly
|63
|96
|63
|32
|39
|12
|29
|13
|0
|15
|Platform Diving
|59
|107
|6
|59
|12
|76
|9
|2
|32
|0
|400 Free Relay
|64
|56
|50
|52
|54
|46
|40
|48
|44
|34
Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)
|Indiana
|Ohio St
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|Purdue
|Penn St
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|Mich St
|1
|8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1
|18
|3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|20
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
Individual Points by Class
Classes are swimming only. Divers didn’t include class years on the live result so they are listed separately.
|Indiana
|Ohio St
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|Purdue
|Penn St
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|Mich St
|FR
|27
|125
|413
|76
|64
|22
|65.5
|15
|0
|49
|SO
|371
|151
|125
|97
|6
|45
|60
|68
|28
|0
|JR
|201
|302
|276
|52
|102
|132
|0
|68
|9
|9
|SR
|351
|241.5
|282
|268
|322
|57
|126
|6
|66
|30
|Diving
|242
|281
|21
|126
|15
|246
|71
|31
|50
|3
Michigan Freshman = 413 points. that’s insane for men’s swimming