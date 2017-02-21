Big 10 Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Live Results

The Big 10 Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.

Notes

-Michigan won the meet by over 160 points, but Indiana was ahead as late as the 100 breast. After 9 events of 21 Michigan was 4th.

-The highest single event score from any team was Indiana in the 200 IM with 112 points. Second was Michigan with 106 points in the 200 free, and tied for third was Ohio State in the 400 IM and Minnesota on the 1 meter and 3 meter with 100 points.

-Only 4 of the 13 teams won an individual event, led by Indiana with 7. Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State each won 3.

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Michigan Indiana Wisconsin Minnesota Ohio State Purdue Northwestern Penn St Rutgers Nebraska Iowa Illinois Michigan St 200 Medley Relay 50 56 54 64 52 48 32 28 44 40 46 34 30 800 Free Relay 114 108 110 118 102 92 80 74 74 74 78 74 58 500 Free 194 149 184 138 161 122 102 110 74 74 78 74 58 200 IM 237 261 241 153 188 138 127 110 74 78 104 89 58 50 Free 280 281 312 205 257 145 170 132 83 78 107 89 81 1 mtr Diving 309 329 326.5 305 257 175 198 134 127.5 121 126 89 85 400 Medley Relay 363 393 378.5 361 307 223 230 174 171.5 155 172 117 115 100 Fly 401 462 448 412 335 253 232 201 206 167 173 117 115 400 IM 436 521 477 438 435 265 267 247 215 171 173 124 115 200 Free 542 596 558 455 435 293 283 282 215 175 173 124 115 100 Breast 633.5 643 598 550 450.5 332 283 282 218 175 204 124 115 100 Back 717.5 714 650 608 471.5 349 288 282 235 193 219 124 119 3 mtr Diving 751.5 739 677 708 473.5 407 305 285 278 245 220 124 119 200 Free Relay 805.5 791 741 753 529.5 457 350 333 310 279 260 152 149 1650 Free 878.5 829 808 783 584.5 484 379 372 310 283 260 152 149 200 Back 958.5 889 862 830 629.5 484 399 373 335 313 260 152 149 100 Free 1027 920 948.5 857 694 500 431 379 344 316 260 152 167.5 200 Breast 1115 974 975.5 944 718 515 442 385 356 322 290 154 167.5 200 Fly 1170 1043 1020.5 969 749 562 460 409 383 331 290 166 167.5 Platform Diving 1231 1075 1037.5 1032 785 608 488 409 412 353 317 167 167.5 400 Free Relay 1287 1125 1101.5 1086 837 656 534 453 446 385 357 197 195.5

Single Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Michigan Indiana Wisconsin Minnesota Ohio State Purdue Northwestern Penn St Rutgers Nebraska Iowa Illinois Michigan St 200 Medley Relay 50 56 54 64 52 48 32 28 44 40 46 34 30 800 Free Relay 64 52 56 54 50 44 48 46 30 34 32 40 28 500 Free 80 41 74 20 59 30 22 36 0 0 0 0 0 200 IM 43 112 57 15 27 16 25 0 0 4 26 15 0 50 Free 43 20 71 52 69 7 43 22 9 0 3 0 23 1 mtr Diving 29 48 14.5 100 0 30 28 2 44.5 43 19 0 4 400 Medley Relay 54 64 52 56 50 48 32 40 44 34 46 28 30 100 Fly 38 69 69.5 51 28 30 2 27 34.5 12 1 0 0 400 IM 35 59 29 26 100 12 35 46 9 4 0 7 0 200 Free 106 75 81 17 0 28 16 35 0 4 0 0 0 100 Breast 91.5 47 40 95 15.5 39 0 0 3 0 31 0 0 100 Back 84 71 52 58 21 17 5 0 17 18 15 0 4 3 mtr Diving 34 25 27 100 2 58 17 3 43 52 1 0 0 200 Free Relay 54 52 64 45 56 50 45 48 32 34 40 28 30 1650 Free 73 38 67 30 55 27 29 39 0 4 0 0 0 200 Back 80 60 54 47 45 0 20 1 25 30 0 0 0 100 Free 68.5 31 86.5 27 64.5 16 32 6 9 3 0 0 18.5 200 Breast 88 54 27 87 24 15 11 6 12 6 30 2 0 200 Fly 55 69 45 25 31 47 18 24 27 9 0 12 0 Platform Diving 61 32 17 63 36 46 28 0 29 22 27 1 0 400 Free Relay 56 50 64 54 52 48 46 44 34 32 40 30 28

Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)