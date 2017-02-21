Big 10 Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th
- Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN
- Live Results
The Big 10 Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.
Notes
-Michigan won the meet by over 160 points, but Indiana was ahead as late as the 100 breast. After 9 events of 21 Michigan was 4th.
-The highest single event score from any team was Indiana in the 200 IM with 112 points. Second was Michigan with 106 points in the 200 free, and tied for third was Ohio State in the 400 IM and Minnesota on the 1 meter and 3 meter with 100 points.
-Only 4 of the 13 teams won an individual event, led by Indiana with 7. Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State each won 3.
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|Michigan
|Indiana
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Ohio State
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Penn St
|Rutgers
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Illinois
|Michigan St
|200 Medley Relay
|50
|56
|54
|64
|52
|48
|32
|28
|44
|40
|46
|34
|30
|800 Free Relay
|114
|108
|110
|118
|102
|92
|80
|74
|74
|74
|78
|74
|58
|500 Free
|194
|149
|184
|138
|161
|122
|102
|110
|74
|74
|78
|74
|58
|200 IM
|237
|261
|241
|153
|188
|138
|127
|110
|74
|78
|104
|89
|58
|50 Free
|280
|281
|312
|205
|257
|145
|170
|132
|83
|78
|107
|89
|81
|1 mtr Diving
|309
|329
|326.5
|305
|257
|175
|198
|134
|127.5
|121
|126
|89
|85
|400 Medley Relay
|363
|393
|378.5
|361
|307
|223
|230
|174
|171.5
|155
|172
|117
|115
|100 Fly
|401
|462
|448
|412
|335
|253
|232
|201
|206
|167
|173
|117
|115
|400 IM
|436
|521
|477
|438
|435
|265
|267
|247
|215
|171
|173
|124
|115
|200 Free
|542
|596
|558
|455
|435
|293
|283
|282
|215
|175
|173
|124
|115
|100 Breast
|633.5
|643
|598
|550
|450.5
|332
|283
|282
|218
|175
|204
|124
|115
|100 Back
|717.5
|714
|650
|608
|471.5
|349
|288
|282
|235
|193
|219
|124
|119
|3 mtr Diving
|751.5
|739
|677
|708
|473.5
|407
|305
|285
|278
|245
|220
|124
|119
|200 Free Relay
|805.5
|791
|741
|753
|529.5
|457
|350
|333
|310
|279
|260
|152
|149
|1650 Free
|878.5
|829
|808
|783
|584.5
|484
|379
|372
|310
|283
|260
|152
|149
|200 Back
|958.5
|889
|862
|830
|629.5
|484
|399
|373
|335
|313
|260
|152
|149
|100 Free
|1027
|920
|948.5
|857
|694
|500
|431
|379
|344
|316
|260
|152
|167.5
|200 Breast
|1115
|974
|975.5
|944
|718
|515
|442
|385
|356
|322
|290
|154
|167.5
|200 Fly
|1170
|1043
|1020.5
|969
|749
|562
|460
|409
|383
|331
|290
|166
|167.5
|Platform Diving
|1231
|1075
|1037.5
|1032
|785
|608
|488
|409
|412
|353
|317
|167
|167.5
|400 Free Relay
|1287
|1125
|1101.5
|1086
|837
|656
|534
|453
|446
|385
|357
|197
|195.5
Single Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
|Michigan
|Indiana
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Ohio State
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Penn St
|Rutgers
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Illinois
|Michigan St
|200 Medley Relay
|50
|56
|54
|64
|52
|48
|32
|28
|44
|40
|46
|34
|30
|800 Free Relay
|64
|52
|56
|54
|50
|44
|48
|46
|30
|34
|32
|40
|28
|500 Free
|80
|41
|74
|20
|59
|30
|22
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200 IM
|43
|112
|57
|15
|27
|16
|25
|0
|0
|4
|26
|15
|0
|50 Free
|43
|20
|71
|52
|69
|7
|43
|22
|9
|0
|3
|0
|23
|1 mtr Diving
|29
|48
|14.5
|100
|0
|30
|28
|2
|44.5
|43
|19
|0
|4
|400 Medley Relay
|54
|64
|52
|56
|50
|48
|32
|40
|44
|34
|46
|28
|30
|100 Fly
|38
|69
|69.5
|51
|28
|30
|2
|27
|34.5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|400 IM
|35
|59
|29
|26
|100
|12
|35
|46
|9
|4
|0
|7
|0
|200 Free
|106
|75
|81
|17
|0
|28
|16
|35
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|100 Breast
|91.5
|47
|40
|95
|15.5
|39
|0
|0
|3
|0
|31
|0
|0
|100 Back
|84
|71
|52
|58
|21
|17
|5
|0
|17
|18
|15
|0
|4
|3 mtr Diving
|34
|25
|27
|100
|2
|58
|17
|3
|43
|52
|1
|0
|0
|200 Free Relay
|54
|52
|64
|45
|56
|50
|45
|48
|32
|34
|40
|28
|30
|1650 Free
|73
|38
|67
|30
|55
|27
|29
|39
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|200 Back
|80
|60
|54
|47
|45
|0
|20
|1
|25
|30
|0
|0
|0
|100 Free
|68.5
|31
|86.5
|27
|64.5
|16
|32
|6
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18.5
|200 Breast
|88
|54
|27
|87
|24
|15
|11
|6
|12
|6
|30
|2
|0
|200 Fly
|55
|69
|45
|25
|31
|47
|18
|24
|27
|9
|0
|12
|0
|Platform Diving
|61
|32
|17
|63
|36
|46
|28
|0
|29
|22
|27
|1
|0
|400 Free Relay
|56
|50
|64
|54
|52
|48
|46
|44
|34
|32
|40
|30
|28
Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)
|Rutgers
|Nebraska
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Northwestern
|Illinois
|Iowa
|Indiana
|Wisconsin
|Penn St
|Michigan St
|Minnesota
|Purdue
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|9
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|13
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|19
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|22
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|23
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|3
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Big 10 Women Team Scoring Breakdown"
The I in Indiana stands for individual