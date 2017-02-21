C-USA Swim & Dive Championships To Begin Wednesday

The 2017 Conference USA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships begin Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Six teams including two-time defending C-USA champion FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, North Texas, Old Dominion and Rice will compete for the league crown at one of the nation’s premier swimming facilities. The swimming finals will be streamed live on ESPN3 each day of the championship and links for streaming, live stats, C-USA Swimming and Diving Records and championship central can be found below.

The four-day event opens with two relay final event finals starting at 4:30 p.m. ET (local)/3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday evening and concludes Saturday, Feb. 25, with a full slate of finals. Six swimming and diving programs will compete in 16 championship swimming events and two diving events, with a team champion crowned on Saturday. Additionally, individual superlative awards (swimmer, diver and coach of the year) will be selected by a vote of the participating head coaches and announced during the post-meet awards.

Conference USA Swimming and Diving fans are encouraged to follow along with the 2017 edition of the championship meet through a multitude of ways. ESPN3 will be broadcasting each night of the swimming finals live on the web and through the WatchESPN app. Additionally, live scoring and statistics will be available through Atlanta Swimming, for all events.

