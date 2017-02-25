When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines

Schedule of Events

The Indiana Hoosiers will be looking for their first title since 2006 after securing 15 finals swims during this morning’s preliminary session. The Hoosiers come into tonight will be hard-pressed to give away the 60.5 point lead they hold over Ohio State and 75.5 point lead over Michigan after 3 days of competition.

The Buckeyes, with defending NCAA platform champion Collin Zeng, are in the best position to pick off the Hoosiers, though they don’t have as much in the mile as either Michigan or Indiana.

When it comes to individual event, the 100 free looks like it could be the most exciting race of the evening. Wisconsin’s Cannon Clifton set a new conference record this morning, but with all of the top eight qualifiers separated by less a second, and Olympic 4×100 free gold medalist Blake Pieroni included in the mix, it truly could be anyone’s race.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

Big Ten Championship Record – Eric Ress, Indiana, 1:38.89

NCAA “A” Cut – 1:39.87

NCAA “B” Cut – 1:46.39

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

Big Ten Championship Record – Cannon Clifton, Indiana, 42.00

NCAA “A” Cut – 42.25

NCAA “B” Cut – 44.29

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

Big Ten Championship Record – Cody Miller, Indiana, 1:51.03

NCAA “A” Cut – 1:52.99

NCAA “B” Cut – 1:59.79

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals