2017 M. Big Tens Up/Mid/Down: IU Poised to Win First Title Since ’06

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Michigan Wolverines again had the strongest swimming session from a points perspective on the final morning of the 2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships, but it doesn’t look like it will be enough tonight. The Indiana Hoosiers are in line to win their first Big Ten team title in more than a decade, barring dismal performances in diving and the 1650 tonight.

Jack Mangan, Luke Papendick, and Tristan Sanders kicked off a 3-up / 2-mid start for the Wolverines, but Indiana rebounded with a similar performance in the 100 free. Ohio State was actually in second place in the team standings coming into today, but are projected to be at a wash with Indiana tonight if you only looked at this morning’s events. With a 60-point lead, along with excellent prospects in the 1650 (where they’ll be an even split with Michigan, and add 50-75 points on Ohio State) and 10-meter platform (where they’ll add 50-75 points on Michigan, and be relatively even with Ohio State), the Hoosiers are heavy favorites to close it out tonight.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

Scoring seeds of swimmers in the 1650 tonight:

Indiana: 2nd, 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th

Michigan: 4th, 7th, 8th, 12th, 20th

Ohio State: 6th, 16th