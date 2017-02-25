Abbey Weitzeil MIA in Pac-12 100 Free Prelims

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil was slated to swim the 100 free on day 4 prelims at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, but she was missing in action when her heat stepped up to the blocks this morning. The Cal freshman was one of the medal favorites in tonight’s final.

At the end of the 200 free on Friday, Weitzeil showed fatigue at the end of the race, splitting 29.00 over her last 50 yards – slower than anybody else in any of the 3 finals. After exiting the pool, she laid down on deck and had to be assisted away from the blocks.

Update: A spokesperson for the Cal women’s swimming team tells SwimSwam on Saturday that Weitzeil is “not feeling well” and won’t be available to compete in the 400 free relay on Saturday evening “to allow her to rest and recover in order to be ready to swim at the NCAA Championships.” No specific information about what ails Weitzeil was available.

Weitzeil, the 50 free American Record holder, was on the short list of swimmers who could contend with Stanford’s Simone Manuel, the 100 free American Record holder, in tonight’s final. Despite Weitzeil’s absence, the Bears will still have 2 swimmers in the final. Farida Osman qualified 6th this morning, while teammate Kristen Vredeveld made it back with an 8th place finish.

So far at this meet, Weitzeil has earned a bronze medal in the 50 free and an 8th place finish in the 200 free. She also earned a trio of silver medals as a part of Cal’s 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and 200 free relay.