Hall of Fame Swim Coach Bob Gillett Dies

Hall of Fame Swim Coach Bob Gillett passed away this morning in Phoenix, Arizona after suffering a heart attack. Gillett is a member of both the American Swimming Coaches’ Hall of Fame and the International Swimming Coaches’ Hall of Fame.

Gillett was on the leading edge of underwater swimming in the United States. He’s best known as the coach that lead Misty Hyman to an upset of Susie O’Neill in the 100 fly at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. He trained Hyman to National High School Records and National Titles at the Arizona Desert Fox Club, where he trained swimmers that won 20 national championships and 50 junior national championships

Gillett also trained Cindy Tran, one of the best underwater dolphin kickers in high school swimming history, who was the first high school female to go under 52 seconds in the 100 yard freestyle.

Gillett was also the founder of the National Club Swimming Association (NCSA) and their spring Junior National Championship meet, as well as a mentor coach in USA Swimming’s Master Coach program.