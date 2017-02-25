Crile Hart Cracks 200 IM State Record; GM Hawken Wins Ohio D2 States

2017 OHIO DIVISION 2 HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 23rd-Friday, February 24th

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Meet Central

Results

Gates Mills Hawken’s Crile Hart put on a show Friday night at the 2017 Ohio Division 2 High School State Championships. Hart won a pair of individual state titles to help lead her school to victory. In her first individual swim, the 200 IM, she took down the State Record, winning gold in 1:59.58 to dominate the field by 5 seconds. She returned to the pool for the 100 back, finishing in a quick 54.24 to out-touch Fairfield Cincinatti Christian’s Payton Keiner (54.34) by a tenth.

Also winning in State Record fashion was Bellbrook’s Cody Bybee. In the 200 free, he built a 5.5 second lead over the field, winning in a new record time of 1:34.55. Bybee came back for more in the 100 fly, blasting a 46.97 to set his 2nd State Record of the day.

Also winning multiple individual races were Columbus School for Girls’ Miranda Donley, New Philadelphia’s Sem Andreis, and Xenia Legacy Christian’s Eric Knowles. Donley narrowly missed Margo Geer’s State Record in the 50 free, touching a 22.49 to take gold. She then went on to sweep the sprints with a 49.41 victory in the 100 free. Andreis, on the other hand, swept the men’s sprints with winning times of 20.16 in the 50 free and 44.44 in the 100 free.

Knowles took a crack at the longer events, starting with a 1:49.61 victory in the 200 IM. He then came within 2 tenths of the State Record in the 500 free, which stands at a 4:24.31 done by Brock Turner in 2014. Knowles won the event in 4:24.57.

Final Top 5 Team Scores (Men):

Gates Mills Hawken- 230 Cincinatti Seven Hills- 171 Gahanna Columbus Academy- 146 Bellbrook- 142 Cincinnati Wyoming-135

Final Top 5 Team Scores (Women):

Gates Mills Hawken- 305 Columbus School for Girls- 167 Cincinatti Mariemont- 162 Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown- 143 Dayton Oakwood- 120

Additional Event Winners:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Gates Mills Hawken- 1:44.22*

Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Gates Mills Hawken- 1:33.92

Women’s 200 Free: Cora Dupre – 1:48.65

– 1:48.65 Women’s 100 Fly: Isabelle Murray – 54.77

– 54.77 Women’s 500 Free: Lucy Callard – 4:54.13

– 4:54.13 Men’s 500 Free: Eric Knowles – 4:24.57

– 4:24.57 Women’s 200 Free Relay: Columbus School for Girls- 1:34.45*

Men’s 200 Free Relay: Celina- 1:25.76

Men’s 100 Back: John Sampson – 49.93

– 49.93 Women’s 100 Breast: Logan Lawhorn – 1:03.39

– 1:03.39 Men’s 100 Breast: Hudson McDaniel – 55.90

– 55.90 Women’s 400 Free Relay: Gates Mills Hawken- 3:28.00

Men’s 400 Free Relay: Gates Mills Hawken- 3:08.09

*= Division 2 State Record