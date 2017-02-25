Grant House Takes Top Seed in 200 Free at Ohio Division I State Meet

Ohio Division I State Championships

The women’s 200 medley relay kicked off the meet with Upper Arlington’s team of Kendra Sheehan, Hannah Caldwell, Dakota Elliott, and Anna Linzell taking the top qualifying spot at 1:43.40. Mason followed in 1:44.40, and Walsh Jesuit rounded out the top three going into tonight’s final in 1:44.90.

On the men’s side it was St. Xavier’s team of Justine Grender, Luke Van Gorp, Luke Sobolewski, and Alex Wade clocking in at 1:31.26 over two seconds ahead of Brecksville, 1:33.84, and St. Ignatius, 1:33.91.

The women’s 200 free saw Katie Trace of Upper Arlington put up an impressive 1:48.80, while Allison Bloebaum of Mason followed in 1:49.24. Josie Grote and Ashley Voelkerding of St. Ursula each broke 1:50 going 1:49.46 and 1:49.89, respectively, meaning an exciting final should be expected tonight.

The men’s race was lead by Grant House of St. Xavier going 1:36.20, but he was followed closely by Parker Neri of Upper Arlington who kept it close at 1:36.80. House’s teammate Gordon Wheeler went 1:38.59 to round out the top three. House will be chasing the state record in the 200 free in finals – but it will be a different record than he thought. At the Division II meet, Cody Bybee broke Joe Hudepohl’s legendary state record in the event with a 1:34.55 – House’s new target.

In the women’s 200 IM Walsh’s Hanna Gresser posted the top time, clocking in at 2:01.80. Upper Arlington’s Dakota Elliott followed at 2:02.16, and Gahanna Lincoln’s Ally Wharton went 2:04.62 to grab the third spot.

On the men’s side St. Xavier teammates Charles Leibson and Nicholas Perera posted nearly identical splits to go 1-2 heading into the final going 1:48.72 and 1:48.74 respectively. Avon’s Ben Brooks was two seconds off in third going 1:50.73.

The women’s 50 free will be a shoot out tonight with all top 8 swimmers going 23. Megan Sichterman of Kings Mills went 23.03, followed by Mason’s Ashley Volpenheim at 23.10, and North Canton Hoover’s Amanda Palutsis at 23.26.

The men’s 50 will no doubt be a tight one as well as Brecksville’s David Madej went 20.41, but was followed closely by North Canton Hoover’s Nathaniel Mullens at 20.46, and St. Charles Prep’s Hans Kabelka at 20.78.

The women’s 100 Fly had Ursuline’s Megan Glass lead the way at 54.61. Sichterman of Kings Mills had a quick turnaround from the 50, but still managed second in 54.66, and Dublin Coffman’s Hannah Bailey was third in 55.33.

St. Ignatius’ Luke Sobolewski took the top spot on the men’s side in 49.33, but was followed closely by St. Ignatius’ Marcus Hong at 49.63, and Lewis Center Olentangy’s Benjamin Kuriger at 49.73.

Mason’s Ashley Volpenhein was the only swimmer to break 50 in the 100 free, leading the pack at 49.46. St Ursula’s Josie Grote and Lancaster’s Olivia Schmelzer each went 50.89, and 51.03 respectively, to round out the top three.

David Madej of Brecksville, and Justin Grender of St. Xavier broke the 45 second mark going 44.26, and 44.87 to take the top two spots. St. Charles Prep’s Hans Kabelka was third going 45.15.

The girls 500 free should gave a neck and neck final tonight as Mason’s Allison Bloebaum, and Upper Arlington’s Katie Trace were less than a half second apart, with Bloebaum going 4:51.25, and Trace following in 4:51.57. Hudson’s Paige McCormick was third in 4:56.94.

The men’s 500 saw Grant House and Parker Neri battle it out again, but this time it was Neri grabbing the middle lane going 4:23.03, while House followed in 4:23.86. They were each 5 seconds ahead of third place finisher Hank Siefert of Xenia who went 4:28.46.

North Canton Hoover’s team of Amanda Palutsis, Caroline Ehlers, Kate Lochridge, and Parker Timken were just off the state record in the 200 free relay going 1:34.14. Upper Arlington followed in 1:34.91, and Kings Mills was third in 1:35.53.

On the men’s side St. Xavier was well ahead of the rest of the field with the team of Nicholas Perera, Charles Leibson, Justin Grender, and Grant House going 1:22.36. St. Ignatius was second in 1:25.63 and St. Charles Prep followed closely in 1:25.76.

Cassandra Pasadyn of Brunswick grabbed the top spot in the 100 back going 54.88. Medina Highland’s Ashley Mennenga was second in 55.14, and Rocky River’s Taryn Zwissler was third clocking in at 55.64.

R.J. Kondalski of Sylvania Southview, and Ben Sugar from St. Charles prep were the only two swimmers to break 50 going 49.81 and 49.99 respectively. Dublin Coffman’s Eddie Michael was third in 50.51.

In the women’s 100 breast Pickerington North’s Janessa Matthews and state record holder Hanna Gresser of Walsh were 1-2 going 1:01.80 and 1:01.84, just off of the state record of 1:01.52. Gresser’s teammate Carly Hart was third in 1:02.71.

The men’s 100 breast saw another Pickerington North swimmer take the top spot with Jason Mathews going 55.15. Avon’s Ben Brooks was second in 56.62, and St. Xavier’s Blake Brockman was third in 57.00.

In the final event, the 400 free relay, Mason led the way on the women’s side with the team of McKenzie Grau, Leanna Wall, Allison Bloebaum, and Ashley Volpenhein going 3:27.04. Upper Arlington was second in 3:27.42, and St. Ursula’s was third in 3:27.78. The final event of the meet on the women’s side should be a fantastic one with all three teams bunched up together.

On the men’s side St. Ignatius holds the top spot after the team of Marcus Hong, Cian O’Haimhirgin, Joey Libertin, and Dmitri Simcox went 3:05.06. St. Xavier was just over a second behind going 3:06.16, and St. Charles Prep going