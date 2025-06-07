Campbell McKean on Breakout US Trials: “I missed graduation for this”

2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap Olympic Trials Winner Simone Manuel will look to the 50 to her schedule but faces the toughest US field ever as American Record holder Kate Douglass scratched the 200 IM for this.

2025 U.S. Nationals: Douglass, Huske Lead Bevy of Top 8 Scratches (Day 5 Prelims Scratches) The top seed in the Women’s 200 IM, Kate Douglass, and the #3 seed, Torri Huske have opted to swim the 50 free instead on the final day of the 2025 US Nationals.

Rex Maurer on US Open Record: “I think I was due for a big drop in the long course pool” After having a breakout meet which saw him finish 3rd in the 400 IM and 4th in the 200 free, Maurer saved the best for night 4.