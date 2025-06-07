Campbell McKean on Breakout US Trials: “I missed graduation for this”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
High school senior Campbell McKean missed his high school graduation to compete at the US National Championships, and the decision seems to have paid off. In the matter of 24 hours, McKean became a 2-time national champion, winning the 50 and 100 breast and qualifying for his first World Championships.
Worth it king!!!
Love this kid..such a determined guy
Congratulations on 2 National titles and graduation!