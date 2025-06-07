Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Campbell McKean on Breakout US Trials: "I missed graduation for this"

Comments: 3

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

High school senior Campbell McKean missed his high school graduation to compete at the US National Championships, and the decision seems to have paid off. In the matter of 24 hours, McKean became a 2-time national champion, winning the 50 and 100 breast and qualifying for his first World Championships.

I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
49 minutes ago

Worth it king!!!

Swimz
59 minutes ago

Love this kid..such a determined guy

Mullersportspsych
1 hour ago

Congratulations on 2 National titles and graduation!

