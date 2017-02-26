Oakland Men and Women Defend Titles, Repeat at Horizon’s

February 22, 2017- February 25, 2017

UIC Natatorium Chicago, Illinois

Results:

The Horizon League Championship wrapped up this weekend in Chicago, Illinois and the Oakland Men and Women came and conquered once again defending their titles, and extended their league title streaks to 39 straight on the mens side and 23 straight for the women.

Oakland’s men started out hot winning both relays the first night as the team of Paul Huch, Tony Eriksson, Tuomas Kiviluoma, and Jeremiah Morren won the 200 medley relay in 1:26.47. Tuomas Kiviluoma, Tony Eriksson, Andrew Binder, and Jacob Pearson then followed up and won the 800 free relay in a time of 6:32.30.

In addition to the two relays Oakland tacked on 7 more individual event wins to pace the way and pull away from the rest of the field. Micah DeJong and Tuomas Kiviluoma were each double winners for the Golden Grizzlies with DeJonge winning the 500 free in 4:29.58, and the 1650 in 15:37.59. Kiviluoma was able to score wins in the 200 IM in a B cut time of 1:46.88, and the 200 free in another B cut and a time of 1:37.32.

Philipp Sikatzki of Cleveland State also had an impressive meet going 3 for 3 in his individual events winning the 100 fly in 45.97 just off the A cut for NCAA’s, the 100 back in 46.63, and the 100 free in 42.94 good enough for a new Horizon League Chapionship record.

On the women’s side it was much of the same for the Golden Grizzlies as they were able to grab 4 relay titles in addition to 7 individual titles. The 800 free relay team of Patricia Aschan, Arynn De Leeuw, Alysse Fischer, and Holly Morren opened up the winning in a time of 7:21.25. The 200 free relay team of Katie Colwell, De Leeuw, Amber Lefler, and Morren then followed up the next night winning in a time of 1:31.50. The 400 medley relay team of Grace Shinske, Takara Martin, Aschan, and Colwellt acked on another w in a time of 3:41.51. Finally Colwell, Lefler, Aschan, and Morren put the icing on the cake with another win in the 400 free relay going 3:21.63.

Aschan had a great meet on the individual side, winning all three of her events in B cut times. She won the 200 IM in 2:00.72, the 400 IM in 4:15.06, and the 200 Back in 1:58.19. Morren also had a solid meet, setting the championship record in the 50 free going 22.58, and coming away with the 100 free title in another championship record of 49.14.

Milwaukee’s 200 medley relay of Sara Bentley, Jessica Kordik, Shelby Rozeboom, and Mandie Siehs were able to get a championship record in a time of 1:39.52. Brie Hines of Illinois-Chicago also grabbed a championship record with her win in the 500 free in a time of 4:49.22. Holly Mcnamara of Cleveland State set the final championship record of the meet going 1:58.79 in the 200 fly.

Team Scores

Men:

Oakland- 839.5 Cleveland State – 663 Illinois-Chicago- 522 Wright State- 423.5 Wisconsin- Green Bay- 391 Milwaukee- 384 Valparaiso- 148

Women: