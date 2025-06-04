Alex Shackell Named MaxPreps Female National Athlete Of The Year

As hard as it was to top 2024 for Alex Shackell, 2025 is going great as well.

Shackell, an Olympic gold medalist at last summer’s Paris Games and senior at national powerhouse Carmel High School in Indiana, has been named the MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year.

“I’m honestly kind of shocked,” Shackell said to MaxPreps. “It’s a huge honor.”

Shackell was a part of the U.S. team that won a gold medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, swimming in the preliminaries. The team of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske swam the final and set a world record.

She also swam in the preliminaries for the women’s 4×200 free relay team that eventually won silver, and finished 6th individually in the women’s 200 butterfly.

In the high school ranks, Shackell continued her dominance for Carmel by winning four state titles, including her fourth straight in the 100 butterfly to help Carmel earn its 39th straight team state championship.

“Just to be part of the Carmel legacy and dynasty is amazing,” Shackell said. “I’m so proud to be a Greyhound. I remember being in eighth grade and I couldn’t wait to compete for Carmel at state and be a part of the legacy.

Shackell finished her high school career with 14 state titles, seven of which were individual. She also won state titles in the 100 back as a junior and the 50 free as a sophomore.

“I knew she had the drive, but to see it come to fruition, so few capitalize on their potential,” Carmel coach Chris Plumb said to MaxPreps. “Talent is everywhere. Willingness is rare.”

The next steps for Shackell are focusing on a college career at Indiana and eyeing more chances at Olympic glory in Los Angeles come 2028.

“Swimming in SoFi Stadium in a home Olympics keeps me motivated,” Shackell said. “It’s three years away, but it’s already going by quick.”

Plumb feels that the sky is the limit for Shackell beyond high school.

“I think we’ve really only seen the beginning of what she can do,” he said.

Shackell previously committed to Cal, but will head to Indiana in the spring of 2026 and take on a hybrid schedule that will allow her to continue to do some training with Carmel.