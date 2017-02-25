2017 Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

  0 Lauren Neidigh | February 25th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12, Previews & Recaps

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for the final prelims session at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Day 4 brings competiton in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1650 free, and platform diving.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:47.84
  • Pac-12 Meet Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:48.39
  1. Kathleen Baker, Cal, 1:50.11
  2. Janet Hu, Stanford, 1:51.55
  3. Allie Szekely, Stanford, 1:52.15
  4. Ally Howe, Stanford, 1:52.17
  5. Erin Voss, Stanford, 1:53.29
  6. Amy Bilquist, Cal, 1:53.35
  7. Madison White, UCLA, 1:53.39
  8. Keaton Blovad, Cal, 1:54.00

Cal’s Kathleen Baker took the lead in prelims, narrowly missing her season best time to finish 1st in 1:50.11. Stanford’s Ally Howe, who won the 100 back in American Record time last night, will be in the hunt for a backstroke sweep. She qualified 4th behind teammates Janet Hu and Allie Szekely, while teammate Erin Voss took 5th. Cal’s Amy Bilquist was narrowly behind for 6th place.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.09
  • Pac-12 Meet Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.70

 

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75
  • Pac-12 Meet Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75

 

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.01
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.59
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92
  • Pac-12 Meet Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Name will be published. Email address will not. By commenting you agree to our Terms of Use & Privacy Policy.

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »