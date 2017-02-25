2017 Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
Swimmers are getting ready for the final prelims session at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Day 4 brings competiton in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1650 free, and platform diving.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:47.84
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:48.39
- Kathleen Baker, Cal, 1:50.11
- Janet Hu, Stanford, 1:51.55
- Allie Szekely, Stanford, 1:52.15
- Ally Howe, Stanford, 1:52.17
- Erin Voss, Stanford, 1:53.29
- Amy Bilquist, Cal, 1:53.35
- Madison White, UCLA, 1:53.39
- Keaton Blovad, Cal, 1:54.00
Cal’s Kathleen Baker took the lead in prelims, narrowly missing her season best time to finish 1st in 1:50.11. Stanford’s Ally Howe, who won the 100 back in American Record time last night, will be in the hunt for a backstroke sweep. She qualified 4th behind teammates Janet Hu and Allie Szekely, while teammate Erin Voss took 5th. Cal’s Amy Bilquist was narrowly behind for 6th place.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.09
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.70
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.01
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.59
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92
