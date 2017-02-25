2017 Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for the final prelims session at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Day 4 brings competiton in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1650 free, and platform diving.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19

Pac-12 Conference Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:47.84

Pac-12 Meet Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:48.39

Cal’s Kathleen Baker took the lead in prelims, narrowly missing her season best time to finish 1st in 1:50.11. Stanford’s Ally Howe, who won the 100 back in American Record time last night, will be in the hunt for a backstroke sweep. She qualified 4th behind teammates Janet Hu and Allie Szekely, while teammate Erin Voss took 5th. Cal’s Amy Bilquist was narrowly behind for 6th place.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99

Pac-12 Conference Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.09

(2015)- 46.09 Pac-12 Meet Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.70

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99

Pac-12 Conference Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75

Pac-12 Meet Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75

WOMEN’S 200 FLY