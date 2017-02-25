2017 W. Pac-12s Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs: Stanford Set for Dominant Win

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Stanford is set to run away with the Pac-12 championship title tonight, putting 9 into tonight’s championship final heats. USC should make up some ground on Cal for the runner-up position, but the Bears are in good position to take 2nd place.

The biggest team battle on night 4 should be between UCLA and Arizona for 4th place. UCLA is currently about 100 points back. The Bruins have 4 “ups,” while Arizona didn’t get any into the championship final based on this morning’s prelims. In the 1650 free, however, the Wildcats have 3 in the championship final, and the Bruins have 2. Diving will also play a big role in how things shake out. Either way, the Bruins will certainly make up a lot of ground.

DAY 4 WOMEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

NOTE: Does not include results from women’s platform diving or the 1650 freestyle.