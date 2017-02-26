Big 10 Men Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th
Where:
Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Live Results
The Big 10 Men’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the
team scoring. Notes
-There were no 3 individual event winners. Individual scores were led by
Vinicius Lanza of Indiana with 92 points. He was followed by Felix Auboeck of Michigan with 91, of Indiana with 90, Blake Pieroni Michael Hixon of Indiana with 88, and of Penn St with 87. Shane Ryan
-By
Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was ‘s 41.44 100 free with 880 points followed by Blake Pieroni 18.80 50 free with 873 points, and Paul Powers Matt McHugh‘s 44.91 100 fly with 847 points. Individual Breakdown
Power is the swim’s
Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet. Diver’s years weren’t included in the live results, so they’re not included here. Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lanza, Vinicius M
SO
92
200 IM
1
1:41.59
803
100 Fly
2
45.07
831
200 Fly
1
1:40.97
787
Pieroni, Blake J
JR
90
200 IM
4
1:43.50
733
200 Free
1
1:32.13
829
100 Free
1
41.44
880
Hixon, Michael
88
1 mtr Diving
1
488.65
3 mtr Diving
1
520.4
Platform Diving
6
427.75
El Kamash, Marwan M
SR
75
500 Free
3
4:12.11
806
200 Free
8
1:35.86
656
1650 Free
4
14:50.22
683
Connor, James
73
1 mtr Diving
2
487.5
3 mtr Diving
5
455.95
Platform Diving
9
412.2
Glover, Robert S
SR
72
200 IM
14
1:46.02
647
100 Back
3
46.45
688
200 Back
1
1:41.25
711
Finnerty, Ian J
SO
72
200 IM
2
1:41.86
793
100 Breast
1
51.38
818
200 Breast
15
1:58.31
602
Tavcar, Anze
SR
60
50 Free
10
19.66
690
200 Free
9
1:34.23
727
100 Free
7
42.89
725
Khalafalla, Ali A
JR
60
50 Free
2
18.94
839
100 Back
18
47.78
594
100 Free
5
42.46
767
Miller, Jackson D
SR
59
500 Free
7
4:17.36
714
200 Free
6
1:34.14
731
1650 Free
15
15:16.51
555
Samy, Mohamed E
SO
54
200 IM
17
1:45.17
675
200 Free
5
1:34.05
735
100 Free
9
43.13
703
Coldren, Cody
53
1 mtr Diving
8
310.25
3 mtr Diving
11
399.3
Platform Diving
12
377.05
Irwin, Max M
SR
47
500 Free
16
4:24.39
600
100 Fly
15
47.46
626
200 Fly
6
1:45.15
637
Brock, Levi B
JR
39
50 Free
52
20.75
464
100 Breast
6
52.91
700
200 Breast
12
1:57.07
638
Lorentz, Samuel G
SR
38
50 Free
8
19.53
715
100 Free
11
43.24
692
Beckman, James W
SO
36
200 IM
26
1:47.11
609
100 Back
11
47.14
640
200 Back
9
1:43.31
645
Hubbuch, John A
SO
29
500 Free
15
4:23.23
619
400 IM
21
3:54.12
515
1650 Free
14
15:11.56
581
Collins, Jack M
SO
28
500 Free
26
4:24.92
590
400 IM
20
3:53.95
519
1650 Free
7
15:03.75
619
Arndt, Joshua
28
1 mtr Diving
14
312.95
3 mtr Diving
12
387.85
Platform Diving
26
251.25
Romany, Joshua D
SO
21
50 Free
13
19.83
660
100 Fly
21
47.79
599
100 Free
22
43.93
629
Anderson, Matthew K
SO
20
500 Free
30
4:25.82
575
200 Free
48
1:39.64
474
1650 Free
9
15:07.21
602
Kucharczyk, Joseph J
FR
20
100 Breast
28
55.46
512
200 Breast
9
1:56.20
664
Destrampe, Adam C
SO
19
500 Free
14
4:23.12
621
200 Free
32
1:37.54
580
1650 Free
19
15:20.73
532
Patrouch, Oliver L
JR
8
50 Free
26
20.04
618
100 Fly
18
47.45
627
100 Free
24
44.11
612
Valedon, Brian M
FR
7
500 Free
46
4:29.53
507
400 IM
29
3:57.71
439
200 Fly
18
1:46.38
593
Apa, Armand S
JR
4
100 Breast
21
54.97
551
200 Breast
28
2:00.12
545
Ohio St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McHugh, Matt J
SR
83
50 Free
7
19.5
721
100 Fly
1
44.91
847
100 Back
2
45.52
756
Zeng, Collin
83
1 mtr Diving
3
474.6
3 mtr Diving
2
510.3
Platform Diving
2
532.5
Fleagle, Joshua W
SR
72
50 Free
9
19.61
700
200 Free
2
1:33.25
773
100 Free
6
42.55
758
Trace, Thomas E
JR
67
50 Free
14
19.88
649
100 Back
4
46.53
683
200 Back
2
1:41.92
690
Law, Christopher
63
1 mtr Diving
13
332.6
3 mtr Diving
7
431.75
Platform Diving
4
458.85
Lim, Ching H
JR
61
200 IM
13
1:45.57
662
400 IM
3
3:46.89
649
200 Fly
9
1:45.44
627
Romanik, Stephen
60
1 mtr Diving
12
340.65
3 mtr Diving
8
346.15
Platform Diving
7
369.3
Lense, Noah J
FR
53
50 Free
44
20.54
513
100 Fly
5
46.28
722
200 Fly
2
1:41.44
769
Barone, Jack J
JR
52
50 Free
27
20.04
618
100 Breast
3
52.26
748
200 Breast
5
1:54.61
710
Painhas, Henrique
SO
50
100 Fly
13
47.09
656
100 Back
16
48.4
546
200 Fly
5
1:44.31
666
Loy, Andrew D
FR
50
200 IM
9
1:44.71
691
200 Free
10
1:34.64
709
100 Free
14
43.34
683
Appleby, Andrew J
SR
48.5
200 IM
16
1:46.13
643
100 Back
7
47.3
628
200 Back
12
1:43.89
626
Seal, Brayden C
JR
46
500 Free
6
4:16.13
735
200 Free
30
1:37.3
592
1650 Free
8
15:05.03
613
White, Clay
42
1 mtr Diving
11
353.2
3 mtr Diving
15
330.35
Platform Diving
13
367.35
Salazar, Michael G
SO
39
100 Fly
11
46.77
682
200 Fly
7
1:45.38
629
Long, Joseph M
SR
38
500 Free
8
4:18.57
694
200 Free
20
1:36.33
635
1650 Free
16
15:17.18
552
Chavez, Mossimo K
SO
36
50 Free
6
19.45
731
200 Free
34
1:37.69
573
100 Free
15
43.55
664
Daniels-Freeman, Aaro
28
1 mtr Diving
17
301.75
3 mtr Diving
19
329.65
Platform Diving
14
347.2
Shannon, Brad D
SO
26
200 IM
59
1:59.69
134
100 Back
12
47.47
616
200 Back
16
1:45.15
584
Lindstrom, Andrew B
JR
26
500 Free
47
4:30.09
496
400 IM
12
3:49.75
599
200 Breast
16
1:58.71
589
Eaton, Michael A
JR
23
100 Breast
11
53.59
652
200 Breast
18
1:58.78
587
Belanger, Mark R
JR
22
100 Back
8
47.53
612
100 Free
25
43.86
636
Vandermeulen, Ryan T
FR
22
500 Free
11
4:21.24
651
200 Free
19
1:36.28
637
100 Free
39
44.79
544
Christian, Nathan A
JR
5
50 Free
31
20.17
592
200 Free
37
1:38.00
558
100 Free
20
43.68
652
DeVal, Quinlan
5
1 mtr Diving
29
254.1
3 mtr Diving
23
314.55
Platform Diving
22
266.4
Musterait, Kevin E
JR
0
50 Free
35
20.24
580
100 Free
26
43.87
635
Mortimer, Austin M
SO
0
500 Free
43
4:28.76
521
1650 Free
26
15:32.79
464
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Auboeck, Felix O
FR
91
500 Free
1
4:10.63
835
200 Free
3
1:33.27
772
1650 Free
1
14:29.25
786
Montague, Jacob R
FR
80
200 IM
5
1:43.58
730
100 Breast
2
52.08
761
200 Breast
3
1:53.33
748
White, Evan S
JR
80
200 IM
3
1:43.45
734
100 Fly
4
46.05
741
200 Fly
3
1:43.42
697
Ransford, Patrick J
JR
77
500 Free
4
4:14.27
767
400 IM
6
3:47.79
633
1650 Free
3
14:38.72
738
Klein, Christopher A
SR
74
200 IM
7
1:44.08
712
100 Breast
7
53.08
688
200 Breast
2
1:53.14
754
Swanson, Charles A
FR
71
200 IM
10
1:44.77
689
400 IM
1
3:41.13
746
200 Breast
8
1:56.68
650
Papendick, Luke A
SR
67
200 IM
11
1:44.96
682
100 Back
6
47.08
644
200 Back
3
1:42.22
680
Sanders, Tristan M
JR
62
200 IM
15
1:46.05
646
100 Back
5
46.61
677
200 Back
5
1:42.35
676
Smachlo, Miles A
FR
57
200 IM
18
1:45.23
673
100 Fly
6
46.43
709
200 Fly
4
1:43.46
696
Powers, Paul Q
JR
57
50 Free
1
18.8
873
100 Back
22
48.43
544
100 Free
8
43.34
683
Stitt, Cameron R
SR
55
500 Free
13
4:22.36
633
400 IM
5
3:47.72
634
1650 Free
11
15:08.96
594
Mangan, Jack F
SR
53
500 Free
12
4:21.96
640
200 Free
13
1:35.59
668
200 Back
6
1:43.74
631
Cope, Thomas E
FR
39
200 IM
12
1:45.24
673
100 Breast
18
53.79
638
200 Breast
10
1:56.24
662
Jones, James William
FR
37
50 Free
36
20.25
576
100 Fly
9
46.41
711
100 Free
10
43.2
696
Holmquist, Stephen C
SO
35
500 Free
19
4:23.19
620
400 IM
8
3:48.21
626
1650 Free
18
15:19.64
538
Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
SO
32
500 Free
17
4:20.87
657
200 Free
11
1:35.03
692
100 Free
18
43.56
663
Maczka, Blake H
SO
32
500 Free
10
4:20.34
666
1650 Free
12
15:09.22
592
Zofchak, Robert J
FR
25
200 IM
21
1:46.80
620
100 Back
19
48.06
573
200 Back
12
1:43.89
626
Tafuto, Vincent F
SR
20
50 Free
22
20.06
616
100 Fly
10
46.74
684
100 Free
29
44.15
608
Burkett, Jon D
SO
14
100 Fly
16
47.49
624
100 Back
23
48.55
535
200 Fly
24
1:49.56
465
Babinet, Jeremy M
FR
13
200 IM
34
1:48.08
574
100 Breast
14
53.96
626
200 Breast
31
2:00.86
520
Ballestas, Julian F
SR
13
50 Free
58
20.88
432
200 Free
21
1:36.78
615
200 Fly
17
1:46.26
597
Ross, Jordan A
SO
12
200 IM
45
1:49.55
517
100 Back
25
48.44
543
200 Back
15
1:44.77
597
DeShaw, Collin
11
1 mtr Diving
28
268.35
3 mtr Diving
16
291.8
Platform Diving
25
254.1
Herremans, Jacob
10
1 mtr Diving
25
277.35
3 mtr Diving
21
317.95
Platform Diving
19
289.65
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maly, Jakub
SR
74
200 IM
8
1:45.05
679
400 IM
2
3:44.41
690
200 Breast
6
1:55.34
688
Barnard, Matt
65
1 mtr Diving
7
338.8
3 mtr Diving
10
424.05
Platform Diving
5
439.35
McHugh, Conner A
JR
52
200 IM
30
1:47.62
591
100 Breast
4
52.44
734
200 Breast
4
1:53.61
740
Becker, Bowen T
SO
52
50 Free
4
19.08
810
200 Free
38
1:38.02
557
100 Free
4
42.35
778
LeBlang, Alan
48
1 mtr Diving
15
312.55
3 mtr Diving
13
375.9
Platform Diving
8
358.95
Turner, Daryl D
SR
43
100 Fly
12
46.81
679
100 Back
10
47.08
644
100 Free
16
43.98
624
Bushman, John P
SR
40
200 IM
27
1:47.15
608
400 IM
10
3:46.09
662
200 Breast
7
1:56.53
654
Fair, Paul M
SR
39
50 Free
15
19.9
647
200 Free
14
1:35.96
651
100 Free
13
43.33
684
Sande, Eric G
SR
31
100 Breast
5
52.52
728
200 Breast
19
1:58.81
586
Messner, Michael E
SO
30
500 Free
29
4:25.73
576
400 IM
11
3:49.28
607
1650 Free
13
15:11.14
583
Pokkinen, Tuomas J
FR
28
50 Free
24
20.1
606
100 Fly
8
47.02
662
200 Fly
20
1:48.08
527
Thomas, Matthew A
FR
25
50 Free
41
20.46
531
100 Fly
17
47.38
633
200 Fly
11
1:46.55
586
Saulnier, Nicholas A
FR
23
500 Free
31
4:25.84
575
200 Free
18
1:36.24
639
200 Back
11
1:43.62
635
Redondo, Logan S
SR
22
500 Free
20
4:23.46
615
200 Free
42
1:39.07
504
1650 Free
10
15:07.4
601
Moser, Jeremy
12
1 mtr Diving
24
278.7
3 mtr Diving
26
286.2
Platform Diving
16
304.55
Orf, Nickolaus E
SR
11
100 Fly
28
48.45
541
200 Fly
16
1:47.79
539
Plachinski, Nicholas
SO
9
500 Free
21
4:24.33
601
200 Free
51
1:40.1
449
1650 Free
20
15:21.42
529
Hohenstein, Brenner J
SO
5
100 Breast
20
54.92
555
200 Breast
30
2:00.54
531
Busch, Noah J
SR
5
50 Free
25
20.04
618
100 Back
20
48.33
552
100 Free
33
44.35
589
Hatanaka, Nicholas W
SR
3
200 IM
49
1:50.34
485
100 Breast
26
55.26
528
200 Breast
22
1:59.02
580
Poon, Brian
SO
1
200 IM
35
1:48.38
563
400 IM
24
3:54.57
506
200 Breast
27
1:59.94
551
Cooperman, Lucas
1
1 mtr Diving
27
268.9
3 mtr Diving
29
263.45
Platform Diving
24
256.25
Tidd, James T
SO
0
50 Free
37
20.27
572
100 Free
46
45.04
518
Torres, Justin M
FR
0
500 Free
54
4:33.3
432
400 IM
32
3:59.1
407
1650 Free
29
15:43.63
400
Klatt, Tyler M
FR
0
200 IM
44
1:49.47
521
100 Back
31
49.22
480
200 Back
26
1:46.68
530
Thielen, Jonathon K
SR
0
200 IM
28
1:47.55
593
400 IM
28
3:57.37
446
200 Back
29
1:46.99
518
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Clifton, Cannon J
SR
79
50 Free
5
19.39
743
100 Fly
3
45.81
762
100 Free
3
42.25
788
Pinfold, Brett D
SR
76
200 IM
6
1:43.6
729
200 Free
4
1:33.85
745
200 Back
4
1:42.24
679
Hutchins, Matthew T
SR
75
500 Free
2
4:11.98
809
200 Free
7
1:35.32
679
1650 Free
6
14:56.72
653
Goicoechea, Victor
JR
56
500 Free
9
4:17.12
718
200 Free
16
1:37.52
581
1650 Free
5
14:50.59
681
Barsanti, Ryan J
SR
39
50 Free
12
19.79
666
200 Free
12
1:35.2
684
100 Free
17
43.37
681
Milinovich, Joseph M
FR
37
500 Free
27
4:25.49
581
400 IM
9
3:46.04
663
200 Fly
10
1:46.38
593
Tran, Harrison D
SR
35
100 Fly
14
47.26
642
200 Fly
8
1:46.4
592
McCarthy, Todd B
JR
30
200 IM
22
1:46.81
620
400 IM
13
3:52.00
557
200 Back
14
1:44.14
618
Maloney, Sean W
SR
18
500 Free
18
4:21.99
639
200 Free
17
1:35.91
654
1650 Free
23
15:25.9
504
Pomeroy, Kevin
15
1 mtr Diving
32
240.25
3 mtr Diving
22
314.9
Platform Diving
15
329.85
Stack, Ryan M
JR
14
50 Free
30
20.11
604
200 Free
15
1:36.11
645
100 Free
23
43.94
628
Tysoe, Cameron
FR
9
500 Free
41
4:28.34
529
200 Free
25
1:37.06
603
200 Back
17
1:43.79
630
Wills, Chris A
SO
6
200 IM
39
1:49.27
529
100 Breast
24
55.56
504
200 Breast
20
1:58.89
584
Geunes, Eric P
FR
6
500 Free
23
4:25.16
586
200 Free
35
1:37.74
571
1650 Free
21
15:23.88
515
Hodge, Cooper P
FR
6
200 IM
37
1:48.89
543
400 IM
23
3:54.43
509
200 Breast
21
1:58.97
581
Temprano, Justin E
FR
6
200 IM
47
1:49.71
511
100 Back
26
48.7
523
200 Back
19
1:44.45
608
Lyons, Anthony S
JR
2
500 Free
38
4:27.46
546
200 Free
23
1:37.05
603
100 Free
41
44.82
541
Stines, Niko S
FR
0
50 Free
65
21.1
378
200 Free
40
1:38.55
531
100 Free
51
45.42
476
Boden, Stephen A
SO
0
200 IM
54
1:51.52
435
400 IM
35
4:02.84
323
200 Back
37
1:49.26
428
Aronson, Matthew
0
1 mtr Diving
26
273.25
3 mtr Diving
32
261.45
Pearce, Andrew
0
1 mtr Diving
30
247.6
3 mtr Diving
28
266.1
Platform Diving
29
165.4
Salomon, Jonathan M
SO
0
50 Free
32
20.21
584
100 Fly
37
49.28
463
100 Free
43
44.89
534
O’Neill, Ethan
0
1 mtr Diving
34
227.05
3 mtr Diving
30
263.15
Platform Diving
27
229.6
Sullivan, Michael E
SO
0
500 Free
55
4:33.52
428
200 Free
55
1:40.68
417
200 Fly
36
1:51.68
372
Back, Griffin W
FR
0
200 IM
33
1:47.93
580
100 Breast
27
55.34
522
200 Breast
25
1:59.80
555
Braun, Kevin
FR
0
50 Free
32
20.21
584
200 Free
49
1:39.83
464
100 Free
35
44.55
569
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Johnson, Steele
85
1 mtr Diving
4
470.05
3 mtr Diving
3
506.45
Platform Diving
1
547.8
Loschiavo, Brandon
71
1 mtr Diving
6
398.3
3 mtr Diving
9
450.75
Platform Diving
3
459.35
Amaltdinov, Marat R
JR
52
100 Breast
9
53.19
680
200 Breast
1
1:52.89
762
Cifelli, Joseph
49
1 mtr Diving
5
439.2
3 mtr Diving
6
452.55
Showalter, Max
41
1 mtr Diving
16
309.45
3 mtr Diving
14
369.9
Platform Diving
10
407.95
Brooks, Joshua B
SR
28
200 IM
29
1:47.56
593
400 IM
4
3:47.58
637
200 Fly
23
1:48.87
495
Bals, Christian M
JR
27
200 IM
55
1:51.55
434
100 Breast
13
53.89
631
200 Breast
14
1:57.9
614
Thomas, Jacob J
JR
27
200 IM
24
1:47.47
596
100 Back
21
48.38
548
200 Back
8
1:45.14
585
Noens, Adam T
JR
26
200 IM
23
1:47.15
608
400 IM
7
3:48.17
627
200 Breast
24
1:59.9
552
Young, Joseph A
SO
24
200 IM
19
1:46.38
634
100 Back
14
47.77
594
200 Back
20
1:45.35
577
Komlenic, Kristian
FR
20
50 Free
45
20.56
508
100 Back
9
46.97
652
100 Free
48
45.25
495
Bujoczek, Filip A
SR
16
50 Free
18
19.96
633
200 Free
22
1:36.88
611
100 Free
19
43.63
657
Lewis, Grant N
SO
13
200 IM
43
1:49.45
521
400 IM
18
3:52.24
553
200 Fly
19
1:47.36
556
Flager, Austin M
SR
10
50 Free
20
20.03
620
100 Fly
20
47.74
603
100 Free
28
44.14
609
Close, Alex S
SO
4
500 Free
57
4:36.03
377
200 Fly
21
1:48.4
514
Gardner, Joseph T
SO
3
200 IM
41
1:49.41
523
100 Fly
30
48.6
528
100 Breast
22
55.01
548
Ehrman, Joshua K
SR
2
200 IM
40
1:49.30
527
100 Breast
23
55.52
507
100 Free
47
45.13
508
Schrensky, William J
FR
2
100 Breast
30
55.72
491
200 Breast
23
1:59.05
579
Toetz, Alexander F
SR
1
100 Fly
34
49.14
476
100 Back
24
48.6
531
200 Back
31
1:48.31
467
Barth, Timothy J
SO
1
50 Free
68
21.17
361
100 Back
32
49.26
477
200 Back
24
1:47.43
501
Higgins, Jackson T
SO
0
500 Free
35
4:26.89
556
200 Free
31
1:37.38
588
1650 Free
32
15:48.2
373
Juliusson, Erik J
SO
0
200 IM
25
1:46.89
617
100 Fly
31
48.7
518
100 Back
33
49.27
476
Zawatski, Edward J
SO
0
50 Free
38
20.29
567
100 Back
36
50.13
403
100 Free
49
45.29
490
Thomas, Nathaniel A
JR
0
50 Free
40
20.39
546
200 Free
54
1:40.67
417
100 Free
53
45.72
441
McDowell, Nicholas
FR
0
500 Free
36
4:27.39
547
200 Free
52
1:40.36
434
1650 Free
25
15:27.54
495
Boone, James T
SO
0
50 Free
59
20.89
430
200 Free
36
1:37.87
565
100 Free
30
44.18
605
Penn St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ryan, Shane P
SR
87
50 Free
3
19.03
819
100 Back
1
44.65
827
100 Free
2
41.86
831
Boissier, Hector G
51
1 mtr Diving
9
364.5
3 mtr Diving
4
465.85
Platform Diving
20
276.15
Freund, Kaelan J
FR
34.5
200 IM
20
1:46.52
630
100 Breast
11
53.59
652
200 Breast
13
1:57.6
623
Cassell, Gunther A
SO
31
50 Free
71
25.32
1
100 Breast
8
54.38
596
200 Breast
17
1:56.28
661
Kwasnik, Michael J
SR
25
50 Free
72
25.42
0
100 Breast
17
53.73
642
200 Breast
11
1:56.70
649
Veregin, Liam J
FR
16
50 Free
56
20.85
439
100 Back
15
48.05
573
200 Back
21
1:45.88
559
Dinunzio, Matthew R
FR
15
500 Free
52
4:32.06
457
1650 Free
31
15:48.1
373
200 Fly
12
1:46.79
577
Dikos, Stergios C
SO
14
50 Free
46
20.58
504
100 Fly
33
48.89
500
200 Fly
13
1:47.15
564
Schuehler, Andrew R
SR
13
200 IM
48
1:50.20
491
100 Fly
24
48.91
498
100 Breast
15
54.33
599
Scanlon, Connor
11
1 mtr Diving
21
296.35
3 mtr Diving
18
331.6
Zamir, Tomer
SO
9
50 Free
29
20.09
608
100 Fly
27
48.44
542
100 Back
17
47.76
595
Crow, John
9
1 mtr Diving
20
299.2
3 mtr Diving
25
295.5
Platform Diving
21
271.05
Bledsoe, Nathaniel A
SO
6
200 IM
51
1:50.85
464
400 IM
19
3:52.89
540
200 Fly
30
1:49.83
453
Stasiunas, Matthew C
SR
1
500 Free
25
4:23.61
613
200 Free
24
1:37.18
597
100 Free
34
44.54
570
Beard, Billy G
FR
0
50 Free
53
20.76
461
200 Free
39
1:38.16
550
100 Free
43
44.89
534
Fenstermacher, Robert
SO
0
100 Fly
43
50.51
343
200 Free
56
1:40.93
403
100 Free
55
45.85
426
Wilson, Austin L
FR
0
50 Free
51
20.73
468
100 Back
29
49.08
492
200 Back
32
1:48.46
461
Hunter, Bryson L
FR
0
50 Free
62
21.04
393
200 Free
62
1:41.83
353
100 Free
57
45.86
425
O’Neill, Ryan P
JR
0
200 Free
29
1:37.29
592
100 Free
45
44.94
529
Nunez, John
SO
0
500 Free
51
4:31.7
464
200 Free
44
1:39.32
491
200 Fly
38
1:53.80
283
Petrini, Samuel J
SO
0
100 Fly
45
51.24
276
100 Breast
33
58.34
278
200 Breast
37
2:07.37
293
Dickson, Robert W
SO
0
500 Free
39
4:27.59
543
400 IM
27
3:55.58
485
1650 Free
27
15:34.44
455
Bantley, Robert
SR
0
50 Free
47
20.61
497
200 Free
61
1:41.29
383
Cervone, Joao P
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:27.42
546
200 Free
26
1:37.07
602
1650 Free
28
15:34.52
454
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mende, Kenneth
SO
37
200 IM
36
1:48.57
556
100 Back
13
47.53
612
200 Back
7
1:44.32
612
Twarowski, Jerzy M
JR
36
50 Free
38
20.29
567
100 Fly
7
46.78
681
200 Fly
14
1:47.23
561
Smith, Jack A
SO
31
50 Free
11
19.78
668
100 Free
12
43.29
688
Brenner, William
19
1 mtr Diving
10
361.15
3 mtr Diving
31
261.65
Platform Diving
23
259.6
Rathbun, Thomas V
JR
17
500 Free
33
4:26.54
562
200 Free
33
1:37.59
578
200 Back
10
1:43.46
640
Dawson, Christopher C
JR
12
500 Free
28
4:25.63
578
400 IM
17
3:50.58
584
1650 Free
22
15:24.38
512
Myhre, Joseph A
FR
10.5
50 Free
18
19.96
633
200 Free
28
1:37.27
593
100 Free
21
43.85
636
Mauser, Matthew
7
1 mtr Diving
18
301.3
3 mtr Diving
33
256.6
Heffner, Brandis
5
1 mtr Diving
31
240.35
3 mtr Diving
20
326.5
Platform Diving
28
228.3
Halsmer, Joseph J
SR
4
50 Free
21
20.05
616
200 Free
43
1:39.26
494
100 Free
31
44.25
599
Allen, Colter B
JR
3
200 IM
50
1:50.82
465
100 Fly
22
47.98
583
200 Fly
26
1:49.08
486
Scott, William S
FR
2.5
50 Free
22
20.06
616
100 Free
41
44.82
541
White, Forrest J
FR
2
500 Free
34
4:26.64
560
100 Back
35
49.51
456
200 Back
23
1:46.72
528
Patnode, Kyle R
SR
2
100 Fly
23
48.11
571
100 Back
38
50.28
390
200 Back
39
1:51.26
347
Colin, John L
FR
0
50 Free
64
21.07
386
100 Back
39
50.35
384
200 Back
38
1:50.11
394
Farnum, Brandon S
SR
0
50 Free
55
20.83
444
100 Fly
39
49.41
450
100 Free
54
45.84
427
Colin, Benjamin D
SO
0
500 Free
48
4:30.43
489
200 Free
53
1:40.53
425
1650 Free
35
16:04.15
282
Credit, Weston R
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:51.04
455
100 Breast
29
55.67
495
200 Breast
26
1:59.83
554
Gannon, Kyle A
SR
0
500 Free
32
4:26.37
565
200 Free
27
1:37.08
602
100 Free
50
45.35
484
Tenney, Michael D
FR
0
500 Free
40
4:27.69
541
400 IM
33
3:59.2
405
200 Fly
27
1:49.50
468
Fiolic, Stjepan
FR
0
50 Free
48
20.66
485
100 Back
30
49.18
483
100 Free
37
44.63
561
Hemmingsen, Robert J
JR
0
50 Free
43
20.49
524
100 Fly
25
48.29
556
200 Fly
29
1:49.72
458
Kamin, Matthew J
SO
0
50 Free
28
20.08
612
100 Free
27
44.11
612
Webb, Isaak E
FR
0
200 IM
57
1:53.38
354
100 Breast
31
55.87
479
200 Breast
35
2:02.94
448
Samuelson, Logan B
JR
0
500 Free
44
4:29.18
513
200 Free
60
1:41.17
389
1650 Free
33
15:52.8
346
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Wilimovsky, Jordan M
SR
66
500 Free
5
4:15.93
738
400 IM
14
3:52.14
555
1650 Free
2
14:34.51
759
Cramer, Andrew
31
1 mtr Diving
19
299.25
3 mtr Diving
17
339.6
Platform Diving
11
377.3
Hofstadter, William A
SO
11
50 Free
41
20.46
531
100 Breast
16
54.67
574
200 Breast
29
2:00.53
531
Magliato, Ben
10
1 mtr Diving
23
279.2
3 mtr Diving
24
302
Platform Diving
18
293.25
Lis, Tyler Q
SO
10
200 IM
46
1:49.6
515
400 IM
22
3:54.27
512
200 Back
18
1:44.09
620
Becker, Damian
9
1 mtr Diving
33
232.3
3 mtr Diving
34
230.9
Platform Diving
17
297.7
Olshtein, Almog
JR
9
50 Free
17
19.94
637
100 Free
32
44.28
596
Tate, Ryan T
SO
6
50 Free
49
20.67
483
100 Fly
19
47.6
615
100 Free
36
44.61
563
Page, Carter J
SO
1
500 Free
42
4:28.41
528
200 Free
49
1:39.83
464
1650 Free
24
15:27.15
497
Blansfield, Jonathan
JR
0
500 Free
58
4:37.79
342
200 Free
63
1:44.88
203
1650 Free
36
16:16.33
220
Shull, Stephen R
SR
0
500 Free
50
4:31.17
475
200 Free
57
1:40.95
402
100 Free
60
46.46
355
Sharma, Arjun
SO
0
50 Free
66
21.12
373
100 Fly
29
48.57
530
200 Fly
31
1:49.85
453
Cole, Charles M
SR
0
500 Free
60
4:42.74
250
200 Free
46
1:39.56
478
100 Free
59
46.28
376
Snarski, Alexander J
JR
0
50 Free
50
20.72
471
100 Back
34
49.39
466
200 Back
35
1:48.79
447
Steiner, Joao P
SR
0
50 Free
60
20.95
415
100 Fly
42
50.31
362
100 Free
55
45.85
426
Hanson, Justin T
SO
0
200 IM
52
1:50.95
459
400 IM
31
3:58.1
430
200 Fly
32
1:50.02
445
Morris, Jack J
SR
0
50 Free
61
20.99
405
100 Fly
36
49.27
464
100 Free
58
46.09
398
Jovanovic, Andrew N
SR
0
100 Back
28
49.01
497
200 Back
27
1:46.72
528
Lieberman, Jonathan D
SR
0
500 Free
45
4:29.48
508
200 Free
41
1:39.03
506
200 Back
25
1:46.57
534
Kountroubis, Athanasi
SO
0
50 Free
70
21.71
238
100 Breast
32
56.05
464
200 Breast
34
2:02.75
455
Thorne, John L
SO
0
100 Back
37
50.14
402
200 Back
32
1:48.46
461
Michigan St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Piper, Scott J
FR
24
200 IM
31
1:47.78
585
400 IM
15
3:52.27
552
200 Fly
15
1:47.55
548
Kandt, Alec J
SR
17
100 Breast
10
53.48
660
200 Breast
36
2:03.97
411
Meffert, Phillip E
FR
11
200 IM
41
1:49.41
523
400 IM
16
3:53.92
519
200 Breast
33
2:02.19
474
Woods, Payton R
FR
11
50 Free
16
20.04
618
100 Fly
44
50.82
314
100 Free
38
44.64
560
Burke, Jonathon E
SR
10
500 Free
24
4:25.52
580
200 Free
59
1:41.04
397
1650 Free
17
15:18.09
547
Leshok, Nicholas G
JR
6
50 Free
34
20.23
580
100 Breast
19
54.86
560
100 Free
40
44.81
542
Labar, Brennan
3
1 mtr Diving
22
290.3
3 mtr Diving
27
284.95
Schwers, Michael W
FR
3
500 Free
59
4:41.44
273
100 Fly
26
48.37
548
200 Fly
22
1:48.56
507
Henley, Adam C
SR
3
500 Free
22
4:24.79
593
1650 Free
30
15:44.11
397
200 Fly
28
1:49.59
464
McLeish, Lachlan
JR
3
50 Free
57
20.87
435
200 Free
47
1:39.57
478
200 Back
22
1:46.37
541
Hanani, Tal
JR
0
200 IM
32
1:47.84
583
100 Breast
25
55.24
530
200 Breast
32
2:01.79
488
Henneman, John L
FR
0
50 Free
69
21.2
354
100 Fly
41
50.26
367
200 Fly
35
1:50.89
407
Lamb, Connor Patrick
JR
0
500 Free
53
4:33.2
434
400 IM
25
3:55.39
489
200 Back
34
1:48.59
455
Hiller, Samuel M
SR
0
50 Free
63
21.05
390
100 Back
41
50.58
365
200 Back
28
1:46.80
525
Szczupakiewicz, Josep
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:31.07
477
200 Free
58
1:41.00
399
1650 Free
34
16:01.86
294
Mork, Nehemiah S
FR
0
50 Free
67
21.13
371
200 Free
45
1:39.50
481
100 Free
52
45.54
462
Martin, Benjamin G
SR
0
200 IM
38
1:49.14
534
400 IM
30
3:58.06
431
200 Back
30
1:47.61
494
De La Garza, Matthew
0
1 mtr Diving
35
224.1
3 mtr Diving
35
190.2
Duffy, Alexander T
JR
0
200 IM
56
1:51.86
420
400 IM
34
3:59.62
396
200 Fly
33
1:50.26
435
Whitaker, Gabriel L
SO
0
50 Free
54
20.77
459
100 Fly
38
49.32
459
100 Free
61
46.56
344
Kost, Michael
SO
0
200 IM
58
1:56.26
239
100 Fly
40
50.1
382
200 Fly
37
1:51.99
359
Strahlman, Mitchell T
JR
0
500 Free
56
4:36.01
377
400 IM
26
3:55.51
486
200 Fly
25
1:48.73
500
Schoof, Timothy W
FR
0
100 Fly
35
49.25
466
100 Back
40
50.54
369
200 Fly
34
1:50.45
426
Trompke, Alexander S
JR
0
100 Fly
32
48.73
515
100 Back
27
48.86
510
200 Back
36
1:49.02
438
Why did Steele Johnston win diver of the meet when Michael Hixon won more points and more golds?
Average placing probably