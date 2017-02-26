Big 10 Men Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Live Results

The Big 10 Men’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring.

Notes

-There were no 3 individual event winners. Individual scores were led by Vinicius Lanza of Indiana with 92 points. He was followed by Felix Auboeck of Michigan with 91, Blake Pieroni of Indiana with 90, Michael Hixon of Indiana with 88, and Shane Ryan of Penn St with 87.

-By Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was Blake Pieroni‘s 41.44 100 free with 880 points followed by Paul Powers 18.80 50 free with 873 points, and Matt McHugh‘s 44.91 100 fly with 847 points.

Individual Breakdown

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet. Diver’s years weren’t included in the live results, so they’re not included here.

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lanza, Vinicius M SO 92 200 IM 1 1:41.59 803 100 Fly 2 45.07 831 200 Fly 1 1:40.97 787 Pieroni, Blake J JR 90 200 IM 4 1:43.50 733 200 Free 1 1:32.13 829 100 Free 1 41.44 880 Hixon, Michael 88 1 mtr Diving 1 488.65 3 mtr Diving 1 520.4 Platform Diving 6 427.75 El Kamash, Marwan M SR 75 500 Free 3 4:12.11 806 200 Free 8 1:35.86 656 1650 Free 4 14:50.22 683 Connor, James 73 1 mtr Diving 2 487.5 3 mtr Diving 5 455.95 Platform Diving 9 412.2 Glover, Robert S SR 72 200 IM 14 1:46.02 647 100 Back 3 46.45 688 200 Back 1 1:41.25 711 Finnerty, Ian J SO 72 200 IM 2 1:41.86 793 100 Breast 1 51.38 818 200 Breast 15 1:58.31 602 Tavcar, Anze SR 60 50 Free 10 19.66 690 200 Free 9 1:34.23 727 100 Free 7 42.89 725 Khalafalla, Ali A JR 60 50 Free 2 18.94 839 100 Back 18 47.78 594 100 Free 5 42.46 767 Miller, Jackson D SR 59 500 Free 7 4:17.36 714 200 Free 6 1:34.14 731 1650 Free 15 15:16.51 555 Samy, Mohamed E SO 54 200 IM 17 1:45.17 675 200 Free 5 1:34.05 735 100 Free 9 43.13 703 Coldren, Cody 53 1 mtr Diving 8 310.25 3 mtr Diving 11 399.3 Platform Diving 12 377.05 Irwin, Max M SR 47 500 Free 16 4:24.39 600 100 Fly 15 47.46 626 200 Fly 6 1:45.15 637 Brock, Levi B JR 39 50 Free 52 20.75 464 100 Breast 6 52.91 700 200 Breast 12 1:57.07 638 Lorentz, Samuel G SR 38 50 Free 8 19.53 715 100 Free 11 43.24 692 Beckman, James W SO 36 200 IM 26 1:47.11 609 100 Back 11 47.14 640 200 Back 9 1:43.31 645 Hubbuch, John A SO 29 500 Free 15 4:23.23 619 400 IM 21 3:54.12 515 1650 Free 14 15:11.56 581 Collins, Jack M SO 28 500 Free 26 4:24.92 590 400 IM 20 3:53.95 519 1650 Free 7 15:03.75 619 Arndt, Joshua 28 1 mtr Diving 14 312.95 3 mtr Diving 12 387.85 Platform Diving 26 251.25 Romany, Joshua D SO 21 50 Free 13 19.83 660 100 Fly 21 47.79 599 100 Free 22 43.93 629 Anderson, Matthew K SO 20 500 Free 30 4:25.82 575 200 Free 48 1:39.64 474 1650 Free 9 15:07.21 602 Kucharczyk, Joseph J FR 20 100 Breast 28 55.46 512 200 Breast 9 1:56.20 664 Destrampe, Adam C SO 19 500 Free 14 4:23.12 621 200 Free 32 1:37.54 580 1650 Free 19 15:20.73 532 Patrouch, Oliver L JR 8 50 Free 26 20.04 618 100 Fly 18 47.45 627 100 Free 24 44.11 612 Valedon, Brian M FR 7 500 Free 46 4:29.53 507 400 IM 29 3:57.71 439 200 Fly 18 1:46.38 593 Apa, Armand S JR 4 100 Breast 21 54.97 551 200 Breast 28 2:00.12 545

Ohio St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McHugh, Matt J SR 83 50 Free 7 19.5 721 100 Fly 1 44.91 847 100 Back 2 45.52 756 Zeng, Collin 83 1 mtr Diving 3 474.6 3 mtr Diving 2 510.3 Platform Diving 2 532.5 Fleagle, Joshua W SR 72 50 Free 9 19.61 700 200 Free 2 1:33.25 773 100 Free 6 42.55 758 Trace, Thomas E JR 67 50 Free 14 19.88 649 100 Back 4 46.53 683 200 Back 2 1:41.92 690 Law, Christopher 63 1 mtr Diving 13 332.6 3 mtr Diving 7 431.75 Platform Diving 4 458.85 Lim, Ching H JR 61 200 IM 13 1:45.57 662 400 IM 3 3:46.89 649 200 Fly 9 1:45.44 627 Romanik, Stephen 60 1 mtr Diving 12 340.65 3 mtr Diving 8 346.15 Platform Diving 7 369.3 Lense, Noah J FR 53 50 Free 44 20.54 513 100 Fly 5 46.28 722 200 Fly 2 1:41.44 769 Barone, Jack J JR 52 50 Free 27 20.04 618 100 Breast 3 52.26 748 200 Breast 5 1:54.61 710 Painhas, Henrique SO 50 100 Fly 13 47.09 656 100 Back 16 48.4 546 200 Fly 5 1:44.31 666 Loy, Andrew D FR 50 200 IM 9 1:44.71 691 200 Free 10 1:34.64 709 100 Free 14 43.34 683 Appleby, Andrew J SR 48.5 200 IM 16 1:46.13 643 100 Back 7 47.3 628 200 Back 12 1:43.89 626 Seal, Brayden C JR 46 500 Free 6 4:16.13 735 200 Free 30 1:37.3 592 1650 Free 8 15:05.03 613 White, Clay 42 1 mtr Diving 11 353.2 3 mtr Diving 15 330.35 Platform Diving 13 367.35 Salazar, Michael G SO 39 100 Fly 11 46.77 682 200 Fly 7 1:45.38 629 Long, Joseph M SR 38 500 Free 8 4:18.57 694 200 Free 20 1:36.33 635 1650 Free 16 15:17.18 552 Chavez, Mossimo K SO 36 50 Free 6 19.45 731 200 Free 34 1:37.69 573 100 Free 15 43.55 664 Daniels-Freeman, Aaro 28 1 mtr Diving 17 301.75 3 mtr Diving 19 329.65 Platform Diving 14 347.2 Shannon, Brad D SO 26 200 IM 59 1:59.69 134 100 Back 12 47.47 616 200 Back 16 1:45.15 584 Lindstrom, Andrew B JR 26 500 Free 47 4:30.09 496 400 IM 12 3:49.75 599 200 Breast 16 1:58.71 589 Eaton, Michael A JR 23 100 Breast 11 53.59 652 200 Breast 18 1:58.78 587 Belanger, Mark R JR 22 100 Back 8 47.53 612 100 Free 25 43.86 636 Vandermeulen, Ryan T FR 22 500 Free 11 4:21.24 651 200 Free 19 1:36.28 637 100 Free 39 44.79 544 Christian, Nathan A JR 5 50 Free 31 20.17 592 200 Free 37 1:38.00 558 100 Free 20 43.68 652 DeVal, Quinlan 5 1 mtr Diving 29 254.1 3 mtr Diving 23 314.55 Platform Diving 22 266.4 Musterait, Kevin E JR 0 50 Free 35 20.24 580 100 Free 26 43.87 635 Mortimer, Austin M SO 0 500 Free 43 4:28.76 521 1650 Free 26 15:32.79 464

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Auboeck, Felix O FR 91 500 Free 1 4:10.63 835 200 Free 3 1:33.27 772 1650 Free 1 14:29.25 786 Montague, Jacob R FR 80 200 IM 5 1:43.58 730 100 Breast 2 52.08 761 200 Breast 3 1:53.33 748 White, Evan S JR 80 200 IM 3 1:43.45 734 100 Fly 4 46.05 741 200 Fly 3 1:43.42 697 Ransford, Patrick J JR 77 500 Free 4 4:14.27 767 400 IM 6 3:47.79 633 1650 Free 3 14:38.72 738 Klein, Christopher A SR 74 200 IM 7 1:44.08 712 100 Breast 7 53.08 688 200 Breast 2 1:53.14 754 Swanson, Charles A FR 71 200 IM 10 1:44.77 689 400 IM 1 3:41.13 746 200 Breast 8 1:56.68 650 Papendick, Luke A SR 67 200 IM 11 1:44.96 682 100 Back 6 47.08 644 200 Back 3 1:42.22 680 Sanders, Tristan M JR 62 200 IM 15 1:46.05 646 100 Back 5 46.61 677 200 Back 5 1:42.35 676 Smachlo, Miles A FR 57 200 IM 18 1:45.23 673 100 Fly 6 46.43 709 200 Fly 4 1:43.46 696 Powers, Paul Q JR 57 50 Free 1 18.8 873 100 Back 22 48.43 544 100 Free 8 43.34 683 Stitt, Cameron R SR 55 500 Free 13 4:22.36 633 400 IM 5 3:47.72 634 1650 Free 11 15:08.96 594 Mangan, Jack F SR 53 500 Free 12 4:21.96 640 200 Free 13 1:35.59 668 200 Back 6 1:43.74 631 Cope, Thomas E FR 39 200 IM 12 1:45.24 673 100 Breast 18 53.79 638 200 Breast 10 1:56.24 662 Jones, James William FR 37 50 Free 36 20.25 576 100 Fly 9 46.41 711 100 Free 10 43.2 696 Holmquist, Stephen C SO 35 500 Free 19 4:23.19 620 400 IM 8 3:48.21 626 1650 Free 18 15:19.64 538 Al-Yamani, Mokhtar SO 32 500 Free 17 4:20.87 657 200 Free 11 1:35.03 692 100 Free 18 43.56 663 Maczka, Blake H SO 32 500 Free 10 4:20.34 666 1650 Free 12 15:09.22 592 Zofchak, Robert J FR 25 200 IM 21 1:46.80 620 100 Back 19 48.06 573 200 Back 12 1:43.89 626 Tafuto, Vincent F SR 20 50 Free 22 20.06 616 100 Fly 10 46.74 684 100 Free 29 44.15 608 Burkett, Jon D SO 14 100 Fly 16 47.49 624 100 Back 23 48.55 535 200 Fly 24 1:49.56 465 Babinet, Jeremy M FR 13 200 IM 34 1:48.08 574 100 Breast 14 53.96 626 200 Breast 31 2:00.86 520 Ballestas, Julian F SR 13 50 Free 58 20.88 432 200 Free 21 1:36.78 615 200 Fly 17 1:46.26 597 Ross, Jordan A SO 12 200 IM 45 1:49.55 517 100 Back 25 48.44 543 200 Back 15 1:44.77 597 DeShaw, Collin 11 1 mtr Diving 28 268.35 3 mtr Diving 16 291.8 Platform Diving 25 254.1 Herremans, Jacob 10 1 mtr Diving 25 277.35 3 mtr Diving 21 317.95 Platform Diving 19 289.65

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maly, Jakub SR 74 200 IM 8 1:45.05 679 400 IM 2 3:44.41 690 200 Breast 6 1:55.34 688 Barnard, Matt 65 1 mtr Diving 7 338.8 3 mtr Diving 10 424.05 Platform Diving 5 439.35 McHugh, Conner A JR 52 200 IM 30 1:47.62 591 100 Breast 4 52.44 734 200 Breast 4 1:53.61 740 Becker, Bowen T SO 52 50 Free 4 19.08 810 200 Free 38 1:38.02 557 100 Free 4 42.35 778 LeBlang, Alan 48 1 mtr Diving 15 312.55 3 mtr Diving 13 375.9 Platform Diving 8 358.95 Turner, Daryl D SR 43 100 Fly 12 46.81 679 100 Back 10 47.08 644 100 Free 16 43.98 624 Bushman, John P SR 40 200 IM 27 1:47.15 608 400 IM 10 3:46.09 662 200 Breast 7 1:56.53 654 Fair, Paul M SR 39 50 Free 15 19.9 647 200 Free 14 1:35.96 651 100 Free 13 43.33 684 Sande, Eric G SR 31 100 Breast 5 52.52 728 200 Breast 19 1:58.81 586 Messner, Michael E SO 30 500 Free 29 4:25.73 576 400 IM 11 3:49.28 607 1650 Free 13 15:11.14 583 Pokkinen, Tuomas J FR 28 50 Free 24 20.1 606 100 Fly 8 47.02 662 200 Fly 20 1:48.08 527 Thomas, Matthew A FR 25 50 Free 41 20.46 531 100 Fly 17 47.38 633 200 Fly 11 1:46.55 586 Saulnier, Nicholas A FR 23 500 Free 31 4:25.84 575 200 Free 18 1:36.24 639 200 Back 11 1:43.62 635 Redondo, Logan S SR 22 500 Free 20 4:23.46 615 200 Free 42 1:39.07 504 1650 Free 10 15:07.4 601 Moser, Jeremy 12 1 mtr Diving 24 278.7 3 mtr Diving 26 286.2 Platform Diving 16 304.55 Orf, Nickolaus E SR 11 100 Fly 28 48.45 541 200 Fly 16 1:47.79 539 Plachinski, Nicholas SO 9 500 Free 21 4:24.33 601 200 Free 51 1:40.1 449 1650 Free 20 15:21.42 529 Hohenstein, Brenner J SO 5 100 Breast 20 54.92 555 200 Breast 30 2:00.54 531 Busch, Noah J SR 5 50 Free 25 20.04 618 100 Back 20 48.33 552 100 Free 33 44.35 589 Hatanaka, Nicholas W SR 3 200 IM 49 1:50.34 485 100 Breast 26 55.26 528 200 Breast 22 1:59.02 580 Poon, Brian SO 1 200 IM 35 1:48.38 563 400 IM 24 3:54.57 506 200 Breast 27 1:59.94 551 Cooperman, Lucas 1 1 mtr Diving 27 268.9 3 mtr Diving 29 263.45 Platform Diving 24 256.25 Tidd, James T SO 0 50 Free 37 20.27 572 100 Free 46 45.04 518 Torres, Justin M FR 0 500 Free 54 4:33.3 432 400 IM 32 3:59.1 407 1650 Free 29 15:43.63 400 Klatt, Tyler M FR 0 200 IM 44 1:49.47 521 100 Back 31 49.22 480 200 Back 26 1:46.68 530 Thielen, Jonathon K SR 0 200 IM 28 1:47.55 593 400 IM 28 3:57.37 446 200 Back 29 1:46.99 518

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Clifton, Cannon J SR 79 50 Free 5 19.39 743 100 Fly 3 45.81 762 100 Free 3 42.25 788 Pinfold, Brett D SR 76 200 IM 6 1:43.6 729 200 Free 4 1:33.85 745 200 Back 4 1:42.24 679 Hutchins, Matthew T SR 75 500 Free 2 4:11.98 809 200 Free 7 1:35.32 679 1650 Free 6 14:56.72 653 Goicoechea, Victor JR 56 500 Free 9 4:17.12 718 200 Free 16 1:37.52 581 1650 Free 5 14:50.59 681 Barsanti, Ryan J SR 39 50 Free 12 19.79 666 200 Free 12 1:35.2 684 100 Free 17 43.37 681 Milinovich, Joseph M FR 37 500 Free 27 4:25.49 581 400 IM 9 3:46.04 663 200 Fly 10 1:46.38 593 Tran, Harrison D SR 35 100 Fly 14 47.26 642 200 Fly 8 1:46.4 592 McCarthy, Todd B JR 30 200 IM 22 1:46.81 620 400 IM 13 3:52.00 557 200 Back 14 1:44.14 618 Maloney, Sean W SR 18 500 Free 18 4:21.99 639 200 Free 17 1:35.91 654 1650 Free 23 15:25.9 504 Pomeroy, Kevin 15 1 mtr Diving 32 240.25 3 mtr Diving 22 314.9 Platform Diving 15 329.85 Stack, Ryan M JR 14 50 Free 30 20.11 604 200 Free 15 1:36.11 645 100 Free 23 43.94 628 Tysoe, Cameron FR 9 500 Free 41 4:28.34 529 200 Free 25 1:37.06 603 200 Back 17 1:43.79 630 Wills, Chris A SO 6 200 IM 39 1:49.27 529 100 Breast 24 55.56 504 200 Breast 20 1:58.89 584 Geunes, Eric P FR 6 500 Free 23 4:25.16 586 200 Free 35 1:37.74 571 1650 Free 21 15:23.88 515 Hodge, Cooper P FR 6 200 IM 37 1:48.89 543 400 IM 23 3:54.43 509 200 Breast 21 1:58.97 581 Temprano, Justin E FR 6 200 IM 47 1:49.71 511 100 Back 26 48.7 523 200 Back 19 1:44.45 608 Lyons, Anthony S JR 2 500 Free 38 4:27.46 546 200 Free 23 1:37.05 603 100 Free 41 44.82 541 Stines, Niko S FR 0 50 Free 65 21.1 378 200 Free 40 1:38.55 531 100 Free 51 45.42 476 Boden, Stephen A SO 0 200 IM 54 1:51.52 435 400 IM 35 4:02.84 323 200 Back 37 1:49.26 428 Aronson, Matthew 0 1 mtr Diving 26 273.25 3 mtr Diving 32 261.45 Pearce, Andrew 0 1 mtr Diving 30 247.6 3 mtr Diving 28 266.1 Platform Diving 29 165.4 Salomon, Jonathan M SO 0 50 Free 32 20.21 584 100 Fly 37 49.28 463 100 Free 43 44.89 534 O’Neill, Ethan 0 1 mtr Diving 34 227.05 3 mtr Diving 30 263.15 Platform Diving 27 229.6 Sullivan, Michael E SO 0 500 Free 55 4:33.52 428 200 Free 55 1:40.68 417 200 Fly 36 1:51.68 372 Back, Griffin W FR 0 200 IM 33 1:47.93 580 100 Breast 27 55.34 522 200 Breast 25 1:59.80 555 Braun, Kevin FR 0 50 Free 32 20.21 584 200 Free 49 1:39.83 464 100 Free 35 44.55 569

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Johnson, Steele 85 1 mtr Diving 4 470.05 3 mtr Diving 3 506.45 Platform Diving 1 547.8 Loschiavo, Brandon 71 1 mtr Diving 6 398.3 3 mtr Diving 9 450.75 Platform Diving 3 459.35 Amaltdinov, Marat R JR 52 100 Breast 9 53.19 680 200 Breast 1 1:52.89 762 Cifelli, Joseph 49 1 mtr Diving 5 439.2 3 mtr Diving 6 452.55 Showalter, Max 41 1 mtr Diving 16 309.45 3 mtr Diving 14 369.9 Platform Diving 10 407.95 Brooks, Joshua B SR 28 200 IM 29 1:47.56 593 400 IM 4 3:47.58 637 200 Fly 23 1:48.87 495 Bals, Christian M JR 27 200 IM 55 1:51.55 434 100 Breast 13 53.89 631 200 Breast 14 1:57.9 614 Thomas, Jacob J JR 27 200 IM 24 1:47.47 596 100 Back 21 48.38 548 200 Back 8 1:45.14 585 Noens, Adam T JR 26 200 IM 23 1:47.15 608 400 IM 7 3:48.17 627 200 Breast 24 1:59.9 552 Young, Joseph A SO 24 200 IM 19 1:46.38 634 100 Back 14 47.77 594 200 Back 20 1:45.35 577 Komlenic, Kristian FR 20 50 Free 45 20.56 508 100 Back 9 46.97 652 100 Free 48 45.25 495 Bujoczek, Filip A SR 16 50 Free 18 19.96 633 200 Free 22 1:36.88 611 100 Free 19 43.63 657 Lewis, Grant N SO 13 200 IM 43 1:49.45 521 400 IM 18 3:52.24 553 200 Fly 19 1:47.36 556 Flager, Austin M SR 10 50 Free 20 20.03 620 100 Fly 20 47.74 603 100 Free 28 44.14 609 Close, Alex S SO 4 500 Free 57 4:36.03 377 200 Fly 21 1:48.4 514 Gardner, Joseph T SO 3 200 IM 41 1:49.41 523 100 Fly 30 48.6 528 100 Breast 22 55.01 548 Ehrman, Joshua K SR 2 200 IM 40 1:49.30 527 100 Breast 23 55.52 507 100 Free 47 45.13 508 Schrensky, William J FR 2 100 Breast 30 55.72 491 200 Breast 23 1:59.05 579 Toetz, Alexander F SR 1 100 Fly 34 49.14 476 100 Back 24 48.6 531 200 Back 31 1:48.31 467 Barth, Timothy J SO 1 50 Free 68 21.17 361 100 Back 32 49.26 477 200 Back 24 1:47.43 501 Higgins, Jackson T SO 0 500 Free 35 4:26.89 556 200 Free 31 1:37.38 588 1650 Free 32 15:48.2 373 Juliusson, Erik J SO 0 200 IM 25 1:46.89 617 100 Fly 31 48.7 518 100 Back 33 49.27 476 Zawatski, Edward J SO 0 50 Free 38 20.29 567 100 Back 36 50.13 403 100 Free 49 45.29 490 Thomas, Nathaniel A JR 0 50 Free 40 20.39 546 200 Free 54 1:40.67 417 100 Free 53 45.72 441 McDowell, Nicholas FR 0 500 Free 36 4:27.39 547 200 Free 52 1:40.36 434 1650 Free 25 15:27.54 495 Boone, James T SO 0 50 Free 59 20.89 430 200 Free 36 1:37.87 565 100 Free 30 44.18 605

Penn St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ryan, Shane P SR 87 50 Free 3 19.03 819 100 Back 1 44.65 827 100 Free 2 41.86 831 Boissier, Hector G 51 1 mtr Diving 9 364.5 3 mtr Diving 4 465.85 Platform Diving 20 276.15 Freund, Kaelan J FR 34.5 200 IM 20 1:46.52 630 100 Breast 11 53.59 652 200 Breast 13 1:57.6 623 Cassell, Gunther A SO 31 50 Free 71 25.32 1 100 Breast 8 54.38 596 200 Breast 17 1:56.28 661 Kwasnik, Michael J SR 25 50 Free 72 25.42 0 100 Breast 17 53.73 642 200 Breast 11 1:56.70 649 Veregin, Liam J FR 16 50 Free 56 20.85 439 100 Back 15 48.05 573 200 Back 21 1:45.88 559 Dinunzio, Matthew R FR 15 500 Free 52 4:32.06 457 1650 Free 31 15:48.1 373 200 Fly 12 1:46.79 577 Dikos, Stergios C SO 14 50 Free 46 20.58 504 100 Fly 33 48.89 500 200 Fly 13 1:47.15 564 Schuehler, Andrew R SR 13 200 IM 48 1:50.20 491 100 Fly 24 48.91 498 100 Breast 15 54.33 599 Scanlon, Connor 11 1 mtr Diving 21 296.35 3 mtr Diving 18 331.6 Zamir, Tomer SO 9 50 Free 29 20.09 608 100 Fly 27 48.44 542 100 Back 17 47.76 595 Crow, John 9 1 mtr Diving 20 299.2 3 mtr Diving 25 295.5 Platform Diving 21 271.05 Bledsoe, Nathaniel A SO 6 200 IM 51 1:50.85 464 400 IM 19 3:52.89 540 200 Fly 30 1:49.83 453 Stasiunas, Matthew C SR 1 500 Free 25 4:23.61 613 200 Free 24 1:37.18 597 100 Free 34 44.54 570 Beard, Billy G FR 0 50 Free 53 20.76 461 200 Free 39 1:38.16 550 100 Free 43 44.89 534 Fenstermacher, Robert SO 0 100 Fly 43 50.51 343 200 Free 56 1:40.93 403 100 Free 55 45.85 426 Wilson, Austin L FR 0 50 Free 51 20.73 468 100 Back 29 49.08 492 200 Back 32 1:48.46 461 Hunter, Bryson L FR 0 50 Free 62 21.04 393 200 Free 62 1:41.83 353 100 Free 57 45.86 425 O’Neill, Ryan P JR 0 200 Free 29 1:37.29 592 100 Free 45 44.94 529 Nunez, John SO 0 500 Free 51 4:31.7 464 200 Free 44 1:39.32 491 200 Fly 38 1:53.80 283 Petrini, Samuel J SO 0 100 Fly 45 51.24 276 100 Breast 33 58.34 278 200 Breast 37 2:07.37 293 Dickson, Robert W SO 0 500 Free 39 4:27.59 543 400 IM 27 3:55.58 485 1650 Free 27 15:34.44 455 Bantley, Robert SR 0 50 Free 47 20.61 497 200 Free 61 1:41.29 383 Cervone, Joao P SO 0 500 Free 37 4:27.42 546 200 Free 26 1:37.07 602 1650 Free 28 15:34.52 454

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mende, Kenneth SO 37 200 IM 36 1:48.57 556 100 Back 13 47.53 612 200 Back 7 1:44.32 612 Twarowski, Jerzy M JR 36 50 Free 38 20.29 567 100 Fly 7 46.78 681 200 Fly 14 1:47.23 561 Smith, Jack A SO 31 50 Free 11 19.78 668 100 Free 12 43.29 688 Brenner, William 19 1 mtr Diving 10 361.15 3 mtr Diving 31 261.65 Platform Diving 23 259.6 Rathbun, Thomas V JR 17 500 Free 33 4:26.54 562 200 Free 33 1:37.59 578 200 Back 10 1:43.46 640 Dawson, Christopher C JR 12 500 Free 28 4:25.63 578 400 IM 17 3:50.58 584 1650 Free 22 15:24.38 512 Myhre, Joseph A FR 10.5 50 Free 18 19.96 633 200 Free 28 1:37.27 593 100 Free 21 43.85 636 Mauser, Matthew 7 1 mtr Diving 18 301.3 3 mtr Diving 33 256.6 Heffner, Brandis 5 1 mtr Diving 31 240.35 3 mtr Diving 20 326.5 Platform Diving 28 228.3 Halsmer, Joseph J SR 4 50 Free 21 20.05 616 200 Free 43 1:39.26 494 100 Free 31 44.25 599 Allen, Colter B JR 3 200 IM 50 1:50.82 465 100 Fly 22 47.98 583 200 Fly 26 1:49.08 486 Scott, William S FR 2.5 50 Free 22 20.06 616 100 Free 41 44.82 541 White, Forrest J FR 2 500 Free 34 4:26.64 560 100 Back 35 49.51 456 200 Back 23 1:46.72 528 Patnode, Kyle R SR 2 100 Fly 23 48.11 571 100 Back 38 50.28 390 200 Back 39 1:51.26 347 Colin, John L FR 0 50 Free 64 21.07 386 100 Back 39 50.35 384 200 Back 38 1:50.11 394 Farnum, Brandon S SR 0 50 Free 55 20.83 444 100 Fly 39 49.41 450 100 Free 54 45.84 427 Colin, Benjamin D SO 0 500 Free 48 4:30.43 489 200 Free 53 1:40.53 425 1650 Free 35 16:04.15 282 Credit, Weston R FR 0 200 IM 53 1:51.04 455 100 Breast 29 55.67 495 200 Breast 26 1:59.83 554 Gannon, Kyle A SR 0 500 Free 32 4:26.37 565 200 Free 27 1:37.08 602 100 Free 50 45.35 484 Tenney, Michael D FR 0 500 Free 40 4:27.69 541 400 IM 33 3:59.2 405 200 Fly 27 1:49.50 468 Fiolic, Stjepan FR 0 50 Free 48 20.66 485 100 Back 30 49.18 483 100 Free 37 44.63 561 Hemmingsen, Robert J JR 0 50 Free 43 20.49 524 100 Fly 25 48.29 556 200 Fly 29 1:49.72 458 Kamin, Matthew J SO 0 50 Free 28 20.08 612 100 Free 27 44.11 612 Webb, Isaak E FR 0 200 IM 57 1:53.38 354 100 Breast 31 55.87 479 200 Breast 35 2:02.94 448 Samuelson, Logan B JR 0 500 Free 44 4:29.18 513 200 Free 60 1:41.17 389 1650 Free 33 15:52.8 346

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wilimovsky, Jordan M SR 66 500 Free 5 4:15.93 738 400 IM 14 3:52.14 555 1650 Free 2 14:34.51 759 Cramer, Andrew 31 1 mtr Diving 19 299.25 3 mtr Diving 17 339.6 Platform Diving 11 377.3 Hofstadter, William A SO 11 50 Free 41 20.46 531 100 Breast 16 54.67 574 200 Breast 29 2:00.53 531 Magliato, Ben 10 1 mtr Diving 23 279.2 3 mtr Diving 24 302 Platform Diving 18 293.25 Lis, Tyler Q SO 10 200 IM 46 1:49.6 515 400 IM 22 3:54.27 512 200 Back 18 1:44.09 620 Becker, Damian 9 1 mtr Diving 33 232.3 3 mtr Diving 34 230.9 Platform Diving 17 297.7 Olshtein, Almog JR 9 50 Free 17 19.94 637 100 Free 32 44.28 596 Tate, Ryan T SO 6 50 Free 49 20.67 483 100 Fly 19 47.6 615 100 Free 36 44.61 563 Page, Carter J SO 1 500 Free 42 4:28.41 528 200 Free 49 1:39.83 464 1650 Free 24 15:27.15 497 Blansfield, Jonathan JR 0 500 Free 58 4:37.79 342 200 Free 63 1:44.88 203 1650 Free 36 16:16.33 220 Shull, Stephen R SR 0 500 Free 50 4:31.17 475 200 Free 57 1:40.95 402 100 Free 60 46.46 355 Sharma, Arjun SO 0 50 Free 66 21.12 373 100 Fly 29 48.57 530 200 Fly 31 1:49.85 453 Cole, Charles M SR 0 500 Free 60 4:42.74 250 200 Free 46 1:39.56 478 100 Free 59 46.28 376 Snarski, Alexander J JR 0 50 Free 50 20.72 471 100 Back 34 49.39 466 200 Back 35 1:48.79 447 Steiner, Joao P SR 0 50 Free 60 20.95 415 100 Fly 42 50.31 362 100 Free 55 45.85 426 Hanson, Justin T SO 0 200 IM 52 1:50.95 459 400 IM 31 3:58.1 430 200 Fly 32 1:50.02 445 Morris, Jack J SR 0 50 Free 61 20.99 405 100 Fly 36 49.27 464 100 Free 58 46.09 398 Jovanovic, Andrew N SR 0 100 Back 28 49.01 497 200 Back 27 1:46.72 528 Lieberman, Jonathan D SR 0 500 Free 45 4:29.48 508 200 Free 41 1:39.03 506 200 Back 25 1:46.57 534 Kountroubis, Athanasi SO 0 50 Free 70 21.71 238 100 Breast 32 56.05 464 200 Breast 34 2:02.75 455 Thorne, John L SO 0 100 Back 37 50.14 402 200 Back 32 1:48.46 461

