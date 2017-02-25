VIDEO: Watch Reece Whitley Shred National HS Record in 100 Breast

Just hours after breaking the National Independent High School and overall High School records in the 100 yard breaststroke in prelims at the 2017 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships, Penn Charter junior Reece Whitley lowered his new marks by another half-second in finals.

Whitley went out in 24.75 and came back in 27.09 to lower the national record to 51.84. He is now .09 off Michael Andrew’s National Age Group record in the event.

Finishing second was Dean Nguyen of Mercersburg Academy in 55.72. Haverford School freshman Antonio Octaviano placed third in 56.33; he moved up to #4 on the all-time list for 13-14 boys with his swim.

Thanks to Andrew Helber for the videos from Easterns.