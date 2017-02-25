VIDEO: Watch Reece Whitley Shred National HS Record in 100 Breast

  3 Anne Lepesant | February 25th, 2017 | High School, News, Previews & Recaps, Records, Video

Just hours after breaking the National Independent High School and overall High School records in the 100 yard breaststroke in prelims at the 2017 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships, Penn Charter junior Reece Whitley lowered his new marks by another half-second in finals.

Whitley went out in 24.75 and came back in 27.09 to lower the national record to 51.84. He is now .09 off Michael Andrew’s National Age Group record in the event.

Finishing second was Dean Nguyen of Mercersburg Academy in 55.72. Haverford School freshman Antonio Octaviano placed third in 56.33; he moved up to #4 on the all-time list for 13-14 boys with his swim.

Thanks to Andrew Helber for the videos from Easterns.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "VIDEO: Watch Reece Whitley Shred National HS Record in 100 Breast"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
PVSFree

That 56.33 by a FRESHMAN is getting a bit overlooked, that’s a ridiculous swim as well

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
17 hours 37 minutes ago
Jimswim

Freshman Ethan Dang went a 55.0 in prelims at Washington 4A State a couple weeks ago. He followed it up with a 55.5for second place to Johnathan Cook’s 53.9

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
16 hours 35 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Reece is also Huge on top of his insane talent – that works very well for him .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 25 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »