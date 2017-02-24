2017 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS: DAY 3 FINALS LIVE RECAP

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

Michigan Wolverines (results) Schedule of Events

Live Results

Streaming (BTN subscription required)

Championship Central: here

Day Three of the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set to continue tonight in Columbus, Ohio. Swimmers will be competing in the 200 free relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 individual free, 100 breast, and the 100 back. The divers will also compete in the 3-meter springboard. Big names from across the conference—Wisconsin’s Brett Pinfold and Matt Hutchins, Ohio State’s Matt McHugh, Indiana’s Blake Pieroni, and Penn State’s Shane Ryan—will all see action tonight as they seek to maximize their championship points for their respective teams.

Indiana is currently leading the meet (562 points), while Michigan (461.5) and Ohio State (430) round out the top three.

Men’s 200 Free Relay Finals

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:17.77

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:18.46

B1G Meet Record: Michigan, 2013, 1:16.42 (Turk, M. Ortiz, Fletcher, B. Ortiz)

Men’s 400 IM Finals

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:40.76

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:54.49

B1G Meet Record: Michigan, 2009, 3:38.03 (Tyler Clary)

Men’s 100 Fly Finals

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.73

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.29

B1G Meet Record: Ohio State, 2017, 45.29 (Matt McHugh)

Men’s 200 Free Finals

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:32.97

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.99

B1G Meet Record: Michigan, 2014, 1:32.14 (Michael Wynalda)

Men’s 100 Breast Finals

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.93

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.39

B1G Meet Record: Indiana, 2013, 51.50 (Cody Miller)

Men’s 100 Back Finals

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.37

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.49

B1G Meet Record: Ohio State, 2016, 45.07 (Matt McHugh)

Men’s 3 Meter Diving Finals

NCAA qualifying: 320 points