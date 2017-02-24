8th EurocomSwim at Massy: M-A Olivier Double Distance Winner on Day 1

8th EurocomSwim National Meet at Massy (50m)

The 8th annual “Meeting National Eurocom de Massy,” the second stage of France’s Swimtour 2017 that follows the 5th Annual “Meeting Olympique de Courbevoie” two weekends ago, kicked off on Friday. On the program for the opening day were timed finals of both the 800m free and the 1500m free, and the heats of all the sprint stroke events: 50m fly, 50m back, 50m breast, and 50m free. Notably absent from the meet was the top seed in the 50m free, Frédérick Bousquet of CN Marseille. Bousquet had written on his Facebook page that he had to pull out of the meet because of “family problems.”

The afternoon began with the Olympic distance events. Sharon van Rouwendaal of Netherlands, who trains in Narbonne with Philippe Lucas but swims for Montpellier Metropole, won in 8:40.81, her best for the season and the #20 time in the world so far this season. Behind van Rouwendaal were four Montpellier teammates: Anna Egorova of Russia (8:46.15), Fantine Lesaffre (8:53.14, PBx7.3 and first time under 9 minutes), Camille Wishaupt (9:07.45), and Léa Marchal (9:10.13). Rounding out the top 8 were Clothilde Cousson of SFO Courbevoie (9:15.11, PBx5), Valériya Egorova (Russia) of Montpellier (9:19.01), and ES Massy’s own Lila Langlais (9:21.81, PBx2.6).

In the men’s 1500m free, it was open water star Marc-Antoine Olivier, who swims for Denain Natation, on top of the podium with 15:26.71. He was followed by Montpellier’s David Aubry (15:38.94), Axel Reymond of Clamart/INSEP (16:02.57), ES Massy’s Naim Mokhfi (16:15.34), Alexis Vandevelde of Versailles/INSEP (16:26.78), and Kylian Gicquel of Nogent (16:45.35). A pair of 14-year-olds, Noyan Taylan of Vanves (16:47.32) and Leo Teule of CNO St-Germain-en-Laye (16:56.34) came in next; Teule dropped 9 seconds to land in 8th.

After all the heats of 50s, the distance swimmers were back at it in the non-Olympic events. Egorova won the women’s 1500m free in 16:59.40. Marchal was runner-up with 17:24.46. Jessica Secrestat of Clamart/INSEP touched third with 17:41.91. Olivier doubled with a win in the men’s 800m free (8:10.59). Aubrey was second to the wall in 8:12.22. Anis Cheniti of CN Poissy/INSEP took third in 8:20.60.

Finals for the 50 fly and 50 breast will open Saturday’s afternoon session; those for the 50 back and 50 free will kick off Sunday’s.