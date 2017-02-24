Janet Hu Downs 2nd Pac-12 Meet Record of the Day with 50.2 100 Back

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford’s Janet Hu was on a roll during day 3 prelims of the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Shortly after setting a new Meet Record in the 100 fly, she returned to the pool to set another Pac-12 Meet Record in the 100 back. Hu touched the wall in 50.29, taking down the former record of 50.64 done by Rachel Bootsma in 2015.

Hu’s Splits By 50:

1st 50- 24.49

2nd 50- 25.80

Final Time- 50.29

Hu now ranks 4th on the all-time top performers list, moving ahead of Cindy Tran. Her time also marked the 7th fastest performance in history.

All Time Top Performers: Women’s 100 Back

In tonight’s final, Hu will be chasing the elusive American Record of 49.97 set by Natalie Coughlin back in 2002. She’ll be up against a stacked field of backstrokers that includes defending champion Ally Howe, Linnea Mack, and Kathleen Baker, who all posted times in the 50-mid to high range in prelims. Cal’s Amy Bilquist, the 5th seed, has also been sub-51.