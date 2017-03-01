2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



NC State star Ryan Held is listed on the psychs as pulling double duty today, scheduled to swim both the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle, but we’ll see what unfolds. He’s coming off of a speedy first couple of days in Atlanta, where just last night he notched the NCAA’s 2nd fastest 50 freestyle time this season to score an individual ACC Championship title.

But Louisville sees two of its major weapons take to the pool again today, with Venezuelan junior Carlos Claverie and Russian senior Grigory Tarasevich entering the meet as the top seeds in the 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, respectively. Claverie is on the hunt for his first A-final, having missed out yesterday in the 200 IM with a 9th place finish after prelims. As for Tarasevich, he set the Championship Record with his title-winning time of 45.28 and enters this year’s meet as the only sub-46-second backstroker.

Virginia Tech’s Brandon Fiala lurks in the men’s breaststroke race today, as does Florida State’s Jason Coombs. Both men saw action last night individually in the 200 IM, where they finished 2nd and 8th overall.

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 3:40.76

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 3:54.49

Conference Record – Gal Nevo, 2009 – 3:38.00

Championship Record – Gal Nevo, 2009 – 3:39.33

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 45.73

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 48.29

Conference Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 45.00

Championship Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 45.12

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:32.97

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:37.99

Conference Record – Simonas Bilis , 2016 – 1:32.02

, 2016 – 1:32.02 Championship Record – Scot Robson, 2010 – 1:32.45

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE- PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 51.93

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 55.39

Conference Record – Thomas Dahlia, 2015 – 51.83

Championship Record – Brandon Fiala, 2016 – 51.86

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS