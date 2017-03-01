TAC Titans Win North Carolina Age Group Short Course Championships

This past weekend the TAC TITANS won the 2017 North Carolina Short Course Age Group Championship meet. The meet was hosted by the TITANS at their training facility, the Triangle Aquatic Center, in Cary, North Carolina. This is the first championship title won by the TITANS, who have only been in existence since 2013.

The TITANS qualified 105 swimmers for the meet this year. Other large teams at the meet included defending meet champion SwimMAC Carolina, Marlins of Raleigh, and YMCA of the Triangle Area.

In their march towards victory, the TITANS broke 33 team records and had 17 swimmers place in the top 10. In the 11-12 age group, the 200 medley relay team of Abby Clark (27.19), Keelan Cotter (30.99), Elena Dry (26.01), and Taylor Morris (24.53) broke the state record with a time of 1:48.72. At the end of the weekend, Lily Ann Willis was named the high point winner for the 9-10 girl division. 13 year old Braeden Haughey received the high point award for the 13-14 boys age group.

The TITANS finished the meet with a combined score of 3968 points. Second place was SwimMAC Carolina with 2882.5 points and finishing third was the YMCA of the Triangle Area with 1765.5 points. The TITANS also won the men’s meet and the women’s meet.

TITANS Head Coach Bruce Marchionda is off to a good start during his first year with the program.

“It’s definitely a big step in the right direction and an exciting time to be part of the TAC TITANS program,” Marchionda says. “Our head age group coach Rob Norman continues to do a great job

training these swimmers and that was clearly reflected this weekend.”

With only a month left in the short course season, the TITANS will look to continue their success through the upcoming meets and in to the long course season.

“We still have progress to make,” Marchionda reflects. “We will continue to build upon the foundation we are trying to lay.”

