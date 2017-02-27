Kentucky’s Painter, Penn State’s Sowinski Qualify for NCAAs at OSU Last Chance Meet

OHIO STATE LAST CHANCE MEET

February 26th, 2017

Last-chance qualifier for NCAA Championships

Columbus, Ohio

A couple of swimmers took advantage of the Ohio State Last Chance Meet to earn a spot at the upcoming Women’s Division 1 NCAA Championships. The meet was one of 6 last chance meets going on throughout the country this weekend, with 3 more to come for the men in early March. Swimmers can swim an event in prelims and finals of a last chance meet, along with in one time trial. See all of the last chance meets here.

Kentucky’s Katie Painter locked in an NCAA bid in the 400 IM, clocking in at 4:08.11. With all major conferences now finished, Painter is ranked 25th in the nation, which is a big step up from her previous 57th place standing. She dropped a full 4 seconds from her season best heading into the meet.

Penn State’s Katelyn Sowinski earned her bid in the 200 fly. Coming into the meet, she was just outside of the bubble with a 42nd-ranked 1:56.78. She’s now safe for an NCAA invite with her Last Chance Meet time of 1:55.97, which ranks her 25th in the nation.

Akron’s Sadie Fazekas took a shot at the 100 fly. She swam a quick 52.96, but was a few tenths shy of her season best time of 52.71 from the MAC Championships. That leaves her ranked 55th in the nation.