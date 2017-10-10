Longhorns Pull in Verbal from In-state Breaststroker/IMer Braden Vines

Braden Vines from Midland, Texas, has announced via social media his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim with some of the world’s best at the University of Texas!! Hook ’em!!🤘🏼🐂”

Vines swims for Midland High School and City Of Midland Swim Team. A versatile IMer, the West Texas swimmer has finished fifth or better in the 200 IM at the UIL 6A State Meet, in each of his three years of high school swimming. At the 2017 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet he took fifth in the 200 IM with 1:49.77 (he was fourth in both his freshman and sophomore years) and third in the 100 breast (56.32). Swimming for his club team two weeks later at the American Short Course Championships, Vines scored PBs in the 100/200 free, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM, landing in the A finals of the 200 breast and 200/400 IM.

This summer he had an outstanding long course season, garnering lifetime bests in the 400 free and 50 back at Austin Sectionals in July, and in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at Summer Junior Nationals. He competed at Juniors in the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM, placing 4th in the 200 IM and 13th in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.09

200 breast – 2:00.65

200 IM – 1:49.24

400 IM – 3:53.10

100 free – 46.70

200 free – 1:40.83

Vines’ futures teammates from the University of Texas class of 2022 will be verbal commits Alex Zettle, Charlie Scheinfeld, Daniel Krueger, Drew Kibler, Jason Park, and Matthew Willenbring.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim with some of the world's best at the University of Texas!! Hook 'em!!🤘🏼🐂 pic.twitter.com/SP3JmCDPP5 — Braden Vines (@bdvines101) October 10, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].