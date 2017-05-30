Texas Men Reel in Verbal Commit from 6A 200 Free Record-Holder Alex Zettle

The University of Texas men’s swimming and diving team keeps charging ahead building its class of 2022. After hearing from Charlie Scheinfeld, Daniel Krueger, and Drew Kibler earlier this spring, the Longhorns have now received a verbal commitment from in-state standout Alex Zettle. He said on Instagram:

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Texas to continue my academic and swimming career. It’s an honor to join the longhorn family. Hook’em!”

Zettle is a junior at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas. He is the double-defending Texas 6A champion in the 200 free, and he set the Texas state and 6A record in the event at the UIL Swimming and Diving State Meet this past February with 1:36.27. He won the 200/500 free double as a sophomore, and was runner-up in the 500 as a junior.

Zettle does his year-round swimming with Lakeside Aquatic Club. He won the 100/400/800m freestyles and was runner-up in the 200m free at the Austin Futures last summer, and an A-finalist in the 200/500y freestyles at Winter Juniors. His best SCY times include:

200 free – 1:36.22

500 free – 4:19.73

1000 free – 9:12.47

1650 free – 15:20.36

400 IM – 3:57.83

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Texas to continue my academic and swimming career. It's an honor to join the longhorn family. Hook'em! A post shared by Alex Zettle (@alex_zettle) on May 30, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]