National Junior Teamer Daniel Krueger Makes Verbal Commitment to Texas

It’s only May but the University of Texas men’s swimming and diving team has already received three verbal commitments for its class of 2022. After hearing from Charlie Scheinfeld and Drew Kibler earlier this spring, the Longhorns have now picked up a verbal nod from Deerfield, Wisconsin’s Daniel Krueger. Krueger announced via his Instagram account:

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Texas! I can’t wait to join the Longhorns in 2018!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Krueger is homeschooled and swims for McFarland Spartan Sharks. His sweet spot is the 100 free but he excels from the 50 to the 200, and has a strong backstroke, too. Krueger competed in the 50/100m freestyle events at U.S. Olympic Trials last summer before going on to represent Team USA at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. There, he finished one spot off the podium in the 100 free and was part of the gold-medal 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Krueger recently updated all his personal-best times in short course yards while swimming at Dolfin ISCA Junior National Championship Cup. He won the 50/100/200 free, all with best times (he broke the meet records in the 100/200 freestyles), placed third in the 100 back and 100 IM (more PBs), and was 5th in the 50 back, 7th in the 50 fly and 12th in the 50 breast.

Kreuger’s top SCY times include:

50 free – 19.84

100 free – 43.38

200 free – 1:35.58

50 back – 23.78

100 back – 49.02

200 IM – 1:49.91

