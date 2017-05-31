Top 20 Recruit Matthew Willenbring Verbals To Texas

The Texas men continue to build a stellar recruiting class before recruiting season officially opens, pulling their third top-20 recruit of the high school class of 2018 in #16 Matthew Willenbring.

Super excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim at The University of Texas! Hook 'em 🐂🤘🏻 A post shared by Matthew Willenbring (@matt_willenbring_) on May 30, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Willenbring is part of a really deep class of great 200 freestylers, and is also one of the better IMers in this recruiting class. His early commitment to Texas follows a summer of 2016 in which the Longhorns put three men on the U.S. Olympic 4×200 free relay. Willenbring is also excellent through the relay-distance freestyles, which makes him an ideal NCAA prospect.

Willenbring’s Top Times

200 IM – 1:47.00

200 free – 1:35.26

100 free – 43.71

50 free – 20.25

Willenbring is really only just starting to put it together in the 200 IM, where he’s dropped 2.7 seconds in a little more than a year and 5.7 in the past two years. Here’s a look at his progression in that event:

February 2015: 1:52.76

December 2015: 1:50.03

February 2016: 1:49.73

December 2016: 1:47.00

He’s an in-state pickup for Texas, coming from the Austin Swim Club and Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

