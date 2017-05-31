Marculescu Defends FINA World Cup Changes, Says Gyarfas Not Involved

With yesterday’s announcement by FINA of significant changes to its annual World Cup Series, arguably the event’s biggest star, Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, took to social media to make her disappointment known. Along with stating that the new rules, such as limiting a swimmer’s number of events per stop to 4, ‘just made swimming a lot more boring’, Hosszu identifies this type of thinking as ‘why swimming is still an amateur sport.’

Asked about the changes in the above video provided by ZRT ATV, FINA Executive Director Cornel Marculescu says he believes the new rules will ‘stimulate the participation of the best athletes.’ He states that the Series will be reviewed after ‘one year of experience’ to see how the new changes fared.

Marculescu also maintains that the FINA Technical Committee is the group responsible for developing the new World Cup rules and that FINA Vice President Tamás Gyárfás ‘was not involved in any of these decisions.’

The question was raised, as Gyárfás is the former Chief of the Hungarian Swimming Federation. He resigned from his post in November of 2016 after facing highly publicized criticism from Hungary’s top swimmers, including Hosszu.