UIndy from a Different Perspective (Video)

Head Coach Jason Hite has completed two season at the helm for the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds, and in that time the program has made major strides in NCAA Division II. The men’s team has moved up from 32nd, to 15th, to 11th at the National Championships, and the women finished 30th with their first scoring performance since 2014. Along the way, the combined programs have taken down 17 individual and 6 relay team records. The men also had the highest GPA of any team at Nationals this year, proving that they value their academics as much as their accomplishments in the pool.

Graduate Assistant Bartosz Zarzecki graduated in 2017 with a BS in Business Administration and Computer Science. He was an All-American for the past two years in the 100 breast and was also a CSCAA Academic All-American. He is now working toward a Masters of Science in Management. He takes great pride in the Greyhound program and made this video to get the word out about what Coach Hite is cooking up at UIndy.

You can follow UIndy Swimming & Diving on twitter @uindyswimdive, on Instagram at uindy_swimdive, or on facebook at UIndy Swim & Dive.