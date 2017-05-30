Colleen Murphy Named New Head Women’s Coach at Air Force

The first female swimming coach to win an NCAA national championship, Colleen Murphy has been named the head coach of the women’s swim team at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Murphy, who will be in her sixth season coaching at Air Force, steps into the job following Casey Converse‘s retirement earlier this year.

In Murphy’s time at Air Force as an assistant and an associate, the Falcon women have broken every school record on the books. Murphy also recruited and coached four-time All-American Genevieve Miller, the most decorated swimmer in Air Force Academy history.

Before coming to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Murphy was the head coach at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix, AZ, leading the team to five 5A state championships.

She was the head coach at Truman State from 2002-2005, coaching the team to three national titles and becoming the first female swimming coach to win an NCAA national championship. In her time at Truman State, she was named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year three times, her swimmers earned 72 NCAA All-American honors, and her teams set five NCAA DII records.

“I’m really excited that Colleen Murphy has agreed to become our next head coach,” Knowlton said. “She has done a phenomenal job helping build our program and I’m confident that she will continue to build leaders of character for our Air Force and nation. She has a proven track record of success at various levels and has demonstrated a tremendous understanding of the Academy’s mission.”

In her time as a swimmer, Murphy was a five-time All-American at Oakland university.