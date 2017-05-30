See our list of 1200 Swimmers and Divers from the Class of 2017

At SwimSwam, we get just as excited about “our” athletes committing to swim and dive in college as you do. We love to see how many different schools provide opportunities for athletes of all levels. As of May 30, 2017, we have written commitment articles over 1100 swimmers and divers from the high school class of 2017. And we have another 40 or so in the queue! Our articles, when viewed in aggregate, tell the story of swimming at the collegiate level in the United States. They tell where the athletes are coming from, where they’re going, where they’re needed, and whose footsteps they’re following.

We’ve written about some really big hitters (https://swimswam.com/see-swimswams-top-20-hs-girls-recruits-2017-committed/ and https://swimswam.com/see-swimswams-top-20-hs-boys-recruits-2017-committed/) as well as swimmers joining brand-new programs (e.g., Oklahoma Christian University). In the spreadsheet below, you can sort by conference, by college, by state, by high school, by LSC… however you would like to view the trends. We’ll update this list as we continue to wrap up more recruits, so bookmark this page, and keep refreshing it over the next month or so, before we turn our attention to the class of 2018!

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]