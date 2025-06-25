Arkansas Women’s Swim And Dive Team Welcomes Back Chris Grimmett-Norris As Assistant Coach

The Arkansas Women’s Swim and Dive program has announced the hiring of Chris Grimmett-Norris as its new assistant coach. The position had been vacant since the 2019–2020 season, when Anthony Harris last held the role. Since then, Arkansas has utilized one to two graduate assistants each year in similar capacities, according to the team’s official roster.

Head Coach Neil Harper spoke on the hire in the university’s press release, saying, “I am excited about Chris joining our staff and team. Chris earned his masters degree from Arkansas while serving as a graduate assistant five years ago. He has been an assistant coach at three programs including University of Hawaii the past two years. Chris has a love and loyalty to Arkansas and his energy, passion and dedication has led to successful recruiting and coaching of many swimmers over the past five years. We are excited to get him back on campus and start the new year Go Hogs!”

Grimmett-Norris returns to Fayetteville with previous experience on the Razorback staff, having served as a graduate assistant from 2018 to 2020. During his first stint at Arkansas, he helped guide the women’s team to a pair of top-20 NCAA finishes, including a 19th-place result in 2019, the program’s first top-20 national finish since 1988.

Since earning his master’s degree from Arkansas, Grimmett-Norris has gained coaching experience at several collegiate programs. Most recently, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Hawai‘i. In 2024, the Rainbow Warriors won both the men’s and women’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships. After transitioning to the Big West Conference, Hawai‘i placed 24 student-athletes on the All-Big West Team in 2025. The men’s program earned a runner-up finish at the Big West Championships, while the women’s team placed third.

Prior to his time at Hawai‘i, he served as an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University during the 2022–2023 season. There, he helped lead the men’s team to a second-place finish at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championships.

From 2021 to 2023, Grimmett-Norris was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Keiser University. He played a key role in the program’s national success, helping the Seahawks win the 2022 NAIA Men’s National Championship and the first Women’s National Championship in school history. Over two seasons at Keiser, he coached a total of 102 All-Americans, 52 on the men’s team and 50 on the women’s side.

Earlier in his career, he spent the 2017–2018 season at Wagner College, serving as both a graduate assistant and director of operations.

Grimmett-Norris competed at the collegiate level for both Kentucky and Virginia Tech. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors while at Kentucky before transferring to Virginia Tech, where he became a three-time All-ACC selection. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 2017 and also competed internationally as a member of the U.S. Swimming National Team and the U.S. Junior National Team. His coaching background includes time with the Slovakian National Team as well.