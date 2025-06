ASCA Names 2025 Top 50 Age Group Teams

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

The American Swimming Coaches Association has announced the 2025 Top 50 Age Group Teams for large, medium and small size teams. Working collaboratively with USA Swimming, which provided the data, ASCA updated the criteria to recognize more teams and more coaches who are doing a great job in age group development.

This year, the recognition is based on athletes ages 10-14, and all clubs were ranked using both the total number of athletes achieving AAA and AAAA+, as well as the percentage of athletes achieving AAA & AAAA+ time standards relative to their club size. The dataset was provided via SWIMS by USA Swimming and stays consistent with their definition of a large team (401+ swimmers), medium team (200 – 400 swimmers), and small teams (less than 199 swimmers). Time standards were weighted using data provided by the USA Swimming Data Science team.

Congratulations to the Top 50 Age Group Teams in each category!

Large Teams (401+ swimmers)

1: SwimMAC Carolina – NC 26: DART Swimming – SN 2: Lakeside Swim Team – KY 27: Scottsdale Aquatic Club – AZ 3: NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – VA 28: Metro Area Life Time – NJ 4: Mason Manta Rays – OH 29: Marlins Of Raleigh – NC 5: North Carolina Aquatic Club – NC 30: SwimRVA – VA 6: Santa Clara Swim Club – PC 31: Team Greenville – SC 7: Carmel Swim Club – IN 32: Alto Swim Club – PC 8: Bolles School Sharks – FL 33: Dynamo Swim Club – GA 9: Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club – GU 34: Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club – GA 10: Irvine Novaquatics – CA 35: First Colony Swim Team, Inc. – GU 11: Long Island Aquatic Club – MR 36: Tide Swimming – VA 12: TAC Titans – NC 37: Fox Valley Swim Team – IL 13: Nation’s Capital Swim Club – PV 38: South Jersey Aquatic Club – MA 14: SwimAtlanta – GA 39: Minnetonka Swim Club – MN 15: Jersey Wahoos – MA 40: RISE Aquatic Club – IL 16: Rose Bowl Aquatics – CA 41: Occoquan Swimming – PV 17: Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – PV 42: Excel Aquatics – SE 18: Sandpipers Of Nevada – CA 43: New Trier Aquatics – IL 19: Academy Bullets Swim Club – IL 44: New Wave Swim Team – NC 20: Lakeside Aquatic Club – NT 45: Quicksilver Swimming – PC 21: Phoenix Swim Club – AZ 46: Texas Ford Aquatics – NT 22: Scarlet Aquatics – NJ 47: Mission Viejo Nadadores – CA 23: Saint Petersburg Aquatics – FL 48: Wave Aquatics – PN 24: CSP Tideriders – OZ 49: Crimson Aquatics – NE 25: Nitro Swimming – ST 50: Katy Aquatic Team For Youth – GU

Medium Teams (200-400 Swimmers)

1: Pleasanton Seahawks – PC 26: Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team – FL 2: North Baltimore Aquatic Club – MD 27: Pacific Dragons Swim Team – PN 3: Aquazot Swim Club – CA 28: Edina Swim Club – MN 4: Bellevue Club Swim Team – PN 29: Naval Academy Aquatic Club – MD 5: Sarasota Sharks – FL 30: Planet Swim Aquatics – FL 6: Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – MR 31: San Ramon Valley Aquatics – PC 7: Southwest Stars Swim Club – FL 32: Hinsdale Swim Club – IL 8: Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA – VA 33: Westchester Aquatic Club – MR 9: Schroeder YMCA Swim Team – WI 34: Patriot Aquatics – FL 10: NASA Wildcat Aquatics – IL 35: Saint Andrew’s Aquatics – FG 11: Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – IN 36: 757 Swim – VA 12: Brea Aquatics – CA 37: Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club – IL 13: Club Wolverine – MI 38: Jersey Aquatic Club – NJ 14: Aquajets Swim Team – MN 39: La Mirada Armada – CA 15: FMC Aquatic – IL 40: The Woodlands Swim Team – GU 16: All Star Aquatics – PV 41: Upper Main Line YMCA – MA 17: Charles River Aquatics – NE 42: Los Angeles Swim Club – CA 18: Central Ohio Aquatics – OH 43: Phoenix Aquatic Club USA LLC – MR 19: Denver Swim Academy – CO 44: Verona Area Swim Team – WI 20: Madison Aquatic Club – WI 45: Delaware Swim Team – MA 21: Sierra Marlins Swim Team – SN 46: South Florida Aquatic Club – FG 22: Blazing Barracudas – LE 47: Enfinity Aquatic Club – NC 23: Blue Tide Aquatics – GU 48: Fort Wayne Swim Team – IN 24: Swim Streamline at Northampton – GU 49: Riverside Aquatics Association – CA 25: Crawfish Aquatics – LA 50: Longhorn Aquatics – ST

Small Teams (less than 200 swimmers)

1: Orinda Aquatics – PC 26: Utah Aquatics – UT 2: Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club – CT 27: Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg – NC 3: Badger Swim Club,Inc. – MR 28: Gulf Coast Swim Team – FL 4: Lakeland Hills YMCA – NJ 29: Terrapins Swim Team – PC 5: Crow Canyon Sharks – PC 30: Germantown Academy Aquatic Club – MA 6: Patriot Aquatic Club – IL 31: Blue Marlins Of Hialeah Garden – FG 7: Gold Medal Swim Club – AZ 32: Birmingham Swim League – SE 8: Shawmut Aquatic Club – NE 33: Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – AZ 9: Racer X Aquatics – AM 34: Tampa Bay Aquatic Club – FL 10: Coast Guard Blue Dolphins – VA 35: Auburn Aquatics – SE 11: York YMCA – MA 36: North Palm Beach Swim Club – FG 12: Dragon Swim Team – PV 37: Highlander Aquatic Club – FL 13: St Croix Swim Club – MN 38: Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA – NJ 14: Supernova Swim Team – MI 39: Arizona Dolphins – AZ 15: Tennessee Aquatics – SE 40: Sunrise Swim Club – NE 16: Dayton Raiders – OH 41: West Florida Lightning Aquatic – FL 17: Kentucky Aquatics – KY 42: BeFirst Swim Team – MA 18: Northern KY Clippers Swimming – KY 43: Berkeley Aquatics – FL 19: Florida Atlantic Aquatics – FG 44: Fox Swim Club – MD 20: King Aquatic Club – PN 45: WCAY Marlins – MA 21: Twisters Swim Club – MR 46: X-Cel Swimming – NJ 22: Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team – AZ 47: Life Time Southeast – SE 23: Pleasant Prairie Patriots Swim Team – WI 48: Metro Aquatic Club of Miami – FG 24: TSM Aquatics – CA 49: Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swim Tm – CT 25: Whitewaters Swimming – NJ 50: Swim Fort Lauderdale – FG

*clubs must have had at least 5 swimmers compete in a sanctioned USA Swimming meet in the 2024 – 2025 season to qualify.