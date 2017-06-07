Winter Nats Finalist Jason Park Commits to Texas Longhorns

Allen High School’s Jason Park has announced his commitment to swim for the NCAA champion Texas Longhorns beginning next fall. Park is primarily a backstroke/freestyler and currently competes for Metroplex Aquatics.
At the 2017 Texas 6A State Championships, Park was a finalist in both of his individual events. He made it to the podium in the 100 back, placing 3rd in the final, and picked up a 5th place finish in the 100 free. He also competed on the 400 free relay, helping Allen to a 6th place finish.
In addition to his achievements at the high school state level, Park has had success on the national stage. He was a finalist at the 2016 U.S. Winter Nationals, placing 7th in the 200 back. Park was also a 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier in the long course version of that event.
Park’s Top Times:
- 50 yard free- 20.63
- 100 yard free- 45.21
- 200 yard free- 1:38.75
- 100 yard back- 47.82
- 200 yard back- 1:45.79
- 100 yard fly- 49.29
- 200 yard fly- 1:51.69
- 200 yard IM- 1:52.91
When he arrives at Texas next fall, Park will be training alongside school record holder John Shebat, who was the runner up in both backstrokes at the 2017 NCAA Championships.
