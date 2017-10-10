Ohio State Adds Danielle Tansel to Staff as Volunteer Assistant

Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott, who is entering his first year leading the newly-combined men’s and women’s varsity swimming teams, has added Danielle Tansel to his staff as a volunteer assistant, the school announced on Tuesday.

Tansel’s husband, Bryon, is a full-time assistant with the Buckeyes.

Danielle Tansel previously served as an assistant at rival Michigan for 4 seasons (while Bryon was on staff at nearby Eastern Michigan), and then in 2016 the pair traveled to Baton Rouge together for a one-year stint at LSU.

“We have assembled one of the most dynamic staffs in all of collegiate swimming and diving,” Dorenkott noted. “Danielle is the perfect complement to our staff and program. Her experience, energy and deck presence will add a great deal to the culture we are building.”

“I am excited to join this staff furthering the development of a combined men’s and women’s swimming & diving program,” Danielle Tansel said. “Having the right people together, at a university where opportunity abounds, is a powerful force.

“I am eager to contribute my knowledge and skills to the Ohio State University program and work alongside some of the brightest and most passionate coaches out there.”

The Michigan men won 4-straight Big Ten titles while Tansel was on staff there, and the women’s team climbed its way to a Big Ten Title in 2016 as well – its first as a team since 2004. She joined that program at a strikingly similar period in its history – the year after they underwent a similar combining of programs.

As a swimmer, Danielle Tansel swam at Notre Dame, where she was a 7-time Big East Champion and was at one point the Notre Dame school record holder in the 100 back.

