KHSAA Record-holder Cole Brown to Join Sister Cameron at ‘Bama

Louisville, Kentucky’s Cole Brown has announced he intends to swim at the University of Alabama beginning with the 2018-19 season. He will share two years of overlap with his sister, Cameron Brown, currently in her sophomore season with the Crimson Tide.

Brown is a senior at Louisville’s St. Xavier High School, and a member of the boys’ swimming and diving team that just won its 29th consecutive Kentucky state title in February. Brown contributed third-place individual finishes in the 200 free (1:40.95) and 100 fly (51.21), and a leg (46.20) on the state record-setting 4×100 free relay.

Brown swims year-round with Lakeside Swim Team, where he specializes in free, fly, and IM. He had an outstanding junior year season, improving in everything he swam. Some of his more notable year-over-year time drops included in the 200m IM (-12.7 seconds), 400m IM (-5.7), 400m free (-4.5), 200m free (-3.8), and 100m free (-1.9). Other LCM improvements: 50 free, 100/200 back, and 50/100 fly. He finished short-course season with lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 51.21

200 fly – 1:50.00

100 free – 47.25

200 free – 1:40.63

500 free – 4:35.58

200 IM – 1:55.90

400 IM – 4:01.84

Brown will join the University of Alabama men’s swimming and diving class of 2022 with fellow verbal commits Noland Deas and Spencer Walker.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].